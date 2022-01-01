Chicken sandwiches in Del Mar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Milton's
2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar
|Mile High BBQ Pulled pork, Brisket or Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Slow-cooked pork, chicken or brisket topped with crispy onion strings and creamy coleslaw, served on a freshly baked bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stratford Court Cafe
1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Homemade curry chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
WestBrew - Del Mar
1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Bushfire Kitchen
2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
|Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.