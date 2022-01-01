Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Del Mar

Go
Del Mar restaurants
Toast

Del Mar restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milton's

2660 Via De La Valle, Del Mar

Avg 4.6 (4174 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Sandwich$21.00
Served with fresh tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese on choice of bagel.
Lox (Nova) Sandwich$21.00
Hand sliced Lox served with side of cream cheese, tomatoes, onions, capers and choice of bagel
Nova (Lox) Platter$23.00
Special cut Lox served garnished with fresh tomato, red onion, capers, dill, whipped cream cheese and your choice of bagel
More about Milton's
Stratford Court Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stratford Court Cafe

1307 Stratford Court, Del Mar

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox Plate$15.00
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, lox, capers & lemon pepper served with a side of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber & onion.
More about Stratford Court Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Del Mar

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Mahi Mahi

Ceviche

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Map

More near Del Mar to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston