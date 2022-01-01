Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Oak & Elixir

review star

No reviews yet

2917 State St.

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Happy Hour

Margherita Flat

$12.00

Artichoke Dip + Fresh Baked Crostini

$10.00

Baked Brie

$12.00

Classic Margarita HH

$12.00

Oak Fashioned HH

$13.00

Tim's Cuba Libre HH

$11.00

Sunset Chile Margarita HH

$13.00

Alias Chard HH

$10.00

Alias Pinot HH

$10.00

Alias Cab HH

$10.00

Boards

Four Cheese Board

$26.00

Combo Cheese + Charcuterie

$38.00

Charcuterie

$26.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Artichoke Pesto Flat

$16.00

Cardiff Crack + Gorgonzola Flat

$18.00

Hobbs Bacon + Caramelized Onion Flat

$16.00

Jalapeño+ Hobbs Bacon Flat

$16.00

Margherita Flat

$12.00

Veggie Delight Flat

$15.00

Fig + Burrata + Prosciutto Flat

$16.00

Kids cheese pizza

$12.00

Garlic Chicken + Arugula Flat

$16.00

Main Entree

Ravioli Sampler Plate

$22.00

Beef Short Rib

$28.00

Baked Salmon

$23.00

Thai chicken Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Vegan Cauliflower Curry + Rice

$18.00

Salad + Soup

Peach + Burrata + Prosciutto Salad

$15.00

Spinch + Pear + Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Employee Side Salad

$6.00

Heirloom Burrata Caprese Salad

$14.00

To Share... Or Not To Share

Artichoke Dip + Fresh Baked Crostini

$10.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.00

Baked Brie

$12.00

Chicken Liver Pâté+ Crostini

$12.00

Honey Bacon Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$10.00

Crispy Potato Wedges

$10.00

Loaded Potato Wedges

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Pork Belly and Mash

$15.00

Desserts

Peach Turnover

$10.00

Death By Chocolate

$10.00

Gluten Free Items

GF Chicken Artichoke Pesto Flat

$18.00

GF Cardiff Crack and Gorgonzola Flat

$19.00

GF Hobbs Bacon and Caramelized Onion Flat

$18.00

GF Margherita Flat

$15.00

GF Jalapeno and Hobbs

$18.00

GF Fig, Burrata, Prosciutto Flat

$18.00

GF Honey Chorizo Flat

$18.00

GF Vegan Veggie Delight

$15.00

GF Side of Bread

$5.00

GF Brownie w/ ice cream

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli

$24.00

Gluten Free Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

GF Garlic chicken arugula

$19.00

Side Add On's

Olives LG

$5.00

Side of Cardiff Crack

$7.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of domestic meat

$8.00

2 each of 4 different types of domestic meats

Side of domestic cheese

$7.00

2 each pf 4 different types of domestic cheeses

Side of forbidden Rice

$7.00

Side of mushrooms

$4.00

Side basket of crostini

$5.00

Add Jalapeño

$2.00

Add Bacon

$6.00

Side of Salmon

$11.00

Side of Avocado

$5.00

Side of Broccolini

$6.00

Side of Short Rib

$12.00

Side of Mashed Potato

$5.00

Events

Baked Brie Bites

$4.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$5.00

Thai chicken meat balls

$5.00

Spinach Pear Goat cheese salad

$7.00

Ravioli Sampler

$10.00

Event Ice Cream

$5.00

Salmon + Broccolini + Burre Blanc Sauce

$22.00

gift cards

10 dollar gift card

$10.00

15 dollar gist card

$15.00

20 dollar gift card

$20.00

25 dollar gift card

$25.00

30 dollar gift card

$30.00

35 dollar gift card

$35.00

40 dollar gift card

$40.00

45 dollar gift card

$45.00

50 dollar gift card

$50.00

55 dollar gift card

$55.00

60 dollar gift card

$60.00

70 dollar gift card

$70.00

75 dollar gift card

$75.00

80 dollar gift card

$80.00

100 dollar git card

$100.00

200 dollar gift card

$200.00

250 dollar gift card

$250.00

150 dollar gift card

$150.00

Free Birthday Drink OR Dessert

Death by chocolate

Peach turnover

Alias Chard GL

Alias Cab GL

Alis Pinot Noir GL

Wine

Corking Fee

$20.00

Aviary Reserve BTL

$54.00Out of stock

Barrel Blend BTL

$45.00

Brave & Maiden Cab BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Colle Maggio Montepulciano BTL

