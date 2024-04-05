Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

$$

1173 Edgewood Ave S

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Jumbo Tenders (3)
Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo Tenders (2)

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES
$14.00

$14.00

FAMILY MEALS

8 TENDERS & 2 SIDES
$35.00

$35.00

12 TENDERS & 3 SIDES
$45.00

$45.00

OLO- Entrees

¼ Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh)

¼ Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh)

$11.00Out of stock
¼ White Meat (Breast & Wing)
$11.00

¼ White Meat (Breast & Wing)

$11.00
½ Bird (Leg, Thigh & Wing)
$16.00

½ Bird (Leg, Thigh & Wing)

$16.00
Jumbo Tenders (3)
$12.75

Jumbo Tenders (3)

$12.75
Jumbo Tenders (2)
$10.00

Jumbo Tenders (2)

$10.00
Wings (4 piece)
$10.00

Wings (4 piece)

$10.00
Wings (6 piece)
$12.75

Wings (6 piece)

$12.75
Chicken Sandwich
$11.75

Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Mimi's Chicken 'N Pimento Sandwich
$13.00

$13.00
Pimento Cheese Fritter
$4.00+

Pimento Cheese Fritter

$4.00+
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00
Fried Pickles
$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00
Cheese Fries
$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

OLO - Extra Entree Items

+Extra Tender
$3.50

$3.50

+Extra Wing

$2.00Out of stock

+Extra Bread
$0.25

$0.25

+Extra Pickles
$0.25

$0.25

+Comeback

$0.50

+Honey Mustard
$0.50

$0.50

+Ranch

$0.50

+Blue Cheese
$0.50

$0.50

+BBQ

$0.50

+Hotter Than MC
$0.50

$0.50

+Mother Clucker
$0.50

$0.50

+Hot Sauce

$0.50

+Medium Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

+Mild Sauce

$0.50

+Comeback

$0.50

+Honey Mustard

$0.50

+Ranch

$0.50

+Blue Cheese

$0.50

+BBQ

$0.50

+Hotter Than MC

$0.50

+Mother Clucker

$0.50

+Hot Sauce

$0.50

+Medium Sauce

$0.50

+Mild Sauce

$0.50

OLO- FAMILY MEALS

8 TENDERS & 2 SIDES
$35.00

$35.00

12 TENDERS & 3 SIDES
$45.00

$45.00

OLO - Salad

Mixed Greens Salad
$7.50

$7.50

Chopped Wedge Salad
$7.50

$7.50

Mixed Greens Salad w/Chicken
$11.50

$11.50

Chopped Wedge Salad w/Chicken
$11.50

$11.50

OLO - Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries
$3.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.50
Cheddar Mac N'Cheese
$3.50

Cheddar Mac N'Cheese

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00
Collards with Ham Hock
$3.50

Collards with Ham Hock

$3.50
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00
Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$3.50

OLO - Kids Meal

Kids Tender

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.00

$5.00

OLO - Dessert

Key Lime Pie
$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00
Banana Pudding
$5.00

Banana Pudding

$5.00

OLO - Drink

Soda

$2.75

Tea

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Directions

