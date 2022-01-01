Carlsbad seafood restaurants you'll love
BURRITOS • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • POKE
FISH DISTRICT
2675 Gateway Rd, Carlsbad
|EAST HAMPTON CHOWDER
Clams, creme, potato, yellow onion, carrot, celery, parsley
|Taco TRADITIONAL style
|$4.75
Lettuce-cabbage mix, diced tomato, corn tortilla, house-sriracha
|SALMON & KALE bowl
|$12.00
Rice (or quinoa, add 1), grilled salmon, lemon-honey kale, nori, sesame seeds, scallions, ginger-teriyaki sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
264 Fresco
264 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
classic preparation
|Margherita
|$16.00
san marzano tomato + mozzarella + basil + evoo
|Rigatoni Salsiccia
|$23.00
italian sausage + tomato sauce + mozzarella + basil
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Pelly's Fish Market
7110 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad