Thai One On

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

7750 Rancho Sante Fe • $$

Avg 4.5 (3169 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Moon Ton$13.00
Crispy wontons filled with avocado and cream cheese.
Beef Satay Skewers$24.00
Peanut sauce and cucumber chutney.
Thai Boat Platter$24.00
Section of appetizers chicken satay, golden fingers, golden flowers, crispy roll, and halt moon ton.
Golden Fingers$13.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp and fried.
Angel Chicken Wings$19.00
Two angel chicken wings. Stuffed with minced chicken, mushrooms, glass noodles, and plum sauce.
Mock Duck Wings$15.00
Vegetarian duck wings.
Beef Larb Wrap$20.00
Rice, mint, onion, spicy lime dressing, green onion, cilantro, and romaine leaf wrap.
Fried Tofu Squares$13.00
Peanut sauce and plum sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wings$13.00
Chili, green onion, and lemongrass.
Siamese Twins$21.70
Sliced chicken, shrimp, cucumber, onion, pineapple, tomato, green onion, sweet, and sour sauce.

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7750 Rancho Sante Fe

Carlsbad CA

