Cookies in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve cookies
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
|Snicker Doodle Cookie
|$1.00
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Snicker Doodle Cookie
|$1.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|Viola Lewis’ Syrup Cookie
|$4.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie (1)
|$1.75
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1)
|$1.75
|Peanut Butter Cookie (1)
|$1.75
BAGELS
Southern Grounds & Company
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich
|$3.95
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|CHOC CHIP COOKIES
|$2.00
Sugarfire Smoke House
12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Peanut Butter Cookie (1)
|$1.75
|Assorted Cookie Tray ( 2 Doz)
|$31.89
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1)
|$1.75
Southern Grounds & Company
1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
|Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich
|$3.95
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
Stoner's Pizza Joint
9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!