Green Dragon Tavern & Museum imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

3,444 Reviews

$$

6115 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Green Dragon Tavern & Museum is a community centric restaurant, hospitality venue and a must visit destination located in Carlsbad, CA. GDT&M opened its doors in 2014 with a passion to revolutionize hospitality by creating a memorable guest experience unlike any other on the west coast. We combine our appreciation for America, elevated social dining and community to create a destination that focuses on the commonalities we share that bring us together. We accomplish this through our highly acclaimed menu, classic American ambiance combined with comfortable Tavern feel, our free admission museum housing a collection of documents and antiquities that inspire and connect us with our nation’s heritage as well as our fun, friendly service dedicated to your social dining experience.

6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011

