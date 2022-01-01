Beeside Balcony
1201 Camino Del Mar
#200
Del Mar, CA 92014
APPS | SALADS
Trio Of Dips
Artichoke Hummus VEGAN (artichoke hearts, sesame seed paste/tahini, lemon, garlic, evoo, beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Spicy Hipiti (roasted red bell peppers, feta, chili flakes, garlic, oregano, evoo) Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic) Pita- eggs, buttermilk, Beeside spices ALLERGIES Garlic- Hummus, Tzatziki, Hipiti, Pita Dairy- Hipiti, Tzatziki Gluten- Pita (can sub veggies) Egg- Pita (can sub veggies)
Bee's Board
Artichoke Hummus Hipiti Goat Cheese with honey on top Gorgonzola Whole Grain Mustard Salami Olives Onion Marmalade (onions, salt, sugar, butter) Cucumbers Pita ALLERGIES Gluten- Pita (can sub veggies) Meat- Salami (can sub anything) Dairy- Hipiti, Goat Cheese, Gorgonzola Butter- Onion Marmalade Garlic- Hiptiti, Artichoke Hummus, Pita Seasoning Onion- Onion Marmalade
Crab Cake
Crab Cake (mayo, onion, egg, old bay seafood seasoning, pepper, dijon mustard, scallions, panko crust) Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers) Arugula Paprika Oil (evoo, smoked paprika) Chive Garnish ALLERGIES Onion- Crab Cake, Remoulade, Garnish Gluten- Crab Cake Egg- Crab Cake, Remoulade
Escargots
6 Roasted Snails Herb Butter (butter, garlic, thyme, parsley) Breadcrumbs Toast ALLEGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs and Toast (can be removed) Dairy (butter in sauce)
Meatballs
3 Meatballs (leg of lamb, onions, egg, crushed pita, parmesan, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, mint, basil) San Marzano Tomato Sauce (tomato, carrots, fennel, garlic, onion, salt) Feta ALLERGIES Dairy-Parmesan in Meatballs, Feta (can remove) Gluten- Meatballs Garlic- Meatballs, Tomato Sauce Onion- Meatballs, Tomato Sauce Egg- Meatballs
PEI Mussels
1 lb PEI Mussels Broth (cream, butter, white wine, garlic, onions, evoo, old bay seafood seasoning, chili flakes) Toast ALLERGIES Gluten- Toast (can remove) Dairy- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus) Butter- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus) Garlic- In broth Onions- Broth (can remove)
Oysters Côte d'Azur
6 Grilled Oysters Topping (cream, arugula, Pernod, lemon, garlic) Breadcrumbs ALLERGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs (can remove) Dairy- Topping Garlic- Topping
Salmon Tartare
Salmon Capers Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers) Avocado Toast Chives ALLEGIES Gluten- Toast (can sub cucumbers) Onions- Remoulade, Garnish Eggs- Remoulade
Beeside Salad
Mixed Field Greens Tomatoes Cucumbers Olives Feta Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic) ALLERGIES Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin) Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin) Onions- (can remove)
BeeYoutiful Bowl
Quinoa Mix (quinoa, edamame, kale, garbanzo) Arugula Cucumbers Tomatoes Brussel Sprouts Red Onions Avocado Lemon Vin (lemon juice, honey, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) VEGAN ALLERGIES Onions- (can remove)
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts Tapenade (anchovies, olives) Croutons (parm, thyme, oregano, garlic) Parmesan Cheese Caesar Dressing (canola/evoo oil, red vinegar, parm, egg yolk, garlic, anchovies, dijon mustard, black pepper) ALLERGIES Gluten- Croutons (can remove) Dairy- Parmesan (can remove), Caesar dressing (can remove) Fish- Tapenade (can remove) Garlic- Caesar Dressing (can remove) Egg- Caesar Dressing (can remove)
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula Roasted Golden Beets Goat cheese w/ Honey Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar) Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey) Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic) ALLERGIES Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove) Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)
Soup Du Jour
BRUNCH | LUNCH
Avocado Toast
Prager Brothers Country Bread Artichoke Hummus Avocado Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta) Lemon Vin (lemon juice, honey, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- Feta (can remove) Gluten- Bread (can sub corn tortillas) Onions- (can remove) Garlic- Hummus (can remove)
Beeside Burger
8oz Angus Beef Brioche Bun Arugula Raw Red Onions Tomatoes Cheese Blend (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano) Garlic Aioli (lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper) Fries ALLERGIES Gluten- Brioche Bun (sub lettuce wrap), Fries (cross contamination) Dairy- Cheese Blend (can remove) Onions- (can remove) Garlic- Aioli (can remove) Eggs- Aioli (can remove), Brioche Bun??? Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread or lettuce wrap)
Chicken Sandwich
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast Pepperjack Cheese Brioche Bun Slaw (napa cabbage, red onion, jalapeños, jicama, cilantro, cilantro lime vin- cilantro, lime juice, paprika, EVOO) Sriracha Aioli (sriracha, lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Gluten- Brioche Bun and Chicken Dairy- Cheese (can remove) Onions- Slaw (can remove slaw) Garlic- Aioli (can remove) Eggs- Aioli (can remove), Brioche Bun???? Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread or lettuce wrap)
Fish & Frites
Breaded Rockfish (flour, BUTTERMILK?, Beeside Spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper) Topo Chico Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers), Fries ALLERGIES Onions- Remoulade (can remove) Gluten- Fish Breading, Fries (cross contamination) Garlic- Fish Breading Egg- Remoulade
Grilled Cheese
Brioche Bun Feta Cheese Blend (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano) Arugula Tomatoes Sauteed Onions Balsamic Glaze (peach nectar, balsamic vinegar) ALLERGIES Gluten- Brioche Bun Dairy- Feta, Cheese Blend Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute country bread) Onions (can remove)
Gyro
Lamb (leg of lamb, Beeside spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper) Chicken (Beeside spices) Pita (egg, flour) Arugula Tomatoes Red Onions Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic) VEGGIE GYRO- also add: Artichoke Hummus Cucumbers Avocado ALLERGIES Gluten- Pita (can sub corn tortillas) Dairy- Tzatziki (can sub hummus) Onions (can remove) Garlic- Tzatziki (can remove), Pita (can ask for no seasoning), Hummus Egg- Pita???
Lunch Salmon
7oz salmon filet Broccolini Puree (broccoli stems, cream, butter, parmesan, garlic) Carrots Lemon Beurre Blanc (butter, lemon, garlic, shallots, bay leaf) ALLERGIES Dairy (cream and butter in broccolini puree, butter in beurre blanc) Garlic (in broccolini puree and beurre blanc) Onions- Beurre Blanc
Spanish Octopus
6oz Octopus (braised in smoked paprika, garlic, white wine, white onion, bay leaves) Potato Fondant (potatoes, salt, pepper) Bacon Arugula Red Onions Feta Lemon Truffle Vin (lemon juice, sugar, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper, truffle oil) ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Onions- Red Onions (can remove from salad, onions in braising liquid) Dairy- Feta (can remove) Garlic- Octopus braising liquid
Rockfish Tacos
2 Corn Tortillas Sauteed Rockfish Avocado Slaw (mango, jicama, onions, jalapeños, cilantro) Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers) ALLERGIES Onions- Slaw (can remove slaw), Remoulade (can remove) Eggs- Remoulade
Shrimp Toast
Prager Brothers Country Bread Shrimp Cream Sauce (arugula, cream, lemon, garlic, Pernod) Cheese Blanket (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano) Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta, lemon vin) ALLERGIES Gluten- Bread (can sub corn tortillas), Breadcrumbs (can remove) Dairy- Cream Sauce, Cheese Blanket, Feta Onions- Salad (can remove) Garlic- Cream Sauce
Tofu Quinoa
2 pieces Tofu (Italian seasoned breadcrumbs) Broccolini Quinoa (edamame, garbanzo, kale) Tomatoes Red Onions Cilantro Lime Vin (cilantro, lime juice, honey, paprika, EVOO) VEGAN ALLERGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs on tofu (can remove) Onions (can remove) Soy- Tofu
Açai Bowl
Breakfast Sandwich
