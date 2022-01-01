Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Beeside Balcony

1,690 Reviews

$$

1201 Camino Del Mar

#200

Del Mar, CA 92014

Order Again

APPS | SALADS

Trio Of Dips

$17.00

Artichoke Hummus VEGAN (artichoke hearts, sesame seed paste/tahini, lemon, garlic, evoo, beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Spicy Hipiti (roasted red bell peppers, feta, chili flakes, garlic, oregano, evoo) Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic) Pita- eggs, buttermilk, Beeside spices ALLERGIES Garlic- Hummus, Tzatziki, Hipiti, Pita Dairy- Hipiti, Tzatziki Gluten- Pita (can sub veggies) Egg- Pita (can sub veggies)

Bee's Board

Bee's Board

$26.00

Artichoke Hummus Hipiti Goat Cheese with honey on top Gorgonzola Whole Grain Mustard Salami Olives Onion Marmalade (onions, salt, sugar, butter) Cucumbers Pita ALLERGIES Gluten- Pita (can sub veggies) Meat- Salami (can sub anything) Dairy- Hipiti, Goat Cheese, Gorgonzola Butter- Onion Marmalade Garlic- Hiptiti, Artichoke Hummus, Pita Seasoning Onion- Onion Marmalade

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$18.00

Crab Cake (mayo, onion, egg, old bay seafood seasoning, pepper, dijon mustard, scallions, panko crust) Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers) Arugula Paprika Oil (evoo, smoked paprika) Chive Garnish ALLERGIES Onion- Crab Cake, Remoulade, Garnish Gluten- Crab Cake Egg- Crab Cake, Remoulade

Escargots

$18.00

6 Roasted Snails Herb Butter (butter, garlic, thyme, parsley) Breadcrumbs Toast ALLEGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs and Toast (can be removed) Dairy (butter in sauce)

Meatballs

Meatballs

$16.00

3 Meatballs (leg of lamb, onions, egg, crushed pita, parmesan, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, mint, basil) San Marzano Tomato Sauce (tomato, carrots, fennel, garlic, onion, salt) Feta ALLERGIES Dairy-Parmesan in Meatballs, Feta (can remove) Gluten- Meatballs Garlic- Meatballs, Tomato Sauce Onion- Meatballs, Tomato Sauce Egg- Meatballs

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$26.00

1 lb PEI Mussels Broth (cream, butter, white wine, garlic, onions, evoo, old bay seafood seasoning, chili flakes) Toast ALLERGIES Gluten- Toast (can remove) Dairy- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus) Butter- Broth (can remove and replace with octopus jus) Garlic- In broth Onions- Broth (can remove)

Oysters Côte d'Azur

$18.00

6 Grilled Oysters Topping (cream, arugula, Pernod, lemon, garlic) Breadcrumbs ALLERGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs (can remove) Dairy- Topping Garlic- Topping

Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Salmon Capers Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers) Avocado Toast Chives ALLEGIES Gluten- Toast (can sub cucumbers) Onions- Remoulade, Garnish Eggs- Remoulade

Beeside Salad

$12.00

Mixed Field Greens Tomatoes Cucumbers Olives Feta Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic) ALLERGIES Dairy- Feta (can remove), Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin) Garlic- Tzatziki (can substitute lemon vin or champ vin) Onions- (can remove)

BeeYoutiful Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa Mix (quinoa, edamame, kale, garbanzo) Arugula Cucumbers Tomatoes Brussel Sprouts Red Onions Avocado Lemon Vin (lemon juice, honey, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) VEGAN ALLERGIES Onions- (can remove)

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine hearts Tapenade (anchovies, olives) Croutons (parm, thyme, oregano, garlic) Parmesan Cheese Caesar Dressing (canola/evoo oil, red vinegar, parm, egg yolk, garlic, anchovies, dijon mustard, black pepper) ALLERGIES Gluten- Croutons (can remove) Dairy- Parmesan (can remove), Caesar dressing (can remove) Fish- Tapenade (can remove) Garlic- Caesar Dressing (can remove) Egg- Caesar Dressing (can remove)

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula Roasted Golden Beets Goat cheese w/ Honey Walnut Crumble (cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar) Champagne Vin (champagne vin, honey) Balsamic Vin (peach puree, balsamic) ALLERGIES Dairy- Goat Cheese (can remove) Nuts- Walnuts (can remove)

Soup Du Jour

$13.00

BRUNCH | LUNCH

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Prager Brothers Country Bread Artichoke Hummus Avocado Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta) Lemon Vin (lemon juice, honey, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- Feta (can remove) Gluten- Bread (can sub corn tortillas) Onions- (can remove) Garlic- Hummus (can remove)

