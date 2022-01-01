Bars & Lounges
American
Oak & Elixir
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our family and staff want to thank you for the continued support During Covid-19.
Location
2917 State St., Carlsbad, CA 92008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Heroes & Brew - 300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120
5.0 • 85
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120 Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurant
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
No Reviews
2002 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurant