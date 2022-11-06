Viewpoint Brewing Co. imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
American

Viewpoint Brewing Co.

1,611 Reviews

$$

2201 San Dieguito Dr

Del Mar, CA 92014

Popular Items

HOUSE SALAD

PLATES TO SHARE

ADOBADA FRIES

$15.00

ADOBADA LETTUCE WRAPS

$15.00

BURRATA SPECIAL

$16.00

CEVICHE

$18.00

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$14.00

HOUSE FRIES

$8.00

MAC N' CHEESE

$11.00

MEAT BALLS

$15.00

PATATAS BRAVAS

$12.00

SMOKED PORK GOAT CHEESE CROQUETTES

$14.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

SAUSAGE BOARD

$22.00

GREENS

CAESARISH SALAD

$13.00

CHICKPEA CUCUMBER SALAD

$13.00

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

SUMMER CORN SALAD

$15.00

FLATBREADS

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$10.00

MEAT FLATBREAD

$15.00

MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$15.00

SANDWICHES

BACKYARD BURGER

$18.00

CHORIZO SANDWICH

$18.00Out of stock

FARMERS BURGER

$18.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00

KOREAN STEAK SANDWICH

$18.00

TACOS

$7.00

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$15.00

KIDDOS

KIDS BURGER

$14.00

KIDS BUTTER PASTA

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$10.00

DESSERTS

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

DINNER PLATES

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL

$21.00

OAXACA CARNE ASADA

$37.00

THE VEG PLATE

$24.00

HALIBUT SPECIAL

$28.00

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$27.00

CROWLERS 32 OZ. CAN

CROWLER SELECTIONS

$14.00

500 ml SOURS

GOLDEN ALE

$25.00Out of stock

WHITE WINES

BTL CARACCIOLI BRUT

$80.00

BTL CAVA

$42.00

BTL COPAIN ROSE

$49.00

BTL DIATOM CHARD

$60.00

BTL DUTTON CHARD

$56.00

BTL ECHO BAY

$42.00

BTL HUSCH CHARD

$46.00

BTL MIRA LAGUNA

$49.00

BTL SANCERRE

$68.00

BTL SCARPETTA PINOT GRIGIO

$42.00

BTL SPK ROSE

$49.00

BTL TABLAS CREEK RHONE BLEND

$53.00

BTL VERDEJO

$39.00

BTL REISLING

$49.00

RED WINES

BTL PINOT Z MERLIN

$62.00

BTL BEAUJOLAIS

$45.00

BTL TEMPRANILLO

$46.00

BTL GAIL BARBERA

$49.00

BTL CAB EHRET

$68.00

BTL NEBBIOLO GRASSO

$49.00

BTL MALBEC CARO

$45.00

BTB ONLY WINES

BTL DOYARD-MAHE

$120.00

BTL DAVID COUTELAS

$130.00

BTL CARACCIOLI BRUT

$95.00

BTL MATTHIASSON CHARD

$80.00

BTL MARK HAISMA

$95.00

BTL LE GRAPPIN

$115.00

BTL BUISSON-BATTAULT

$120.00

BTL PENNER-ASH

$110.00

BTL BURTECH

$85.00

BTL SCRIBE

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2201 San Dieguito Dr, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Gallery
Viewpoint Brewing Co. image