Beeside Burger

$19.00

8oz Angus Beef Brioche Bun Arugula Raw Red Onions Tomatoes Cheese Blend (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano) Garlic Aioli (lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper) Fries ALLERGIES Gluten- Brioche Bun (sub lettuce wrap), Fries (cross contamination) Dairy- Cheese Blend (can remove) Onions- (can remove) Garlic- Aioli (can remove) Eggs- Aioli (can remove), Brioche Bun??? Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread or lettuce wrap)

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Panko Crusted Chicken Breast Pepperjack Cheese Brioche Bun Slaw (napa cabbage, red onion, jalapeños, jicama, cilantro, cilantro lime vin- cilantro, lime juice, paprika, EVOO) Sriracha Aioli (sriracha, lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Gluten- Brioche Bun and Chicken Dairy- Cheese (can remove) Onions- Slaw (can remove slaw) Garlic- Aioli (can remove) Eggs- Aioli (can remove), Brioche Bun???? Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread or lettuce wrap)

Fish & Frites

$18.00

Breaded Rockfish (flour, BUTTERMILK?, Beeside Spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper) Topo Chico Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers), Fries ALLERGIES Onions- Remoulade (can remove) Gluten- Fish Breading, Fries (cross contamination) Garlic- Fish Breading Egg- Remoulade

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Brioche Bun Feta Cheese Blend (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano) Arugula Tomatoes Sauteed Onions Balsamic Glaze (peach nectar, balsamic vinegar) ALLERGIES Gluten- Brioche Bun Dairy- Feta, Cheese Blend Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute country bread) Onions (can remove)

Gyro

Lamb (leg of lamb, Beeside spices- garlic powder, oregano, salt, pepper) Chicken (Beeside spices) Pita (egg, flour) Arugula Tomatoes Red Onions Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic) VEGGIE GYRO- also add: Artichoke Hummus Cucumbers Avocado ALLERGIES Gluten- Pita (can sub corn tortillas) Dairy- Tzatziki (can sub hummus) Onions (can remove) Garlic- Tzatziki (can remove), Pita (can ask for no seasoning), Hummus Egg- Pita???

Lunch Salmon

Lunch Salmon

$26.00

7oz salmon filet Broccolini Puree (broccoli stems, cream, butter, parmesan, garlic) Carrots Lemon Beurre Blanc (butter, lemon, garlic, shallots, bay leaf) ALLERGIES Dairy (cream and butter in broccolini puree, butter in beurre blanc) Garlic (in broccolini puree and beurre blanc) Onions- Beurre Blanc

Spanish Octopus

$26.00

6oz Octopus (braised in smoked paprika, garlic, white wine, white onion, bay leaves) Potato Fondant (potatoes, salt, pepper) Bacon Arugula Red Onions Feta Lemon Truffle Vin (lemon juice, sugar, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper, truffle oil) ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Onions- Red Onions (can remove from salad, onions in braising liquid) Dairy- Feta (can remove) Garlic- Octopus braising liquid

Rockfish Tacos

$18.00

2 Corn Tortillas Sauteed Rockfish Avocado Slaw (mango, jicama, onions, jalapeños, cilantro) Remoulade (red onion, chives, lemon, mustard, mayo, capers) ALLERGIES Onions- Slaw (can remove slaw), Remoulade (can remove) Eggs- Remoulade

Shrimp Toast

Shrimp Toast

$20.00

Prager Brothers Country Bread Shrimp Cream Sauce (arugula, cream, lemon, garlic, Pernod) Cheese Blanket (mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano) Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta, lemon vin) ALLERGIES Gluten- Bread (can sub corn tortillas), Breadcrumbs (can remove) Dairy- Cream Sauce, Cheese Blanket, Feta Onions- Salad (can remove) Garlic- Cream Sauce

Tofu Quinoa

Tofu Quinoa

$24.00

2 pieces Tofu (Italian seasoned breadcrumbs) Broccolini Quinoa (edamame, garbanzo, kale) Tomatoes Red Onions Cilantro Lime Vin (cilantro, lime juice, honey, paprika, EVOO) VEGAN ALLERGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs on tofu (can remove) Onions (can remove) Soy- Tofu

Açai Bowl

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Brioche Bun Scrambled Eggs Pepperjack Cheese Bacon Avocado Garlic Aioli (lemon, garlic, egg yolks, salt, pepper) Fries ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Gluten- Brioche Bun, Fries (cross contamination) Dairy- Pepperjack Cheese (can remove) Garlic- Aioli (can remove) Butter- Brioche Bun (can substitute county bread)

French Toast

$13.00

Poutine Bowl

$18.00

Smoked Bacon Omelette

$18.00

2 Egg Omelette Jack Cheese Bacon Onions Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta) Lemon Vinaigrette (lemon juice, sugar, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Dairy- Feta in salad and jack cheese in omelette (both can remove) Onions- Omelette and Salad (both can remove)