Brioche Bun Scrambled Eggs Pepperjack Cheese Bacon Avocado Garlic Aioli (lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper) Fries ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Gluten- Brioche Bun, Fries (cross contamination) Dairy- Pepperjack Cheese (can remove) Garlic- Aioli (can remove) Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread)
French Toast
Poutine Bowl
Smoked Bacon Omelette
2 Egg Omelette Jack Cheese Bacon Onions Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta) Lemon Vinaigrette (lemon juice, sugar, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Dairy- Feta in salad and jack cheese in omelette (both can remove) Onions- Omelette and Salad (both can remove)
Veg-Out Omelette
2 Egg Omelette Broccolini Tomatoes Mushrooms Onions Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta Lemon Vinaigrette (lemon juice, sugar, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- Feta in salad (can remove) Onions- Omelette and Salad (can remove)
DINNER
Chicken Entree
10oz Jidori Chicken (Airline cut- breast and leg) Wild Mushrooms Baby King Oyster, Cordyceps, Pioppini) Mashed Potatoes (Yukon gold potatoes, cream, butter, garlic, salt, pepper) Demi Glacé & Marsala Reduction (beef broth, chicken broth, corn starch, gelatin, sugar, natural flavors- onion, carrot, celery, yeast extract, salt, soybean oil, tomato paste, xantham gum, soy sauce- soybeans, salt, sugar, flour, mushroom, marsala wine) ALLERGIES Dairy & Butter- Mashed Potatoes (can substitute) Garlic- Mashed Potatoes (can substitute) Onion- Mashed Potatoes (can substitute) and Demi Glacé Soy- Demi Glace (can remove) Gluten- Demi Glace (can remove)
Peppercorn Filet
8oz Filet Mignon Peppercorn Sauce (cream, butter, shallots, garlic, black and green peppercorns, salt) Fries ALLERGIES Gluten (fries- cross contamination in fryer) Onions- Peppercorn Sauce Garlic- Peppercorn Sauce Dairy- Peppercorn Sauce Butter- Peppercorn Sauce
Gratin De Pasta
Linguini Noodles Red Sauce (tomatoes, carrots, fennel seed, cinnamon, nutmeg, basil, egg, butter, feta, parsley, chili flakes, onions, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leaf) Bechemel (butter, flour, cream) Ground lamb Meatballs (Leg of Lamb, Onions, Egg, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Seasoning Salt, Onion, Garlic, Mint, Basil) Feta ALLERGIES Gluten Dairy Butter Onions Garlic Eggs
Spanish Octopus
6oz Octopus (braised in smoked paprika, garlic, white wine, white onion, bay leaves) Potato Fondant (potatoes, vinegar, salt, pepper) Bacon Arugula Red Onions Feta Lemon Truffle Vin (lemon juice, honey, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper, truffle oil) ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Onions- Red Onions (can remove from salad, onions in braising liquid) Dairy- Feta (can remove) Garlic- Octopus braising liquid
Pork Chop
16oz Double Cut Pork Chop (sous vide in butter, rosemary) Peach Balsamic Glaze (peach nectar, balsamic) Onion Marmalade (onions, salt, sugar, butter) Polenta (corn polenta, cream, butter, garlic, Beeside spice-garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- Polenta Butter- Polenta, Onion Marmalade, Chop marinated in butter- can request a raw one that's not sous-vide) Onions- Onion Marmalade Garlic- Polenta
Faroe Islands Salmon
7oz salmon filet Broccolini Puree (broccoli stems, cream, butter, parmesan, garlic) Carrots Lemon Beurre Blanc (butter, lemon, garlic, shallots, bay leaf) ALLERGIES Dairy (cream and butter in broccolini puree, butter in beurre blanc) Garlic (in broccolini puree and beurre blanc) Onions- Beurre Blanc
Scallops
5 Wild Caught Sea Scallops Chorizo Mango Citrus Sauce (mango nectar, oj, lemon, evoo, salt) Cauliflower and Romanesco Garlic Almonds Truffle Oil ALLERGIES: Pork- Chorizo (can remove) Nuts- Almonds (can remove) Garlic- Cauliflower (can remove)
Chilean Sea Bass
7oz Sea Bass Filet Confit Fennel and Tomatoes Lemongrass Beurre Blanc (heavy cream, white wine, butter, lemongrass, salt, pepper) Crispy Leeks Black Tobiko ALLERGIES Gluten- Leeks (cross contamination) Dairy- Beurre Blanc Butter- Beurre Blanc
Pesto Shrimp Linguini
