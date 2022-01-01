Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Del Mar

Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Mile High BBQ Pulled pork, Brisket or Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Slow-cooked pork, chicken or brisket topped with crispy onion strings and creamy coleslaw, served on a freshly baked bun
Mile High BBQ pulled pork, Brisket or Chicken Sandwich$19.00
More about Milton's
Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Homemade curry chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
More about Stratford Court Cafe
WestBrew - Del Mar image

 

WestBrew - Del Mar

1435 Camino Del Mar STE D, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about WestBrew - Del Mar
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich image

 

Bushfire Kitchen

2602 Del Mar Heights Rd #102, Del Mar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Free-range chicken breast, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local organic avocado, and made from scratch mayo.
Nashville Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
free-range chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, double smoked sweet and spicy Millionaire's bacon, tomato, house-pickled red onions, arugula and housemade jalapeno aioli.
More about Bushfire Kitchen

