Toast Cafe San Diego

102 Reviews

$$

11455 El Camino Real

San Diego, CA 92130

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, white cheddar, chipotle mayo, rosemary ciabatta

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.00

Artisan lettuce mix, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin orange, crispy wonton strips, miso ginger sesame dressing

Food

Sandwiches

Tuna Melt

$10.50

house poached albacore, arugula, white cheddar, romesco sauce, artisan rye bread

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$11.00

arugula, tomato, balsamic caramelized onions, white cheddar, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

flank steak, balsamic caramelized onions, blue cheese, garlic aioli, rosemary ciabatta

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

pickles, creamy dill coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

arugula, tomato, smashed avocado, white cheddar, chipotle mayo, rosemary ciabatta

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Provolone, arugula, tomato, mayo, sun dried tomato spread, sourdough

Beyond Meat Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian - arugula, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli, white cheddar, brioche bun. (Chef's recommendation: Add blue cheese and caramelized onions)

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Vegetarian* - smashed avocado, pickled red onion, radish, fresh herbs, sprouts, sunflower seeds, lemon infused olive oil, Bread & Cie's artisan multigrain

Salads

Caesar salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, grilled ciabatta, radish, homemade dressing

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$10.00

Artisan lettuce mix, carrots, purple cabbage, mandarin orange, crispy wonton strips, miso ginger sesame dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Gluten-Free - Romaine, tomato, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, 7-minute egg, chicken, buttermilk dill dressing

Farmer's Market Salad

Farmer's Market Salad

$10.00

artisan lettuce mix, fennel, shaved heirloom carrots, watermelon radish, cherry tomato, chives, champagne vinaigrette

Sides

Simple Green Salad

$4.00

champagne vinaigrette

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.50
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Truffle Oil, Balsamic Reduction, Parmesan

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$0.25

Side Proteins

Side Albacore Tuna salad

$5.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Gluten-Free

Side Beyond Meat Pattie

$5.00

Side Crispy Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Flank Steak

$6.00

Special

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$12.00

Chicken Banh Mi Lemongrass chicken, cucumber, carrot, fresh herbs, pickled red onion, jalapeno, and chipotle mayo.

Snacks & Sweets

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Banana Pecan Bread (Bread & Cie)

$4.50

Blueberry Banana Bread (Bread & Cie)

$4.50

Beverages

Stubborn Sodas & Cold Drinks

Draft Cola

$2.75

Made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar. No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup

Draft Cola Zero Sugar

$2.75Out of stock

Made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar. No artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar. No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar. No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup

Lemon Berry Acai

$2.75Out of stock

Made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar. No artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup

Pineapple Cream Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Organic Rishi Iced Tea

$2.75

Black tea from the Golden Triangle region of Southeast Asia

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Organic Orange Juice

$4.25

Coffee & Espresso Bar

Double Shot Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75

Mocha

$6.00

Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Non Coffee Drinks

Hot Water & Lemon

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Blended Drinks & Smoothies

Berry Wild

Berry Wild

$6.75

strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, milk, agave

The Elvis

The Elvis

$6.75

Vegan/Gluten-Free - peanut butter, banana, almond milk, agave

Sodas - Can (12oz)

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.75

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water (16.9 oz)

$2.50

Locally owned and operated, 100% pure Palomar Mountain Spring Water.

Surfwater Still

Surfwater Still

$3.00

When it comes to keeping your body healthy and properly functioning, optimal hydration is a must. SURFWATER chooses eco-friendly materials and latest technologies which are guaranteed to deliver to our high expectations. SURFWATER is a lifestyle water brand which makes it a mission from promoting a balanced, active life, providing sustainable and recyclable long-term solutions for your daily water needs. Our water is electrolyte- enhanced providing pure, delicious, and clean water for all! The aluminum water bottle is infinitely recyclable and keeps the liquid cold for longer, allowing you to enjoy crisp, chill Surfwater wherever you are! pH+7, Enhanced with Electrolytes, Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Bottle, Plastic/BPA Free.

Surfwater Sparkling

Surfwater Sparkling

$3.00

SURFWATER SPARKLING- When it comes to keeping your body healthy and properly functioning, optimal hydration is a must. SURFWATER chooses eco-friendly materials and latest technologies which are guaranteed to deliver to our high expectations. SURFWATER is a lifestyle water brand which makes it a mission from promoting a balanced, active life, providing sustainable and recyclable long-term solutions for your daily water needs. Available in SURFWATER STILL or SURFWATER SPARKLING, our water is electrolyte- enhanced providing pure, delicious, and clean water for all! The aluminum water bottle is infinitely recyclable and keeps the liquid cold for longer, allowing you to enjoy crisp, chill Surfwater wherever you are! pH+7, Enhanced with Electrolytes, Infinitely Recyclable Aluminum Bottle, Plastic/BPA Free.

Canned & Bottled Beer

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler

Paulaner Grapefruit Radler

$6.50

Naturally cloudy grapefruit flavoring meets our tasty Münchner Lager. Fruity-tart, 100% natural and not too sweet

Allagash White

Allagash White

$8.00

Our award-winning interpretation of a Belgian-style wheat beer is brewed with oats, malted wheat, and raw wheat for a hazy “white” appearance. Spiced with our own special blend of coriander and Curaçao orange peel, Allagash White upholds the Belgian tradition of beers that are both complex and refreshing. 5.2% ABV

On Tap

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Fresh Ingredients, Gourmet Food