Veg-Out Omelette

$17.00

2 Egg Omelette Broccolini Tomatoes Mushrooms Onions Arugula Salad (arugula, red onions, feta Lemon Vinaigrette (lemon juice, sugar, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- Feta in salad (can remove) Onions- Omelette and Salad (can remove)

DINNER

Chicken Entree

$26.00

10oz Jidori Chicken (Airline cut- breast and leg) Wild Mushrooms Baby King Oyster, Cordyceps, Pioppini) Mashed Potatoes (Yukon gold potatoes, cream, butter, garlic, salt, pepper) Demi Glacé & Marsala Reduction (beef broth, chicken broth, corn starch, gelatin, sugar, natural flavors- onion, carrot, celery, yeast extract, salt, soybean oil, tomato paste, xantham gum, soy sauce- soybeans, salt, sugar, flour, mushroom, marsala wine) ALLERGIES Dairy & Butter- Mashed Potatoes (can substitute) Garlic- Mashed Potatoes (can substitute) Onion- Mashed Potatoes (can substitute) and Demi Glacé Soy- Demi Glace (can remove) Gluten- Demi Glace (can remove)

Peppercorn Filet

Peppercorn Filet

$44.00

8oz Filet Mignon Peppercorn Sauce (cream, butter, shallots, garlic, black and green peppercorns, salt) Fries ALLERGIES Gluten (fries- cross contamination in fryer) Onions- Peppercorn Sauce Garlic- Peppercorn Sauce Dairy- Peppercorn Sauce Butter- Peppercorn Sauce

Gratin De Pasta

Gratin De Pasta

$27.00

Linguini Noodles Red Sauce (tomatoes, carrots, fennel seed, cinnamon, nutmeg, basil, egg, butter, feta, parsley, chili flakes, onions, garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, bay leaf) Bechemel (butter, flour, cream) Ground lamb Meatballs (Leg of Lamb, Onions, Egg, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Seasoning Salt, Onion, Garlic, Mint, Basil) Feta ALLERGIES Gluten Dairy Butter Onions Garlic Eggs

Spanish Octopus

Spanish Octopus

$30.00

6oz Octopus (braised in smoked paprika, garlic, white wine, white onion, bay leaves) Potato Fondant (potatoes, vinegar, salt, pepper) Bacon Arugula Red Onions Feta Lemon Truffle Vin (lemon juice, honey, evoo, lemon zest, salt, pepper, truffle oil) ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon (can remove) Onions- Red Onions (can remove from salad, onions in braising liquid) Dairy- Feta (can remove) Garlic- Octopus braising liquid

Pork Chop

$38.00

16oz Double Cut Pork Chop (sous vide in butter, rosemary) Peach Balsamic Glaze (peach nectar, balsamic) Onion Marmalade (onions, salt, sugar, butter) Polenta (corn polenta, cream, butter, garlic, Beeside spice-garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- Polenta Butter- Polenta, Onion Marmalade, Chop marinated in butter- can request a raw one that's not sous-vide) Onions- Onion Marmalade Garlic- Polenta

Faroe Islands Salmon

Faroe Islands Salmon

$36.00

7oz salmon filet Broccolini Puree (broccoli stems, cream, butter, parmesan, garlic) Carrots Lemon Beurre Blanc (butter, lemon, garlic, shallots, bay leaf) ALLERGIES Dairy (cream and butter in broccolini puree, butter in beurre blanc) Garlic (in broccolini puree and beurre blanc) Onions- Beurre Blanc

Scallops

Scallops

$38.00

5 Wild Caught Sea Scallops Chorizo Mango Citrus Sauce (mango nectar, oj, lemon, evoo, salt) Cauliflower and Romanesco Garlic Almonds Truffle Oil ALLERGIES: Pork- Chorizo (can remove) Nuts- Almonds (can remove) Garlic- Cauliflower (can remove)

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.00

7oz Sea Bass Filet Confit Fennel and Tomatoes Lemongrass Beurre Blanc (heavy cream, white wine, butter, lemongrass, salt, pepper) Crispy Leeks Black Tobiko ALLERGIES Gluten- Leeks (cross contamination) Dairy- Beurre Blanc Butter- Beurre Blanc

Pesto Shrimp Linguini

Pesto Shrimp Linguini

$36.00

6 Mexican Wild Shrimp Pesto (basil, parsley, evoo, parmesan, walnuts, chili flakes) Garlic Cream Sauce (cream, garlic, lemon, butter, chili flakes) ALLERGIES Dairy- Cream Sauce and Pesto Gluten- Pasta Garlic- Cream Sauce (can sub pesto only) Nuts- Walnuts in Pesto

Tofu Quinoa

Tofu Quinoa

$24.00

2 pieces Tofu (Italian seasoned breadcrumbs) Broccolini Quinoa (edamame, garbanzo, kale) Tomatoes Red Onions Cilantro Lime Vin (cilantro, lime juice, apple cider vin, EVOO) VEGAN ALLERGIES Gluten- Breadcrumbs on tofu (can remove) Onions (can remove) Soy- Tofu

Vegetable Pesto Linguini

$28.00

SIDES

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Feta Fries

$10.00

Rosemany Fries Feta Truffle Ketchup Garlic Aioli ALLERGIES Gluten- Fries (cross contamination in fryer) Dairy- Feta (can be removed)

Plain Fries

$10.00

Side Beets

$10.00

Roasted Beets (EVOO, Salt, Pepper) Balsamic Glaze Cinnamon Walnuts (walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar) VEGAN ALLERGIES Nuts- Walnuts (can be removed)

Side Broccolini

$10.00

Broccolini Lemon Garlic Parmesan Salt Pepper ALLERGIES Dairy- Parmesan (can be removed) Garlic

Side Brussel Sprouts

Side Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts Bacon Red Onions EVOO Salt Pepper ALLERGIES Meat- Bacon Onions

Side Cauliflower

$10.00
Side Polenta

Side Polenta

$10.00

3 Polenta Cakes Garlic Cream Butter Beeside Spice (garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) ALLERGIES Dairy- cream and butter in cake Garlic

Side Potato Puree

Side Potato Puree

$10.00

yukon gold potatoes, cream, butter, garlic, salt, white pepper chives garnish ALLERGIES Dairy (cream & butter) Garlic Onions (chives garnish- can remove)

Side Risotto

$10.00

Arborio Rice (butter, cream, parmesan) Octopus Jus (smoked paprika, garlic, white wine, white onion, bay leaves) Tomatoes Red Onions Broccolini ALLERGIES Dairy- cream, parm and butter in risotto Octopus, Onions and Garlic from Octopus Jus

Small Side Fries

$5.00

Small Side Arugula Salad

$5.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Side Raw Veggies

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Tzatziki

$2.00

Side Spicy Hipiti

$3.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Lamb

$11.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Shrimp

$14.00

Side Tofu

$6.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Fruit

$8.00

DESSERTS | KIDS

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$12.00

Tart Caramel (sugar, butter, cream, salt) Walnut Crumble (walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar) Vanilla Ice Cream ALLERGIES Gluten- Tart Dairy- Ice Cream, Caramel Butter- Caramel Nuts- Walnuts in Crumble (can remove- no nuts in actual tart!)

Baklava

Baklava

$12.00

Vanilla Ice cream Baklava (Walnuts, Sugar, Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, butter, phyllo dough) Honey Syrup (honey, grand marnier, sugar, cinnamon, orange, vanilla extract, clove, anise, nutmeg) ALLERGIES Dairy Butter Nuts- Walnuts

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Chocolate sponge cake base dark chocolate mousse raspberry sauce chocolate sauce berries ALLERGIES Gluten- sponge base

Profiteroles

$11.00

3 cream puffs filled with vanilla cream dipped in milk chocolate chocolate sauce caramel sauce berries

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Vanilla custard Carmelized sugar on top berries GLUTEN FREE!

Seasonal Gelato

$9.00

Side Berries

$6.00

Kids Red Pasta

$10.00

Linguini Pasta Red Sauce (tomato, carrots, fennel, garlic, onion, salt) Parmesan

Kids Butter Pasta

$10.00

Linguini Butter Parmesan

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pita (evoo, beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Red Sauce (tomato, carrots, fennel, garlic, onion, salt) Cheese Blend

Kids Chicken & Fries

$12.00

White Meat Chicken Pieces (Beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Fries

Kids Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Pita (evoo, beeside spice- garlic, oregano, salt, pepper) Chicken (white meat, beeside spice) Tzatziki (greek yogurt, evoo, mayo, buttermilk ranch seasoning, buttermilk, cucumbers, dill, garlic, beeside spice)

Retail

Honey Jar

$12.00
Sunday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Beeside Balcony is a hidden gem in old Del Mar, CA with a relaxed seaside chic décor where guests enjoy ocean views from the covered outside balcony. During cooler weather, Beeside’s got you covered with amazing patio heaters and an intimate inside dining room. The menu is chef-driven with every dish made to order and features New American flavors with a unique fusion of Mediterranean and California cuisine. To compliment the menu, we feature a thoughtfully designed wine list and craft beers from predominantly locally producers.

1201 Camino Del Mar, #200, Del Mar, CA 92014

