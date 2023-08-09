AÇAÍ BOWLS

Superfood Bowl

$12.97

Topped with granola, chocolate chips, honey, chia seeds, coconut shreds, goji berries, and banana

Maui Bowl

$12.97

Topped with granola, honey, mango, blueberries, pineapple and banana

Cheat Day Bowl

$12.97

Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, honey, chocolate chips, biscoff cookie butter, nutella

Amazon Bowl

$12.97

Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, condensed milk, nido powdered milk

Almond Butter Bowl

$12.97

Topped with almond butter, granola, sliced almonds, honey, coconut shreds, blueberries, banana

Tropical Fruit Bowl

$12.97

Topped with granola, honey, coconut shreds, strawberry, kiwi, pineapple

Peanut Butter Lover 💜

$12.97

Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberries, peanut butter, honey

Cacao Bowl 💜

$12.97

Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, nutella, chocolate chips

Paradise Bowl 💜

$12.97

Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberries, coconut shreds, honey

Açaí Waffle Cone

$4.47

Create Your Own Açaí Bowl 💜

$12.97

Choose up to 6 delicious toppings

SMOOTHIES

Rise & Shine

$6.97+

Orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, mango, agave, hint of ginger

The Strawberry Banana

$6.97+

Vanilla almond milk, strawberry, banana, honey

Mad Mango

$6.97+

Coconut water, mango, peach, banana, agave, orange juice

Fresh Burst

$6.97+

Almond milk, pineapple, banana, spinach, strawberry, agave, orange juice

Pink Paradise

$6.97+

Coconut water, strawberry, pineapple, agave

Açaí Smoothie

$8.97+

Organic Açaí, whole milk, banana, strawberry, flex seed, condensed milk

Berry Tasty

$6.97+

Almond milk, strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, banana, honey, greek yogurt

Chocolate Lover

$6.97+

Whole milk, banana, nutella, chocolate chips

Coconut Crave

$6.97+

Coconut water, pineapple, banana, coconut shreds, agave, coconut milk

Coffee Run

$6.97+

Vanilla almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, raw oats, almond butter

Cookie Crumbs

$6.97+

Almond milk, banana, biscoff cookie butter, oreos

Gimme Some Green

$6.97+

Almond milk, mango, kale, banana, dates, flax seeds, orange juice

Peanut Butter Bliss

$6.97+

Vanilla almond milk, banana, peanut butter, greek yogurt, flax seed

Snickerdoodle

$6.97+

Vanilla almond milk, banana, almond butter, dates, cinnamon

The Granola Bar

$6.97+

Vanilla almond milk, strawberry, blueberry, granola, honey

JUICES

Watermelon Quench (Copy)

$6.97+

Apple, watermelon, cucumber, pineapple

Wake Up Call

$6.97+

Create Your Own Juice

$6.97+

Choose minimum of 2 fruits and maximum of 6 fruits or vegetables.

Vitamin Fix

$6.97+

Apple, pineapple, kale, lemon, ginger

Prickly Greens

$6.97+

Pear, spinach, cucumber, pineapple

Liquid Sunshine

$6.97+

Orange, grapefruit, pear, pineapple

Ginger Stinger

$6.97+

Cucumber, apple, celery, lemon, ginger

Flu-Aid

$6.97+

Orange, carrot, lemon, ginger, apple, optional: cayenne pepper

Summer Squeeze

$6.97+

Pear, watermelon, pineapple

Watermelon Quench

$6.97+

Apple, watermelon, cucumber, pineapple

Root it up

$6.97+

Beet, orange, apple, pineapple

Lean Green

$6.97+

Kale, spinach, lemon, ginger, celery, apple

PROTEIN SHAKES

Açaí Protein Shake

$8.97+

Organic açaí, banana, strawberry, chocolate protein and peanut butter

Built Berry

$6.97+

Almond milk, blueberries, strawberry, blackberries, vanilla protein

Chocolate Strawberry

$6.97+

Vanilla almond milk, strawberry, cahocolate chips, chocolate protein

Killer Kale

$6.97+

Almond milk, Kale, mango, pineapple, ginger, vanilla protein

Mango Mania

$6.97+

Almond milk, mango, strawberry, raw oats, honey, vanilla protein

Sweet Tooth Gains

$6.97+

Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, raw oats, vanilla protein

GOURMET TOAST

Create Your Own Toast

$4.97

Nutella Paradise

$4.97

Topped with nutella, strawberry and banana

The Avocado

$4.97

Topped with smashed avocado, sprinkled with black pepper and pink Himalayan salt, drizzled with oil

The Everything

$4.97

Topped with cream cheese, cucumber slices and everything seasoning

The PBJ

$4.97

Topped with peanut butter, strawberry and blueberry, drizzled with honey

CREPES

The Classic

$9.97

Banana, nutella, powdered sugar, strawberries

Savory Ham

$9.97

Sliced ham and shredded cheddar cheese

Savory Turkey

$9.97

Sliced turkey and shredded mozzarella cheese

WELLNESS SHOTS

Beet Shot

$2.97

Beet, side of lemon

Belly Burn Shot

$2.97

Lemon, honey, organic apple cider vinegar

Flu-Shot

$2.97

Ginger, honey, lemon

Ginger-Shot

$2.97

Ginger, side of lemon

Turmeric Shot

$2.97

Turmeric, side of lemon

DETOX PLANS

1 Day Cleanse (1 Free Shot)

$39.99

Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Lean Green, Ginger Stinger, Watermelon Quench, Ginger Shot

3 Day Cleanse (1 Free Shot)

$119.99

Day 1: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Lean Green, Ginger Stinger, Watermelon Quench, Ginger Shot Day 2: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Root It Up, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Flu-Aide, Beet Shot Day 3: Wake up Call, Lean Green, Root It up, Watermelon Quench, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Ginger Shot

5 Day Cleanse (2 Free Shots)

$199.99

Day 1: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Lean Green, Ginger Stinger, Watermelon Quench, Ginger Shot Day 2: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Root It Up, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Flu-Aide, Beet Shot Day 3: Wake up Call, Lean Green, Root It up, Watermelon Quench, Lean Green, Vitamin Fix, Ginger Shot Day 4: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Ginger Stinger, Lean Green, Flu- Aide, Vitamin Fix, Beet Shot Day 5: Wake Up Call, Lean Green, Watermelon Quench, Lean Green, Immunify, Vitamin Fix, Ginger Shot

FROZEN DOG TREAT

Blueberry Paw

$2.97

Greek yogurt, blueberry, banana

Peanut Butter Paw

$2.97

Greek yogurt, peanut butter, banana

SHELF BEVERAGES

BANG ENERGY

$2.97

CELSIUS

$2.97

CELSIUS SPARKLING WATER

$2.87

COCONUT WATER

$2.67

MONSTER COFFEE

$2.97

RED BULL

$3.47

STARBUCKS FRAPPUCCINO

$3.67

SPORTS CAP WATER

$1.97

STARBUCKS DOUBLESHOT ENERGY

$3.97