6 Mexican Wild Shrimp Pesto (basil, parsley, evoo, parmesan, walnuts, chili flakes) Garlic Cream Sauce (cream, garlic, lemon, butter, chili flakes) ALLERGIES Dairy- Cream Sauce and Pesto Gluten- Pasta Garlic- Cream Sauce (can sub pesto only) Nuts- Walnuts in Pesto
Tofu Quinoa
2 pieces Tofu (Italian seasoned breadcrumbs) Broccolini Quinoa (edamame, garbanzo, kale) Tomatoes Red Onions Cilantro Lime Vin (cilantro, lime juice, apple cider vin, EVOO) VEGAN ALLERGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs on tofu (can remove) Onions (can remove) Soy- Tofu
Vegetable Pesto Linguini
SIDES
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Feta Fries
Rosemany Fries Feta Truffle Ketchup Garlic Aioli ALLERGIES Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer) Dairy- Feta (can be removed)
Plain Fries
Side Beets
Roasted Beets (EVOO, Salt, Pepper) Balsamic Glaze Cinnamon Walnuts (walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar) VEGAN ALLERGIES Nuts- Walnuts (can be removed)
Side Broccolini
Broccolini Lemon Garlic Parmesan Salt Pepper ALLERGIES Dairy- Parmesan (can be removed) Garlic
Side Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts Bacon Red Onions EVOO Salt Pepper ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon Onions
Side Cauliflower
Side Polenta
3 Polenta Cakes Garlic Cream Butter Beeside Spice (garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- cream and butter in cake Garlic
Side Potato Puree
yukon gold potatoes, cream, butter, garlic, salt, white pepper chives garnish ALLERGIES Dairy (cream & butter) Garlic Onions (chives garnish- can remove)
Side Risotto
Arborio Rice (butter, cream, parmesan) Octopus Jus (smoked paprika, garlic, white wine, white onion, bay leaves) Tomatoes Red Onions Broccolini ALLERGIES Dairy- cream, parm and butter in risotto Octopus, Onions and Garlic from Octopus Jus
Small Side Fries
Small Side Arugula Salad
Side Pita
Side Toast
Side Raw Veggies
Side Avocado
Side Hummus
Side Tzatziki
Side Spicy Hipiti
Side Chicken
Side Lamb
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Tofu
Side Bacon
Side 2 Eggs
Side Fruit
DESSERTS | KIDS
Apple Tart
Tart Caramel (sugar, butter, cream, salt) Walnut Crumble (walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar) Vanilla Ice Cream ALLERGIES Gluten- Tart Dairy- Ice Cream, Caramel Butter- Caramel Nuts- Walnuts in Crumble (can remove- no nuts in actual tart!)
Baklava
Vanilla Ice cream Baklava (Walnuts, Sugar, Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, butter, phyllo dough) Honey Syrup (honey, grand marnier, sugar, cinnamon, orange, vanilla extract, clove, anise, nutmeg) ALLERGIES Dairy Butter Nuts- Walnuts
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate sponge cake base dark chocolate mousse raspberry sauce chocolate sauce berries ALLERGIES Gluten- sponge base
Profiteroles
3 cream puffs filled with vanilla cream dipped in milk chocolate chocolate sauce caramel sauce berries
Crème Brûlée
Vanilla custard Carmelized sugar on top berries GLUTEN FREE!
Seasonal Gelato
Side Berries
Kids Red Pasta
Linguini Pasta Red Sauce (tomato, carrots, fennel, garlic, onion, salt) Parmesan
Kids Butter Pasta
Linguini Butter Parmesan
Kids Cheese Pizza
Pita (evoo, beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Red Sauce (tomato, carrots, fennel, garlic, onion, salt) Cheese Blend
Kids Chicken & Fries
White Meat Chicken Pieces (Beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Fries
Kids Chicken Gyro
Pita (evoo, beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Chicken (white meat, beeside spice) Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic, beeside spice)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Beeside Balcony is a hidden gem in old Del Mar, CA with a relaxed seaside chic décor where guests enjoy ocean views from the covered outside balcony. During cooler weather, Beeside’s got you covered with amazing patio heaters and an intimate inside dining room. The menu is chef-driven with every dish made to order and features New American flavors with a unique fusion of Mediterranean and California cuisine. To compliment the menu, we feature a thoughtfully designed wine list and craft beers from predominantly locally producers.
