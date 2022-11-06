- Home
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
809 Reviews
$$
1342 Camino Del Mar
Del Mar, CA 92014
Frozen Slushy Cocktails
Don Julio Mango Marg Slushy
Deleon Skinny Slushy
Pineapple Pear Cutwater Blanco Slushy
Frozen Mudslide
Skinny House Slushy Marg
Don Julio Mango Slushy 16 oz
Don Julio Mango Slushy 32 oz
Deleon Skinny Slushy 16 oz
Deleon Skinny Slushy 32 oz
Virgin Mango
Rum Jungle Slushy
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Orange Fanta
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Topo Chico Grapefruit
Kids Beverage
Ginger Beer
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Horchata
Jamaica
Soda Water
Coffee/Tea
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Red Bull
SF Red Bull
Virgin Strawberry
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Margarita (lemon lime)
Sopas
Ensaladas
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed with roasted pepitas, croutons and parmesan cheese with our traditional caesar dressing
Chicken Tostada Salad
Shredded chicken, romaine with tomatoes, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and cheese in a crispy pico de gallo tortilla bowl
Paraiso Spinach Salad
Grilled shrimp served over fresh baby spinach with goat cheese, mango and caramelized walnuts with a creamy avocado dressing
En Fuego Taco Salad
Crisp romaine, roasted corn salsa, avocado, salsa fresca, black beans, cheese, tortilla strips and finished with a Spanish sherry vinaigrette
Toasty Goat Cheese Salad
Blue corn meal dusted goat cheese pesos served warm over mixed greens with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions and pepitas with a balsamic vinaigrette
Steak Fajita Salad
Marinated carne asada, romaine with bell peppers, onions, Roma tomatoes, black olives and cheese with a creamy cilantro lime dressing
Botanas
Chips and Salsa
Guacamole N' Chips
Fried Avocado
Cheese Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream
Vegetable Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with vegetables, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream
Cheese Nachos
With our three cheese blend, jalapeños, salsa fresca, olives, black beans and sour cream
Chicken Nachos
With our three cheese blend, jalapeños, salsa fresca, olives, black beans and sour cream. With shredded chicken
Chicken Rolled Tacos
Served with yogurt salsa for dipping.
Beef Rolled Tacos
Served with yogurt salsa for dipping
Calamari Dedos
Lightly seasoned and panko breaded served with yogurt salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, our three cheese blend, green onion and sour cream
Ceviche Puerto Penasco
Carne Asada Fries
Queso Caliente
Street Corn
Plain Fries
Tacos
Sopes
Combos
#1 Combo
Chicken or beef rolled tacos (5) and a cheese quesadilla
#2 Combo
Cheese relleno, cheese enchilada and a fish taco
#4 Combo
Cheese relleno, shredded chicken enchilada and a shredded beef taco
#5 Combo
Cheese enchilada, carnitas tamale and a shredded chicken taco
#6 Combo
Seafood enchilada, cheese relleno and a fish taco
#7 Combo
Shredded chicken enchilada, fish taco and a shredded beef taco
Street Tacos
Burritos
Black Bean Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Carnitas Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Shredded Beef Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Chili Relleno Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
California Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Grilled Fish Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Breaded Calamari Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Blackened Shrimp Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Blackened Swordfish Burrito
Filled with black beans, our three cheese blend, cilantro, onion, habanero salsa and guacamole all rolled in a large flour tortilla.
Soy Chorizo Burrito
Entrees
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Grilled with peppers, onions, tomatoes and our three cheese blend in a pico de gallo tortilla with spicy chipotle sauce and roasted corn relish served with Spanish rice and ranchero beans
Carne Asada Plate
Thin sliced carne asada grilled and served with guacamole, salsa fresca, Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas
Borracho Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with garlic, tequila, jalapeños and a touch of cream served with Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas
Rojo Chicken Mole
Grilled chicken breast smothered in a traditional red chile sauce with hints of chocolate and almonds served with Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas
Verde Chicken Mole
Grilled chicken breast smothered in a zesty Verde sauce with hints of chocolate and almonds served with Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas
Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas
Sauteed with our three cheese blend & topped with jalapeño cream sauce & avocado
Surf & Turf
1 Filet Mignon Enchilada-Grilled and combined with Fajita vegetables, our three cheese blend and topped with a ranchero cream sauce and 1 fish of the day, sauteed with our three cheese blend and topped with a jalapeno cream sauce and avocado Enchiladas Especiales.
Chicken Guajillo Enchiladas
Grilled and combined with our three cheese blend and topped with a guajillo cream sauce
Carnitas Plate
Slow roasted shredded pork, sauteed in a chile verde sauce served with guacamole, salsa fresca, Spanish rice, ranchero beans and tortillas
Camarones Envueltos
Entree Special
Shrimp Quesadilla Entree
Fajitas
Grilled Fish Fajitas
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Carne Asada Fajitas
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Soy Chorizo Fajitas
Vegetable Fajitas
A sizzling platter with bell peppers and onions accompanied by salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans and warm tortillas. Add a side of cheese for a buck! Add guac for$2!
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
Vegetable Enchiladas
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
Shredded Beef Enchiladas
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
Carne Asada Enchiladas
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
Seafood Enchiladas
2 enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas with our three cheese blend topped with lettuce and sour cream with your choice of our popular tomatillo sauce or our vegetarian verde sauce.
4 Cheese Enchiladas - Fam Style
4 Chicken Enchiladas - Fam Style
2 Cheese + 2 Chkn Enchiladas - Fam Style
Tamales
Cheese Tamales
Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Shredded Chicken Tamales
Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Carnitas Tamales
Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Carne Asada Tamales
Seafood Tamales
Two handmade tamales with corn masa topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Soy Chorizo Tamales
Chile Rellenos
Cheese Chile Rellenos
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans
Shredded Chicken Chile Rellenos
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans
Carnitas Chile Rellenos
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans
Seafood Chile Rellenos
A hand battered anaheim chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with tomatillo sauce and our three cheese blend served with Spanish rice and black beans