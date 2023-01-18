Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Bella 9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1

review star

No reviews yet

9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1

Jacksonville, FL 32257

Order Again

Starters

Garlic Bread

$3.99

10" roll with garlic Butter

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99

10" roll with garlic butter, cheese and side of marinara

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Homemade Knots of dough covered in garlic butter. comes with side of marinara

Side Order of Meatballs

$5.99

Homemade Delicious Meatballs served with Marinara and cheese

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Build your own cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage and bacon

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

Onion, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

Deluxe Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sausage and black olives

Margherita Pizza

$19.99+

Tomato, fresh garlic and basil

Hawaiin Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

Ham, pineapple, bacon

Greek Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

Ricotta, spinach, banana pepper and feta

BBQ Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

BBQ sauce, ricotta, chicken, bacon and onions

Buffalo Lovers Pizza

$19.99+

Buffalo sauce, ricotta, chicken, bacon and onions

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.99

Mozzarella and riccotta cheese with side of marinara

Salads

Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Chicken and homemade Croutons

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Large Salad with ham, salami and provolone

Greek Salad

$9.99

Large Salad with roasted red Peppers, banana peppers and feta

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion and Black olives

Hot Subs

Philly Steak Sub

$9.99

Philly steak with onions, peppers, mushroom and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Meatball sub with marinara and mozzarella cheese

chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Buffalo chicken breast, bacon, onions and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Breast, bacon , onions and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara and mozzarella cheese

Pasta

Build Your Own

$12.99

Served with garlic bread

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.99

Our delicious spaghetti topped with meatballs, Parmesan cheese and Served with garlic Bread

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with broccoli over fettuccine with creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic bread

Dessert

Tiramisu

$4.99

cannoli

$4.99

Ny Style Cheesecake

$4.99

cheesecake chocolate

$4.99

Cheesecake Rasberry

$4.99

Beverages

Soda (can)

$1.99

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper

Soda (2 Liter)

$3.99

Bottled water

$1.99

Honest Organic Juice

$1.79

Lunch Specials

1 Slice of cheese

$3.49

2 Slice Special

$7.00

Old price 2 slices

$6.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
