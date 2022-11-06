Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

En Fuego Cantina & Grill

809 Reviews

$$

1342 Camino Del Mar

Del Mar, CA 92014

Popular Items

#6 Combo
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

Mezcal Drinks

Spicy Sandia

$10.00Out of stock
Fumar

Fumar

$11.00

Smokey Ginger

$12.00

Skinny Mezcal Marg

$12.00

Frozen Slushy Cocktails

Don Julio Mango Marg Slushy

$12.00

Deleon Skinny Slushy

$10.00

Pineapple Pear Cutwater Blanco Slushy

$10.00

Frozen Mudslide

$10.00

Skinny House Slushy Marg

$8.00

Don Julio Mango Slushy 16 oz

$16.00

Don Julio Mango Slushy 32 oz

$32.00

Deleon Skinny Slushy 16 oz

$14.00

Deleon Skinny Slushy 32 oz

$28.00

Virgin Mango

$8.00

Rum Jungle Slushy

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$5.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$5.00

Kids Beverage

$0.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.25

Coffee/Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Mango

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Margarita (lemon lime)

$6.00

Sopas

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.95

Cup Sopa Del Dia

$4.95
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Bowl Sopa Del Dia

$6.95

Ensaladas

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine tossed with roasted pepitas, croutons and parmesan cheese with our traditional caesar dressing

Chicken Tostada Salad

Chicken Tostada Salad

$16.95

Shredded chicken, romaine with tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and cheese in a crispy pico de gallo tortilla bowl

Paraiso Spinach Salad

Paraiso Spinach Salad

$19.95

Grilled shrimp served over fresh baby spinach with goat cheese, mango and caramelized walnuts with a creamy avocado dressing

En Fuego Taco Salad

$13.95

Crisp romaine, roasted corn salsa, avocado, salsa fresca, black beans, cheese, tortilla strips and finished with a Spanish sherry vinaigrette

Toasty Goat Cheese Salad

Toasty Goat Cheese Salad

$13.95

Blue corn meal dusted goat cheese pesos served warm over mixed greens with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions and pepitas with a balsamic vinaigrette

Steak Fajita Salad

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.95

Marinated carne asada, romaine with bell peppers, onions, Roma tomatoes, black olives and cheese with a creamy cilantro lime dressing

Botanas

Chips and Salsa

$1.50Out of stock
Guacamole N' Chips

Guacamole N' Chips

$9.95
Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$9.95
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream

Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream

Cheese Nachos

$9.95

With our three cheese blend, jalapeños, salsa fresca, olives, black beans and sour cream

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.95

With our three cheese blend, jalapeños, salsa fresca, olives, black beans and sour cream. With shredded chicken

Chicken Rolled Tacos

$7.95

Served with yogurt salsa for dipping.

Beef Rolled Tacos

$7.95

Served with yogurt salsa for dipping

Calamari Dedos

$10.95

Lightly seasoned and panko breaded served with yogurt salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream

Ceviche Puerto Penasco

Ceviche Puerto Penasco

$12.95

Carne Asada Fries

$10.95
Queso Caliente

Queso Caliente

$11.95

Street Corn

$9.95

Plain Fries

$5.95

Tacos

Comes with two tacos. TRADICIONAL STYLE: Black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habenero salsa, and guacamole in corn tortillas. DEL MAR STYLE: Shredded cabbage, salsa fresca and yogurt salsa in flour tortillas.

Shredded Beef Tacos

$13.95

Breaded Calamari Tacos

$13.95
Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.95

Carnitas Tacos

$13.95

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Grilled Fish Tacos

$13.95

Mahi Tacos

$15.95
Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.95
Blackened Swordfish Tacos

Blackened Swordfish Tacos

$14.95

Soy Chorizo Tacos

$14.95

Salmon Tacos

$14.95

Veggie Tacos

$12.95

Sopes

Your new favorite Mexican street food. Served on a thick masa tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato and toppings of choice.

Vegetable Sopes

$9.95
Shredded Chicken Sopes

Shredded Chicken Sopes

$10.95

Shredded Beef Sopes

$11.95

Carne Asada Sopes

$12.95

Combos

Served with rice and beans. No substitutions.

