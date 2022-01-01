Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Jacksonville

Jacksonville restaurants
Jacksonville restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Snicker Doodle Cookie$1.00
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Item pic

 

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snicker Doodle Cookie$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Viola Lewis’ Syrup Cookie$4.99
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Claras Tidbits image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (1)$1.75
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1)$1.75
Peanut Butter Cookie (1)$1.75
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich$3.95
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
CHOC CHIP COOKIES$2.00
More about The Local
Sugarfire Smoke House image

 

Sugarfire Smoke House

12959 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Sugarfire Smoke House
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie (1)$1.75
Assorted Cookie Tray ( 2 Doz)$31.89
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1)$1.75
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
Takeout
Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich$3.95
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

11565 N Main St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

9766 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (1)$1.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (1)$1.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie (1)$1.75
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

