Corner Pizza

1246 N Coast Hwy 101

Killer BEE$26.00
red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, soppressata, gorgonzola, rosemary, chili honey
Padrino Salad$14.00
raddichio, garbanzo beans, red onion, mozzarella, salami, cherry tomatoes, vinegar & oil dressing
T-Rex$23.00
red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, sliced jalapeno
The Veg$23.00
red, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, black olives, red onion, arugula
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crispy capers, croutons
Pepperoni$20.00
red, mozzarella, charred pepperoni, sicicialn oregano
Margarita Burrata$22.00
red, fresh mozzarella, burrata, evoo, fresh basil
Meatballs$10.00
ricotta, fresh basil, marinara with house bread
Cheese$18.00
red, mozzarella, sicilian oregano
Sausage Fest$23.00
red, mozzarella, fennel sausage, sweet spanish paquillo peppers
Encinitas CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nectarine Grove

Paleo Kitchen serving the classics made better for you. Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Organic and gluten-free, Nectarine Grove, is passionate about feeling good from the inside out. Support local. Made with love.

Kings and Convicts Leucadia

Leucadia Bar

MRKT Space Encinitas

