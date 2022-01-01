Del Mar breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Del Mar

Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hightide Burrito$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
Stratford Scramble$13.75
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese w/choice of toast
Chunky Monkey$7.25
Soy milk, peanut butter, banana & honey
More about Stratford Court Cafe
Earthbar image

SMOOTHIES

Earthbar

2683 VIA DE LA VALLE, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
The Epic$9.95
20g protein. Banana, almond butter, vanilla, sea salt, almond milk, Superfood protein.
More about Earthbar
Tamarindo Del Mar image

 

Tamarindo Del Mar

1555 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tamarindo Del Mar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Del Mar

Pepperoni Pizza

Tacos

Burritos

Short Ribs

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Del Mar to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Carlsbad

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston