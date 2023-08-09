5 Day Cleanse (2 Free Shots)

$199.99

Day 1: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Lean Green, Ginger Stinger, Watermelon Quench, Ginger Shot Day 2: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Root It Up, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Flu-Aide, Beet Shot Day 3: Wake up Call, Lean Green, Root It up, Watermelon Quench, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Ginger Shot Day 4: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Ginger Stinger, Lean Green, Flu- Aide, Vitamin Fix, Beet Shot Day 5: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Watermelon Quench, Lean Green, Immunify, Vitamin Fix, Ginger Shot