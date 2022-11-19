Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123
Oceanside, CA 92054
NA Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Manzanita Sol
Raspberry Brisk
Pink Lemonade
Fresh Brewed Tea
Arnold Palmer
Life Wtr
Calpico
Ramune
Strawberry Ramune
Melon Ramune
Grape Ramune
Aloha Lilikoi Passion
Aloha Strawberry Guava
Aloha Passion Orange
Aloha Pineapple Orange
Aloha Guava
Kona Coffee
Cold Green Tea
Apple Juice
Beer/Spritzer
Plates (OO)
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#2 Beef Teriyaki Plate
Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#3 Chicken & Beef Teriyaki Plate
Chicken, Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#4 Chicken Teri & Fried Shrimp
Chicken Teriyaki, 2 pcs Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#5 Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp
Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki with 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#6 Chicken, Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp
Chicken, Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki, and 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#7 Chicken Cutlet
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#8 Pork Cutlet
Panko Breaded Pork Loin served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#9 Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable Tempura (Green Beans, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli) served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#11 Chkn Teri, Shrimp & Vege
Chicken Teriyaki, 2pc Shrimp and Vegetable tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#12 Beef Teri, Shrimp & Vege
Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki, 2pc Shrimp and Vegetable tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#13 Saba Shioyaki
Broiled Mackarel served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#14 Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
Banzai Vegetable Plate
Stir Fried Vegetables and Chicken served with Steamed Rice
Bowls (OO)
A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
B. Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
C. Chicken & Beef Teri Bowl
Chicken and Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
D. Chicken Teri & Fried Shrimp Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki and 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
E. Beef Teri & Fried Shrimp Bowl
Rib-Eye Beef Teriyaki and 2pc Fried Shrimp served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
F. Katsu Don Bowl
Breaded Pork or Chicken breast served with beaten egg, onions and red ginger over rice
G. Grilled Salmon Bowl
Grilled salmon filet served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
H. Shrimp & Vege Temp Bowl
3pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice
I. Chicken Teri & Temp Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki, 2pc Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice
J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
K. Mini Beef Teri Bowl
Mini RIb-Eye Beef Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Salads (OO)
Potato Salad
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned Wakame
Green Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, a scoop of Potato Salad. With House Dressing
Chicken Salad
4oz Chicken Breast Meat, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Avocado With House Dressing
Spicy Salmon Salad
Raw Salmon, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Spicy Salmon Dressing (ahi sauce, chili oil, dried chili)
Big-Eye Tuna Salad
Raw Big Eye Tuna, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Wasabi Dressing
Fried Rice (OO)
Shrimp Fried Rice
White Rice, Shrimp, Egg, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
Chicken Fried Rice
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
Beef Fried Rice
White Rice, Shredded Beef, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
Vegetable Fried Rice
White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion, Beansprouts, Red Bell Paper, Broccoli
Chicken Curry Fried Rice
White Rice, Chicken, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion With Curry Powder
Chicken Teri Fried Rice
White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion Grilled Chicken On Top and Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Beef Teri Fried Rice
White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion Grilled Rib-Eye Beef on Top, Teriyaki Sauce on the side
Pork Fried Rice
White Rice, Charshu Pork, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
Egg Fried Rice
White Rice, Egg
House Fried Rice
For Meat Lovers White Rice, Chicken, Shredded Beef, Shrimp, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Green Onion
Tyler's Special
Curry Fried Rice with Cutlet on Top White Rice, Eggs, Mixed Minced Veggies (Carrots, Zucchini), Peas, Corn, Curry Powder Chicken or Pork Cutlet on Top
Noodles (OO)
Banzai Ramen
Stir Fried Vegetables (Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper, White onions, Zucchini and Corn), Chicken, Fish Cake, and Green Onions
Shoyu Ramen
Soy Sauce base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Bamboo Shoots, Nori and Green Onion
Miso Ramen
Soy Bean base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Bamboo Shoot, Nori, Green Onion and Sesame Seed
Spicy Miso Ramen
Soy Bean base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Cabbage, Bamboo Shoot, Nori, Green Onion, Sesame Seed, Dried Chili String and Chili Paste
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork (tonkotsu) base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Sesame Seeds, Bamboo Shoot, Nori, Green Onion and Red Ginger
Chicken Ramen
Soy Sauce base Ramen with Chicken Breast Meat, Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Green Onion
Chashu Ramen
Soy Sauce base Ramen with Braised Pork, Boiled Egg, Beansprouts, Nori and Green Onion
Moyashi Ramen
for "Beansprout" Lovers Soy Sauce base Ramen with 1pc Braised Pork, Stir Fried Beansprouts, Bamboo Shoot, Nori and Green Onion
Shrimp Yakisoba
Stir fried Egg Noodles with Shrimp, Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Red Ginger
Chicken Yakisoba
Stir fried Egg Noodles with Chicken, Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Red Ginger
Beef Yakisoba
Stir fried Egg Noodles with Shredded Beef, Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Red Ginger
Vegetable Yakisoba
Stir fried Egg Noodles with Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts, Broccoli, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Red Ginger
Chicken Teri Yakisoba
Stir fried Egg Noodles with Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Teriyaki Chicken on Top
Beef Teri Yakisoba
Stir fried Egg Noodles with Carrots, White Onions, Cabbage, Beansprouts and Teriyaki Beef on Top
Yakisoba Plain
Tempura Udon
Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fish Cake, 1pc Shrimp Tempura, Tempura Vegetable (2pc Green Beans, Zucchini)
Chicken Udon
Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Beef Udon
Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Shredded Beef, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Chicken Curry Udon
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Udon (Flour Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
Vegetable Udon
Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fish Cake, Cabbage, Broccoli, Zucchini, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, White Onion, Greed Onion
Kitsune Udon
Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fried Tofu, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Tanuki Udon
Fish Broth, Udon (Flour Noodle), Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Zaru Udon
Cold Udon(Flour Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Grated Ginger with Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce
Ten Zaru Udon
Cold Udon(Flour Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Grated Ginger, Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce with 2pc Tempura Shrimp and Vegetables
Tempura Soba
Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Fish Cake, 1pc Shrimp Tempura, Tempura Vegetable (2pc Green Beans, Zucchini)
Chicken Soba
Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Beef Soba
Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Shredded Beef, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Chicken Curry Soba
Fish Broth with Curry Powder, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Chicken Breast Meat, Fish Cake, Green Onion
Vegetable Soba
Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Fish Cake, Cabbage, Broccoli, Zucchini, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots, White Onion, Greed Onion
Kitsune Soba
Fish Broth,Soba (Buckwheat Noodle), Fried Tofu, Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Tanuki Soba
Fish Broth, Soba (Buckwheat Noodles), Fish Cake, Boiled Egg, Green Onion, Tempura Chips
Zaru Soba
Cold Soba(Buckwheat Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Wasabi with Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce
Ten Zaru Soba
Cold Soba(Buckwheat Noodles), Seaweed, Green Onions, Wasabi, Bonito Stock Dipping Sauce with 2pc Tempura Shrimp and Vegetables
Sushi (OO)
8pc California Roll
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds
16pc California Roll
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds
Tuna Roll**
Spicy Tuna Roll
Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware (raddish sprouts), Sesame Seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
Cucumber Roll
Vegetable Roll
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Avocado, Carrots, Sesame Seeds and Kaiware
Avocado Roll
Tempura Philly Roll
Inside: Raw Salmon, Cream Cheese "Tempura Deep Fried" Out Top: Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Salmon Toro Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds On Top: Seared Raw Salmon, Garlic Paste (side), Ponzu Sauce (side)
Spicy Aloha Roll
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Masago, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing On Top: Raw Tuna and Spicy Mayo
Hawaiian Roll
Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Avocado, Kaiware, Sesame Seeds On top: Raw Albacore, Red Onion, Garlic Paste (side), Ponzu Sauce (side)
Rainbow Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds On Top: Raw Fish (Tuna, Albacore, Salmon), Ebi, Avocado
Dragon Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, Avocado On top: Baked Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds
Caterpillar Roll
Inside: Baked Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce On top: Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds
Flying Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds On top: 5pcs Raw Salmon, Tobiko (flying fish eggs)
Albacore Roll
Inside: Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Cucumber, Kaiware, Sesame Seeds On Top: Raw Albacore, Cilantro
TC Roll
Inside: Raw Ground Tuna, Sriracha, Avocado, Cucumber On Top: Thin Sliced Limes, Cilantro
Sunshine Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Mayo, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds On top: Sriracha, Jalapeno, Spicy Mayo
Philadelphia Roll
Raw Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Sesame Seeds
Double Crunchy Roll
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Miso Dressing, Sesame Seeds Rolled into Tempura Chips, Topped with Eel Sauce
Fiesta Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Cucumber & Avocado On Top: Hamachi, Salmon, Tuna, Lime, Avocado with Cilantro & Wasabi Dressing
Orange Crush Roll
Inside: Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Avocado & Cream Cheese On Top: Seared Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Tempura Chips
Grinch Roll
Inside: 2pc Fried Shrimp, Cucumber & Sriracha On Top: Albacore, Jalapeno, Cilantro, with Avocado Sauce
Plaza Roll
Inside: 2 pc Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber & Sriracha On Top: Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Mayo & Avocado
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Inside: Soft Shell Crab & Cucumber On Top:Albacore & Green Onions
Kauai Roll
Inside: Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Albacore, Avocado, Kaiware, Masago Outside: Cucumber with Wasabi Ginger Sauce
Nigiri Pick 2
California HR
Spicy Tuna HR
Spicy Albacore HR
Spicy Salmon HR
Shrimp Temp HR
Spicy Hamachi HR
Philadelphia HR
Big-Eye Tuna HR
Unagi HR
Soft Shell Crab HR
Nigiri Combo
2 Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Hamachi, Ebi & 8pc California Roll
Sushi Mix
8pc Shrimp Tempura Roll, 8pc California Roll, 8pc Tuna Roll & your choice of 2pc Nigiri
Sashimi Bowl
2 Tuna, Albacore, Salmon, Hamachi, 2 Ebi, Avocado, Kaiware, & Rice
Ahi Poke Bowl
Marinated Raw Tuna, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice
Salmon Poke Bowl
Marinated Raw Salmon, Chili Oil, Sesame Oil, Red Onion, Mixed Seaweed, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice
Oceanside Bowl
Raw Tuna and Salmon, MIxed Seaweed, Wakame, Avocado, Kaiware, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Over White Sushi Rice With Pink Ginger and Ponzu Sauce on the Side
Single Items (OO)
Edamame
2pc Inari
Gyoza (6pcs)
Fried Shrimp (2pcs)
2PC Tempura Shrimp
Side Tempura (2pcs shrimp & Veg)
Jalapeno Bomb
Miso Soup
Rice
Brown Rice
Side Tofu
Side of Steamed Vegetables
Side of Takuwan (5pcs)
Mahi Mahi Tempura
SAMURAI WRAP
Soy Paper, Sushi Rice, 4pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Carrots, Spring Mix, Grinch Sauce and your choice of Kanikama or Spicy Tuna
A La Carte (OO)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside, CA 92054