$39.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Hill Family Cab BTL

$60.00

Jada Jack of Hearts BTL

$75.00

Rom Zin BTL

$60.00

Samsara Pinot Noir BTL

$51.00

Walter Hansel Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00

Rombauer Diamond Cabernet BTL

$145.00

Jada Sawbones BTL

$102.00

Stephanie Cab BTL

$96.00

Hill Family Merlot BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Siete Fincas Malbec BTL

$36.00

SOB Red Blend BTL

$45.00

Fort Ross Pinot Noir BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Goosecross Red Blend BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Stolpman Grenache Gamay Trousseau BTL

$48.00

Grassini Cab BTL

$54.00

Ehret Cab BTL

$54.00

Section 15 Cab BTL

$75.00

Trujillo Cab BTL ONLY

$125.00

Domaine Andre Vatan Sancerre Blanc BTL

$45.00

Eyrie Pinot Gris BTL

$45.00

Grassini Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Hill Family Estate Chard BTL

$42.00

Rombauer Chard BTL

$62.00

Stoneburn Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$35.00

Saxon Brown Hyde Chard BTL

$60.00

Corte Alla Flora Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Alias Chard BTL STAFF ONLY

$10.00

Etre Unoaked Chard BTL

$45.00

Jaffers Viognier BTL

$42.00

Handley Pino Gris BTL

$42.00

Rivers Marie Chard BTL ONLY

$55.00

Black Summer BTL

$45.00

Joaquin Rebolledo Godello BTL

$39.00

Folktale Brut Sparkling BTL

$39.00

Allimant Sparkling Rose BTL

$45.00

Corte Alla Flora Prosecco BTL

$33.00

Diver Brut Sparkling BTL

$39.00

Jan Ventura Cava Brut Sparkling BTL

$39.00

Rouet Reserve Rose, Cotes Du Provence, France

$39.00

Flanagan Riley's Rows Rose

$42.00

Saxon Brown

$60.00

Jada Jack Of Hearts Red Blend, Paso Robles

$85.00

Aftermath Cabernet Sauvignon (By Dave Phinney), Napa

$99.00

Half Glass Red

$10.00

Half Glass White

$10.00

Alias Chard

Alias Cab

Alias Pinot

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Flights

White - 3oz

$18.00

Red - 3 oz

$19.00

Red - 3 Oz. Preselected

$17.00

Beer - 6.5 Oz. Flight

$15.00

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Beer

Flying Embers Black Cherry Kombucha

$8.00

De La Sol Mex HH

$5.00

Burgeon Treevana IPA

$8.00

Port Brewing Blonde Ale

$8.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange wheat ale

$8.00

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$8.00

Non- Alcoholic

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

LG Topo Chico

$5.00

Specialty Elixirs

Sunset Chile Margarita

$15.00

Pool Daze

$15.00

State Street whiskey sour

$15.00

Oak Fashioned

$15.00

Tim's Cuba Libre

$13.00

Date Night Espresso Martini

$15.00

Vero La Mango

$15.00

Key to my heart

$15.00

Harvest Moon Mule

$13.00

The Palomar

$15.00

Die Another Day

$15.00

Pretty in Pink

$13.00

Desperado

$15.00

Te Amo Pisco

$15.00

Lavender Fields Forever

$15.00

Sweet Jane

$14.00

Ignorance is Spritz

$15.00

El Vaquero

$14.00

Blonde On Blonde

$14.00

The Leone

$15.00

COM: Blushing Bride

$13.00

Cocktails

Classic Negroni

$11.00

Gin + Tonic

$11.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Classic Vodka Martini (Tito's)

$15.00

Dirty Vodka Martini (Tito's)

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Pimm Cup

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Perfect Vodka Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Old fashioned