#1 Combo

$12.95

Chicken or beef rolled tacos (5) and a cheese quesadilla

#2 Combo

#2 Combo

$13.95

Cheese relleno, cheese enchilada and a fish taco

#4 Combo

$17.95

Cheese relleno, shredded chicken enchilada and a shredded beef taco

#5 Combo

#5 Combo

$14.95

Cheese enchilada, carnitas tamale and a shredded chicken taco

#6 Combo

$15.95

Seafood enchilada, cheese relleno and a fish taco

#7 Combo

$15.95

Shredded chicken enchilada, fish taco and a shredded beef taco

Street Tacos

Bite-Sized corn tortillas with traditional toppings include onions, cilantro, and salsa. Comes with three tacos.
Carne Asada Street Tacos (3)

Carne Asada Street Tacos (3)

$11.00

Chicken Tinga Street Tacos (3)

$10.00

Baja Fish Street Tacos (3)

$9.00

Soy Chorizo Street Tacos (3)

$11.00

Burritos

TRADICIONAL STYLE: Black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habenero salsa, and guacamole in flour tortillas. DEL MAR STYLE: Shredded cabbage, salsa fresca and yogurt salsa in flour tortillas.

Black Bean Burrito

$10.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Shredded Beef Burrito

$15.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Chili Relleno Burrito

Chili Relleno Burrito

$15.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Carne Asada Burrito

$16.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

California Burrito

$17.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Grilled Fish Burrito

$14.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Breaded Calamari Burrito

$14.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Blackened Shrimp Burrito

$18.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Blackened Swordfish Burrito

$15.95

Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.

Soy Chorizo Burrito

$15.95

Entrees

Served with corn tortillas, Spanish rice & refried beans.

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$19.95

Grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and our three cheese blend in a pico de gallo tortilla with spicy chipotle sauce and roasted corn relish served with Spanish rice and ranchero beans

Carne Asada Plate

$22.95

Thin sliced carne asada grilled and served with guacamole, salsa fresca, Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas

Borracho Shrimp

$25.95

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with garlic, tequila, jalapeños and a touch of cream served with Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas

Rojo Chicken Mole

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast smothered in a traditional red chile sauce with hints of chocolate and almonds served with Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas

Verde Chicken Mole

$19.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast smothered in a zesty Verde sauce with hints of chocolate and almonds served with Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas

Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas

$23.95

Sauteed with our three cheese blend & topped with jalapeño cream sauce & avocado

Surf & Turf

$22.95

1 Filet Mignon Enchilada-Grilled and combined with Fajita vegetables, our three cheese blend and topped with a ranchero cream sauce and 1 fish of the day, sauteed with our three cheese blend and topped with a jalapeno cream sauce and avocado Enchiladas Especiales.

Chicken Guajillo Enchiladas

$19.95

Grilled and combined with our three cheese blend and topped with a guajillo cream sauce

Carnitas Plate

$21.95

Slow roasted shredded pork, sauteed in a chile verde sauce served with guacamole, salsa fresca, Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas

Camarones Envueltos

$23.95

Entree Special

$19.95

Shrimp Quesadilla Entree

$19.95

Fajitas

A sizzling platter with bell peppers & onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, Spanish rice, black beans, and warm tortillas.

Grilled Fish Fajitas

$19.95

A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.95

A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!

Carne Asada Fajitas

$22.95

A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$23.95

A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!

Soy Chorizo Fajitas

$22.95

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.95

A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!

Enchiladas

Two enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend, topped with lettuce & sour cream with your choice of popular tomatillo sauce or vegetarian verde sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95

2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$12.95

2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.

Vegetable Enchiladas

$10.95

2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.

Shredded Beef Enchiladas

$13.95

2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.

Carne Asada Enchiladas

$14.95

2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.95

2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.

4 Cheese Enchiladas - Fam Style

$43.95

4 Chicken Enchiladas - Fam Style

$47.95

2 Cheese + 2 Chkn Enchiladas - Fam Style

$45.95

Tamales

Two tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce & our three cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice & beans.

Cheese Tamales

$12.95

Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Shredded Chicken Tamales

Shredded Chicken Tamales

$14.95

Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Carnitas Tamales

$14.95

Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Carne Asada Tamales

$15.95

Seafood Tamales

$15.95

Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Soy Chorizo Tamales

$15.95

Chile Rellenos

a hand-battered Anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese & topped with tomatillo sauce & our three cheese blend. Served with Spanish rice and beans.
Cheese Chile Rellenos

Cheese Chile Rellenos

$13.95

A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans

Shredded Chicken Chile Rellenos

$14.95

A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans

Carnitas Chile Rellenos

$14.95

A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans

Seafood Chile Rellenos

$15.95

A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans

Otras Cosas

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Cheese

$2.50

Salsa Fresca

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Small Guacamole

$4.95

Large Guacamole

$6.95

Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Corn and Flour Tortillas (2&2)

$2.00

Ranchero Beans

$2.50

Vegetarian Black Beans

$2.50

Yogurt Salsa

$2.50

Habanero Salsa - Small

$3.95

Habanero Salsa - Large

$4.95

Side Salad

$6.00

Dinner Vegetables

$6.00

Jalepeno Side

$2.50

Desserts

Buenuelos

$8.95

Mexican Chocolate Brownie

$8.95
Churro Stack W/ Ice Cream

Churro Stack W/ Ice Cream

$9.95
Traditional Flan

Traditional Flan

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.95
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Rolled Beef Tacos (3)

$6.95
Kids Rolled Chicken Tacos (3)

Kids Rolled Chicken Tacos (3)

$6.95

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tostada

$6.95

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Kid Sized Drink

$0.95

Single/A La Carte

One Shredded Chicken Taco

$7.00

One Carnitas Taco

$7.00

One Carne Asada Taco

$7.50

One Fish Taco

$7.00

One Shredded Beef Taco

$7.00

One Calamari Taco

$7.00

One Blk Sword Taco

$7.50

One Blk Shrimp Taco

$8.50

One Mahi Taco

$8.00

One Veggie Taco

$6.00

One Cheese Enchilada

$6.50

One Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$7.50

One Vegetable Enchilada

$7.00

One Shredded Beef Enchilada

$7.00

One Carne Asada Enchilada

$7.00

One Seafood Enchilada

$8.00

ala Carte Cheese Relleno

$9.95

ala Carte Shred Chicken Relleno

$10.95

ala Carte Carnitas Relleno

$10.95

ala Carte Seafood Relleno

$11.95

ala Carte One Cheese Tamale

$8.95

ala Carte One Shred Chicken Tamale

$10.95

ala Carte One Carnitas Tamale

$10.95

ala Carte One Seafood Tamale

$11.95

ala Soy Chorizo Tamale

$11.95

Sides

Black Beans 4 oz

$2.50

Black Beans 8 oz

$5.00

Black Beans 16 oz

$9.95

Guacamole 4 oz

$4.00

Guacamole 8 oz

$8.00

Guacamole 16 oz

$15.95

Habanero Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Habanero Salsa 8 oz

$6.00

Habanero Salsa 16 oz

$11.95

Salsa Calienta 4 oz

$2.50

Salsa Caliente 8 oz

$5.00

Salsa Caliente 16 oz

$9.95

Salsa Fresca 4oz.

$2.50

Salsa Fresca 8 oz.

$5.00

Salsa Fresca 16 oz

$9.95

Sour Cream 4 oz

$2.50

Sour Cream 8 oz

$5.00

Spanish Rice 4 oz

$2.50

Spanish Rice 8 oz

$5.00

Spanish Rice 16 oz

$9.95

Tomatillo Sauce 4 oz

$3.00

Tomatillo Sauce 8 oz

$6.00

Tomatillo Sauce 16 oz

$11.95

Yogurt Salsa 4 oz

$3.00

Yogurt Salsa 8 oz

$6.00

Yogurt Salsa 16 oz

$11.95

Chips To Go

Small Chips and Salsa To Go

$4.00

Large Chips and Salsa To Go

$7.00

Soup To Go

Chicken Tortilla Cup To Go

$4.50

Chicken Tortilla Bowl To Go

$6.50

Sopa del Dia cup To Go

$4.50

Sopa del Dia Bowl To Go

$6.50

Clothing etc.

En Fuego Baseball Cap

$23.95

En Fuego Trucker Hat

$21.95