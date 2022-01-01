Del Mar breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Del Mar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Hightide Burrito
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
|Stratford Scramble
|$13.75
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese w/choice of toast
|Chunky Monkey
|$7.25
Soy milk, peanut butter, banana & honey
SMOOTHIES
Earthbar
2683 VIA DE LA VALLE, Del Mar
|Popular items
|Berry Blaze
|$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
|The Epic
|$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.