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Spirits

Pisco

$12.00

Old Forester

$10.00+

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$13.00+

High West Double Rye

$13.00+

High West American Prairrie

$13.00+

Makers Mark

$15.00+

Woodford Reseve

$8.00+

Glenlivet

$22.00+

Angels Envy

$15.00+

Tullamore

$12.00+

High West Rendezvous Rye

$15.00+

Bulleit

$13.00+

Balvenie

$15.00+

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea

$12.00+

Willet Small Batch

$12.00+

High West High Country

$12.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Whistle Pig Whiskey

$20.00+

Hendricks Gin

$14.00+

Botanist Gin

$15.00+

Monkey 47

$17.00+

Empress

$13.00

Botanist

$12.00

Grey Whale

$13.00

Madre Mezcal

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

CampoBravo

$11.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00+

Don Julio Anejo 1942

$32.00+

Califino Blanco

$12.00+

Califino Reposado

$12.00+

Califino Anejo

$13.00+

Califino Extra Anejo

$17.00

Cincoro Anejo

$23.00+

Tito's

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$16.00+

Belvedere

$16.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$15.00+

Absolut Citron

$15.00+

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Cointraeu

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

St Germain

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Lo-Fi Amaro

$12.00

B&B

$14.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Bacardi white Rum

$10.00+

Ratu

$12.00

Plantaion Dark

$12.00

Malahat Spiced

$11.00

Alias Wine Bottle

Alias Cab BTL

$25.00

Alias PN BTL

$25.00

Glassware

Red Wine Glass *Price per glass

$20.00

Wine Water Glass

$10.00

Thankful Napkin Rings

Thankful Napkin Rings

$10.00

Raffle Ticket

Raffle 5

$1.00

samsara wines

Samsara Chard Half Case

$230.40

samsara Rose Half Case

$153.60

Samsara Carbonic Syrah Half Case

$201.60

Samsara Syrah 2017 Half Case

$201.60

Samsara Viognier Half Case

$182.40

samsara btl char sryah

$42.00

Samsara Wine Tasting event ticket fee

$40.00

Rombauer

Rombauer Wine Tasting/ Food Pairing

$60.00

Rom Bauer Event

2020 Rom Sav Blanc Full Case

$210.00

2020 Sav Blanc 1/2 case

$113.00

2020 Rom Sav Blanc Bottle

$20.00

2020 Rom Chard Reserve Full Case

$630.00

2020 Rom Reserve Chard 1/2 case

$338.00

2020 Rom Reserve Chard Bottle

$60.00

2018 Rom Merlot Full Case

$403.00

2018 Rom Merlot 1/2 Case

$216.00

2018 Rom Merlot Bottle

$38.40

2018 Rom Cab Full Case

$571.00

2018 Rom Cab 1/2 Case

$306.00

2018 Rom Cab Bottle

$54.40

2018 Rom El Dorado Zin Full Case

$353.00

2018 Rom El Darado Zin 1/2 Case

$189.00

2018 Rom El Dorado Zin Bottle

$33.60

St. Patty's Drinks

Guinness Can

$8.00

Guinness Can + Jameson 1.5 shot special

$16.00

Isle of Ronan cocktail

$13.00

Shot of Jameson

$8.00

Green Beer (Pizza Port Pale Ale)

$8.00

Green Alias Chard

$10.00

CaliFino Margaritas

Sunset Chili Marg Teq Tues

$12.00

Classic Marg

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Vera La Mango

$12.00

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Cinco De Mayo Specials

Margarita Flight

$20.00

Michelada

$6.00

Stone Buenavaza Pint

$5.00

Add A Compadre

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our family and staff want to thank you for the continued support During Covid-19.

Website

Location

2917 State St., Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

Gallery
Oak + Elixir image
Oak + Elixir image
Oak + Elixir image
Oak + Elixir image

Similar restaurants in your area

American Heroes & Brew - 300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120
orange star5.0 • 85
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120 Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Campfire Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2725 State St. Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Harbor Fish Cafe
orange star3.9 • 1,490
3179 Carlsbad Blvd Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
2002 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Municipal Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2002 South Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carlsbad

The Cheesecake Factory
orange star4.4 • 19,345
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Veggie Grill
orange star4.6 • 6,630
965 Palomar Airport Rd Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
Beach Plum Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,287
6971 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 6,143
6985 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Pure Burger - Carlsbad
orange star4.3 • 5,985
2641 Gateway Road Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Luna Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,408
2681 Gateway Rd Carlsbad, CA 92009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlsbad
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston