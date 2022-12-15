Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub

review star

No reviews yet

1815 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Popular Items

Hedgehog
Dragonfly
Salmon Nigiri w/ Citrus Salt

OMAKASE

Chef's Choice 10pc Nigiri Plate - On the Run!

$45.00

chef's selection nigiri platter, paired with our signature sauces & fresh local greens. requests & substitutions politely declined.

CATERING

Please note that we require a minimum of 48 hours for catering orders!
Simply Rolls Sushi Platter for 10

Simply Rolls Sushi Platter for 10

$200.00

48 hours advanced notice required. feeds 10 guests, with 12 pieces per guest. spicy tuna, california, & assorted house rolls. substitutions & special requests politely declined.

VIP Style Sushi Platter for 10

VIP Style Sushi Platter for 10

$320.00

48 hours advanced notice required. feeds 10 guests, with 12 pieces per guest. assorted nigiri, sashimi, & house rolls. substitutions & special requests politely declined.

Epic Veggie Sushi Platter for 10

Epic Veggie Sushi Platter for 10

$270.00

48 hours advanced notice required. feeds 10 guests, with 12 pieces per guest. assorted plant based nigiri & house rolls. substitutions & special requests politely declined.

Catering Delivery

$65.00

Please confirm availability of driver prior to placing order. Price applicable to San Diego County.

INTRODUCTIONS

Baked Scallops

$20.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.75

NIGIRI / SASHIMI

Power Bowl

$35.00

La Paz Kampachi Nigiri

$8.50

La Paz Kampachi Sashimi

$20.00

Salmon Nigiri w/ Citrus Salt

$8.50

Salmon Sashimi w/ Citrus Salt

$20.50

Scallop Nigiri w/ Truffle

$10.25

Scallop Sashimi w/ Truffle

$24.50

Sea Bream Nigiri

$8.50

Sea Bream Sashimi

$20.00

Seared Albacore Nigiri

$8.50

Seared Albacore Sashimi

$20.00

Toro Nigiri

$16.00

Toro Sashimi

$33.00

Tuna Nigiri

$8.50

Tuna Sashimi

$20.00

Whitefish Nigiri w/ Ponzu & Scallion

$8.50

Whitefish Sashimi w/ Ponzu & Scallion

$20.00

Yellowtail : Japanese Nigiri

$8.50

Yellowtail: Japanese Sashimi

$20.00

WRENCH ROLLS

Chronic

$17.50

Del Mar

$18.50

krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño

Dragonfly

$18.50

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion & chili garlic

Green Lantern

$18.50

krab & avocado topped with salmon and arugula chimichurri sauce

Hawaiian

$16.00

california, topped with spicy tuna, sesame oil, citrus soy & scallion

Hedgehog

$18.50

krab and shrimp tempura inside, topped with seared local yellowtail, roasted garlic, & truffle oil

Holiday in Cambodia

$18.50

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with daily whitefish, scallion & thai fish sauce

Rainbow

$16.00

krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado

Chef's Choice Fish Roll

$18.50

an imaginative & spontaneous creation from our sushi chefs! always topped with a fresh catch & our signature house made sauces

RODENT ROLLS (plant based)

Deadites

$15.50

plant based - crispy fried tofu topped with avocado & sweet chili sauce

Patrick the Great!

$15.50

plant based - crispy sweet potato, topped with avocado and sweet lime soy & pickled onion

The Wombat

$15.50

plant based - chefs choice roll made with fresh seasonal veggies

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Veggie Nigiri (4 pc)

$14.00

ENTREES

Sweet Chili Chicken

$17.50

Sweet Chili Tofu

$17.50

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50

Teriyaki Tofu

$17.50

Yakisoba Chicken

$17.50

grilled chicken & ramen noodles dressed in a sweet & savory sauce, served with stir fry veggies - GF noodles upon request

Yakisoba Tofu

$17.50

crispy tofu & ramen noodles dressed in a sweet & savory sauce, served with stir fry veggies - GF noodles upon request

DRINKS

Black Bottle Filtered Sake

$19.50

full bodied with a hint of spice - 300 ml. bottle

Sayuri Nigori Unfiltered Sake

$18.50

refreshing and silky smooth - 300 ml. bottle

Daiginjo Filtered Sake

$30.00

dry & fruity with notes of crisp green apple & asian pear - 300 ml. bottle

Kurosawa Nigori Unfiltered Sake

$18.50

sweet & creamy with notes of melon & starfruit - 300 ml. bottle

Ramble On IPA - Booze Bro's

$8.50

hoppy IPA - aromatic with flavors of apricot & peach

Carlsbad Crush Pale - Burgeon

$8.00

mosaic pale ale - bright & aromatic with flavors of passionfruit, mango & blueberry

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$8.50

Japanese Craft Amber Ale. Mildly floral with citrus forward hops.

Penny Blonde - Booze Bro's

$7.00

blonde ale - bright with light hops and malt

Sapporo

$6.50

Traditional Japanese Lager. Refreshing and crisp.

Juneshine - Blood Orange Mint

$7.50

hard kombucha flavored with fresh blood orange & a hint of organic mint - 16 oz.

Juneshine - Acai Berry

$7.50

hard kombucha flavored with ginger juice, organic honey & zesty lemon - 16 oz.

Fundamental Cabernet Bottle

$64.00

Maris Zulu Bottle

$56.00

Magnolia Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Rosè Brut Bottle

$56.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$64.00

Cotes du Coast Bottle

$44.00

Gewurtraminer Bottle

$40.00

Halter Ranch Rosè Bottle

$55.00

Maris Vermentino Bottle

$52.00

Vinho Verde Bottle

$36.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ingredients are carefully chosen, grown, or made from scratch. Daily specials feature the freshest, most exciting items from Catalina Offshore Products, Specialty Produce, local fishermen, divers and growers. The Whet Noodle is to ramen as W&R is to sushi- playful and creative with an emphasis on using fresh, local ingredients. Broths are made from scratch in-house, and in the true spirit of ramen, each has its own twist.

Website

Location

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

