Juice Paradise & Açaí Bowls
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Juice Bar with Organic Homemade Açaí Bowls
Location
5250 Baymeadows Road #3, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Whisper's Oyster Bar - Phillips Hwy - 8206 Philips Hwy #5
No Reviews
8206 Philips Hwy #5 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
No Reviews
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4 Jacksonville, FL 32257
View restaurant
Mr. Potato Spread - Phillips HWY - 7159 Phillips Hwy
No Reviews
7159 Phillips Hwy Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant