Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Teri Cafe #1

review star

No reviews yet

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl

NA Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Manzanita Sol

Manzanita Sol

$2.50
Raspberry Brisk

Raspberry Brisk

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50
Life Wtr

Life Wtr

$2.50

Calpico

$2.50

Ramune

$2.50

Strawberry Ramune

$2.50

Melon Ramune

$2.50

Grape Ramune

$2.50

Aloha Lilikoi Passion

$2.50

Aloha Strawberry Guava

$2.50

Aloha Passion Orange

$2.50

Aloha Pineapple Orange

$2.50

Aloha Guava

$2.50

Kona Coffee

$2.50

Cold Green Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Beer/Spritzer

Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00Out of stock

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Mango White Claw

$4.00Out of stock

12oz Bottle Sapporo

$6.00
12oz Bottle Asahi

12oz Bottle Asahi

$6.00

22oz Bottle Sapporo

$8.00
22oz Bottle Asahi

22oz Bottle Asahi

$8.00

22oz Bottle Orion

$8.00Out of stock

Sake

Nigori Sake

Nigori Sake

$11.00
Ginjo Sake

Ginjo Sake

$11.00
Kikusui Sake

Kikusui Sake

$12.00

Hana Peach

$11.00

Plates (OO)

#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate

#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate

$13.00

Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#2 Beef Teriyaki Plate

#2 Beef Teriyaki Plate

$14.00

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#3 Chicken & Beef Teriyaki Plate

#3 Chicken & Beef Teriyaki Plate

$15.00

Chicken, Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#4 Chicken Teri & Fried Shrimp

#4 Chicken Teri & Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki, 2 pcs Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#5 Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp

#5 Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki with 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#6 Chicken, Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp

#6 Chicken, Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Chicken, Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki, and 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#7 Chicken Cutlet

#7 Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#8 Pork Cutlet

$15.00

Panko Breaded Pork Loin served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#9 Vegetable Tempura

$13.00

Vegetable Tempura (Green Beans, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli) served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#11 Chkn Teri, Shrimp & Vege

#11 Chkn Teri, Shrimp & Vege

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki, 2pc Shrimp and Vegetable tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#12 Beef Teri, Shrimp & Vege

$18.00

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki, 2pc Shrimp and Vegetable tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#13 Saba Shioyaki

$14.00

Broiled Mackarel served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

#14 Grilled Salmon

#14 Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Salmon served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad

Banzai Vegetable Plate

$11.00

Stir Fried Vegetables and Chicken served with Steamed Rice

Bowls (OO)

A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

B. Beef Teriyaki Bowl

B. Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$11.00

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

C. Chicken & Beef Teri Bowl

C. Chicken & Beef Teri Bowl

$12.00

Chicken and Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

D. Chicken Teri & Fried Shrimp Bowl

D. Chicken Teri & Fried Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki and 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

E. Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp Bowl

E. Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki and 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

F. Katsu Don Bowl

F. Katsu Don Bowl

$11.00

Breaded Pork or Chicken breast served with beaten egg, onions and red ginger over rice

G. Grilled Salmon Bowl

G. Grilled Salmon Bowl

$12.00

Grilled salmon filet served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

H. Shrimp & Vege Temp Bowl

$11.00

3pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice

I. Chicken Teri & Temp Bowl

I. Chicken Teri & Temp Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Teriyaki, 2pc Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice

J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl

J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl

$6.00

Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

K. Mini Beef Teri Bowl

K. Mini Beef Teri Bowl

$7.00

Mini RIb-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables

Salads (OO)

Potato Salad

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Seasoned Wakame

Green Salad

$9.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, a scoop of Potato Salad. With House Dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.00

4oz Chicken Breast Meat, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Avocado With House Dressing

Spicy Salmon Salad

$14.00

Raw Salmon, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Spicy Salmon Dressing (ahi sauce, chili oil, dried chili)

Big-Eye Tuna Salad

$16.00

Raw Big Eye Tuna, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Wasabi Dressing

Fried Rice (OO)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

White Rice, Shrimp, Egg, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.00

White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion

Beef Fried Rice

$11.00

White Rice, Shredded Beef, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion, Beansprouts, Red Bell Paper, Broccoli

Chicken Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder

Chicken Teri Fried Rice

Chicken Teri Fried Rice

$12.00

White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion Grilled Chicken On Top and Side of Teriyaki Sauce

Beef Teri Fried Rice

$13.00

White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion Grilled Rib-Eye Beef on Top, Teriyaki Sauce on the side

Pork Fried Rice

$11.00Out of stock

White Rice, Charshu Pork, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion

Egg Fried Rice

$7.00

White Rice, Egg

House Fried Rice

$15.00

For Meat Lovers White Rice, Chicken, Shredded Beef, Shrimp, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion

Tyler's Special

$12.00

Curry Fried Rice with Cutlet on Top White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Curry Powder Chicken or Pork Cutlet on Top

Noodles (OO)

Banzai Ramen

Banzai Ramen

$12.00

Stir Fried Vegetables (Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, White onions, Zucchini and Corn), Chicken, Fish Cake, and Green Onions

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$11.00

Soy Sauce base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Nori and Green Onion

Miso Ramen

$12.00

Soy Bean base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Bamboo Shoot, Nori, Green Onion and Sesame Seed

Spicy Miso Ramen

$12.00

Soy Bean base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Cabbage, Bamboo Shoot, Nori, Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Dried Chili String and Chili Paste

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$12.00

Pork (tonkotsu) base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Sesame Seeds, Bamboo Shoot, Nori, Green Onion and Red Ginger

Chicken Ramen

$12.00

Soy Sauce base Ramen with Chicken Breast Meat, Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Green Onion

Chashu Ramen

$14.00

Soy Sauce base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Nori and Green Onion

Moyashi Ramen

$12.00

for "Beansprout" Lovers Soy Sauce base Ramen with 1pc Braised Pork, Stir Fried Beansprouts, Bamboo Shoot, Nori and Green Onion

Shrimp Yakisoba

$13.00

Stir fried Egg Noodles with Shrimp, Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Red Ginger

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$11.00

Stir fried Egg Noodles with Chicken, Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Red Ginger

Beef Yakisoba

$11.00

Stir fried Egg Noodles with Shredded Beef, Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Red Ginger

Vegetable Yakisoba

$11.00

Stir fried Egg Noodles with Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts, Broccoli, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Red Ginger

Chicken Teri Yakisoba

Chicken Teri Yakisoba

$12.00

Stir fried Egg Noodles with Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Teriyaki Chicken on Top

Beef Teri Yakisoba

$13.00

Stir fried Egg Noodles with Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Teriyaki Beef on Top

Yakisoba Plain

$6.00

Tempura Udon

$11.00

Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fish Cake, 1pc Shrimp Tempura, Tempura Vegetable (2pc Green Beans, Zucchini)

Chicken Udon

$11.00

Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Beef Udon

$11.00

Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Shredded Beef, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Chicken Curry Udon

$12.00

Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion

Vegetable Udon

$11.00

Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fish Cake, Cabbage, Broccoli, Zucchini, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, White Onion, Greed Onion

Kitsune Udon

$11.00

Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fried Tofu, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Tanuki Udon

$10.00

Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Zaru Udon

$8.00

Cold Udon(Flour Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Grated Ginger with Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce

Ten Zaru Udon

$13.00

Cold Udon(Flour Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Grated Ginger, Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce with 2pc Tempura Shrimp and Vegetables

Tempura Soba

$11.00

Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Fish Cake, 1pc Shrimp Tempura, Tempura Vegetable (2pc Green Beans, Zucchini)

Chicken Soba

$11.00

Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Beef Soba

$11.00

Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Shredded Beef, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Chicken Curry Soba

$12.00

Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion

Vegetable Soba

$11.00

Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Fish Cake, Cabbage, Broccoli, Zucchini, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, White Onion, Greed Onion

Kitsune Soba

$11.00

Fish Broth,Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Fried Tofu, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Tanuki Soba

$10.00

Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodles), Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips

Zaru Soba

$8.00

Cold Soba(Buckwheat Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Wasabi with Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce

Ten Zaru Soba

$13.00

Cold Soba(Buckwheat Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Wasabi, Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce with 2pc Tempura Shrimp and Vegetables

Sushi (OO)

8pc California Roll

8pc California Roll

$7.00

Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds

16pc California Roll

$12.00

Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds

Tuna Roll**

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware (raddish sprouts), Sesame Seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Avocado, Carrots, Sesame Seeds and Kaiware

Avocado Roll

$7.00
Tempura Philly Roll

Tempura Philly Roll

$14.00

Inside: Raw Salmon, Cream Cheese "Tempura Deep Fried" Out Top: Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Salmon Toro Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds On Top: Seared Raw Salmon, Garlic Paste (side), Ponzu Sauce (side)

Spicy Aloha Roll

$14.00

2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing On Top: Raw Tuna and Spicy Mayo

Hawaiian Roll

$14.00

Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Avocado, Kaiware, Sesame Seeds On top: Raw Albacore, Red Onion, Garlic Paste (side), Ponzu Sauce (side)

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds On Top: Raw Fish (Tuna, Albacore, Salmon), Ebi, Avocado

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, Avocado On top: Baked Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Caterpillar Roll

$12.00

Inside: Baked Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce On top: Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Flying Roll

$14.00

Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds On top: 5pcs Raw Salmon, Tobiko (flying fish eggs)

Albacore Roll

$14.00

Inside: Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware, Sesame Seeds On Top: Raw Albacore, Cilantro

TC Roll

$9.00

Inside: Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Avocado, Cucumber On Top: Thin Sliced Limes, Cilantro

Sunshine Roll

$10.00

Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds On top: Sriracha, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Raw Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Sesame Seeds

Double Crunchy Roll

Double Crunchy Roll

$10.00

2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Miso Dressing, Sesame Seeds Rolled into Tempura Chips, Topped with Eel Sauce

Fiesta Roll

$15.00

Inside: Imitation Crab, Cucumber & Avocado On Top: Hamachi, Salmon, Tuna, Lime, Avocado with Cilantro & Wasabi Dressing

Orange Crush Roll

$14.00

Inside: Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Avocado & Cream Cheese On Top: Seared Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Tempura Chips

Grinch Roll

$14.00

Inside: 2pc Fried Shrimp, Cucumber & Sriracha On Top: Albacore, Jalapeno, Cilantro, with Avocado Sauce

Plaza Roll

$15.00

Inside: 2 pc Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber & Sriracha On Top: Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Mayo & Avocado

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$13.00

Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions

Kauai Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Inside: Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Albacore, Avocado, Kaiware, Masago Outside: Cucumber with Wasabi Ginger Sauce

Nigiri Pick 2

$5.00

California HR

$5.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$5.00

Spicy Albacore HR

$5.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$5.00

Shrimp Temp HR

$5.00

Spicy Hamachi HR

$5.00

Philadelphia HR

$5.00

Big-Eye Tuna HR

$5.00

Unagi HR

$5.00

Soft Shell Crab HR

$6.00

Nigiri Combo

$16.00

2 Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Hamachi, Ebi & 8pc California Roll

Sushi Mix

$19.00

8pc Shrimp Tempura Roll, 8pc California Roll, 8pc Tuna Roll & your choice of 2pc Nigiri

Sashimi Bowl

$15.00

2 Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Hamachi, 2 Ebi, Avocado, Kaiware, & Rice

Ahi Poke Bowl

$11.00

Marinated Raw Tuna, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke Bowl

$11.00

Marinated Raw Salmon, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice

Oceanside Bowl

$12.00

Raw Tuna and Salmon, MIxed Seaweed, Wakame, Avocado, Kaiware, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice With Pink Ginger and Ponzu Sauce on the Side

Single Items (OO)

Edamame

$4.00

2pc Inari

$2.50

Gyoza (6pcs)

$6.00

Fried Shrimp (2pcs)

$4.00

2PC Tempura Shrimp

$4.00
Side Tempura (2pcs shrimp & Veg)

Side Tempura (2pcs shrimp & Veg)

$9.00

Jalapeno Bomb

$10.00

Miso Soup

$2.00+

Rice

$1.50+

Brown Rice

$2.00+

Side Tofu

$2.00

Side of Steamed Vegetables

$2.50

Side of Takuwan (5pcs)

$2.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Tempura

$10.00Out of stock
SAMURAI WRAP

SAMURAI WRAP

$14.00

Soy Paper, Sushi Rice, 4pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Carrots, Spring Mix, Grinch Sauce and your choice of Kanikama or Spicy Tuna

A La Carte (OO)

Grilled Salmon Only

$8.00

Saba Only

$7.00

Chicken Teri Only

$7.00

Beef Teri Only

$8.00

Pork Cutlet Only

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet Only

$8.00

Banzai Vegetable

$10.00

ALLERGENS

** SEAFOOD ALLERGY **

** SHELLFISH ALLERGY **

** DAIRY ALLERGY **

** EGG ALLERGY **

** WHEAT ALLERGY **

** SOY ALLERGY **

** PEANUT ALLERGY **

SETS

fork

spoon

chopstick

NO SETS

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Teri Cafe #1 image
Teri Cafe #1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beshock Ramen Carlsbad - Carlsbad
orange star4.5 • 199
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
orange starNo Reviews
1815 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
orange starNo Reviews
2002 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Municipal Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2002 South Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Matsu Japanese Restaurant - Oceanside - 626 S Tremont St
orange starNo Reviews
626 S Tremont St Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
American Heroes & Brew - 300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120
orange star5.0 • 85
300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120 Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oceanside

Pit Stop Diner
orange star4.4 • 6,783
3825 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,636
1706 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
orange star4.6 • 6,433
4196 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
orange star4.6 • 6,134
3613 OCEAN RANCH OCEANSIDE, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
The Draft Restaurant & Sports Bar
orange star4.3 • 5,962
4225 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 5,889
3915 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oceanside
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston