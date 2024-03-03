Burgeon at the Grove
No reviews yet
501 South Santa Fe Avenue
Vista, CA 92083
Beer
Cans
- Biolumen Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
Hazy IPA hopped with Strata, Citra, Citra Cryo, and Vic Secret, and Amarillo hops! 7% ABV
- Carlsbad Crush Pale Ale - 4 Pack$13.20
West Coast Pale Ale brewed solely with Mosaic and Mosaic Cryo. 5.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- Clever Kiwi Nelson Hopped Pilsner - 4 Pack$13.20
Nelson Dry-Hopped Keller (unfiltered) Pils. 5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- Destination Paradise Blonde Ale - 4 Pack$11.20
Delicately hopped with Cascade, Destination Paradise is light, crisp, refreshing, and the perfect complement to SoCal's beautiful landscape and breezy vibe. 5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- Far & Near IPA - 4 Pack$17.20
LOADS of Nectaron, Superdelic, Motueka, NZ Cascade, Riwaka, Nelson, Citra, Mosaic & Mosaic Cryo give this beer a hop-forward character with dynamic NZ aromas & flavors, while still being super crushable and refreshing. Collab w/ Everywhere Beer Co.
- Grow House Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
Originally brewed in collaboration with our friend Kyle from Horus Aged Ales, we're bringing back a fresh batch of this juicy IPA hopped with Mosaic, Citra, & Motueka. 6.8% ABV
- Invita Mexican Lager - 4 Pack$11.20
Invita Mexican Lager hopped with Perle and Tettnanger. 4.5% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV INcluded
- Juice Press Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$16.20
Hazy IPA hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Vic Secret. 6.8% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- Lagoon View Double IPA - 4 Pack$20.20
Double IPA overflows with dynamic aromas and flavors thanks to heavy doses of HBC 586, Mosaic, and Cashmere hops, with a balanced bitterness, hop-focused complexity, dank & fruity aromas, and a super refreshing finish.
- Main Grove IPA - 4 Pack$17.20
West Coast IPA with Citra, Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, Nelson, & Cascade with notes of sweet citrus aromas and lush tropical flavors.
- Nature Calls IPA - 4 Pack$17.20
Climate action, but make it BEER! Our 7th Anniversary IPA is a hopped-up collaboration with the best in the climate action movement: 1% for the Planet, Change Climate Project, and SeaTrees. It's the first-ever beer to carry all three certification labels and we brewed it to celebrate Burgeon becoming the first triple-certified brewery. Meaningful action goes beyond the compensation of our emissions, and the innovative hops & ingredients used in this beer align with our Climate Neutral emission reduction strategies. This means MORE BEER using less CO2: LFG brew team! Learn more about the project & collaboration on our impact page and order this limited-release westie before it's gone!
- Pistil Pilsner - 4 Pack$11.20
Crisp, clean, refreshing Pilsner hopped with Perle and Saphir, brewed with German malts, and fermented with German Lager yeast. 5.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- Rainbow Pulp Hazy IPA - 4 Pack$18.20
Hazy IPA loaded with Strata, Nelson, & Citra, and intentionally designed to bring you insane tropical flavors that float on a cloud-soft mouthfeel.
- Seven Wonders XPA - 4 Pack$14.20
7 years. 7 wonders. 7 hops. We chose to pay homage to this beautiful spinning rock that we call home with seven of our favorite hops, including the original main character of American craft beer, Cascade. To top it off (your glass & this beer), we brought our new friend XPA to the party, an international beer style that we have enjoyed experimenting with over the past year and y’all have certainly enjoyed drinking!
- Treevana IPA - 4 Pack$15.20
West Coast IPA hopped with Mosaic & Amarillo. 7.2% ABV You must be 21 or Older to Order Beer | CRV Included
- West By Northwest WC Pilsner - 4 Pack$14.20
West by Northwest gives a nice hoppy punch with a satisfyingly clean finish at 5.6% from heaps of Mosaic, Citra, Amarillo & Tettnang. Collab w/ Cloudburst Brewing
Growler
Merchandise
Hats
Other
Outerwear
- Black Jacket - S$59.00Out of stock
- Black Jacket - M$59.00Out of stock
- Black Jacket - L$59.00Out of stock
- Black Jacket - XL$59.00Out of stock
- Black Jacket - XXL$59.00
- Black Jacket - XXXL$59.00
- Black Zip Hoodie - S$45.00
- Black Zip Hoodie - M$40.00
This soft, lightweight, black zip hoodie features the Burgeon logos on the left chest in gold and centered on the back in a vintage-inspired gradient fade. It is finished with white #5 kissing coil zipper, white nickel-tipped drawcord, nickel zipper pull, nickel eyelets, thumb holes, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs, waistband, and pocket openings. - 100% ring-spun cotton - French Terry Interior - Unisex Sizing - Made by Independent Trading Company
- Black Zip Hoodie - L$40.00
- Black Zip Hoodie - XL$40.00
- Black Zip Hoodie - XXL$45.00
- Black Zip Hoodie - XXXL$45.00
- Dusty Pullover - S$45.00
- Dusty Pullover - M$45.00
- Dusty Pullover - L$45.00
- Dusty Pullover - XL$45.00
- Dusty Pullover - XXL$45.00
- Dusty Pullover - XXXL$45.00
- Sage Pullover - S$40.00
- Sage Pullover - M$40.00
- Sage Pullover - L$40.00
- Sage Pullover - XL$40.00
- Sage Pullover - XXL$40.00
- Sage Pullover - XXXL$40.00
T-Shirts
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Small$25.00
This super-soft black tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Clay. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Medium$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - Large$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - XL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Black - XXL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck I Black XXXL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck Anny - Small$25.00
This super-soft sage green heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in forest green. - 52% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 48% poly - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag
- Burgeon Crew Neck Anny - Medium$25.00Out of stock
- Burgeon Crew Neck Anny - Large$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck Anny - XL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck Anny - XXL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck Anny - XXXL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Small$25.00
This super-soft Sky Blue heathered tee features the Burgeon logos on the left chest and back in the color Midnight Navy. - 50% Ring-Spun Ultra Fine Cotton, 50% Polyester - Unisex Sizing - Tearaway Tag
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Medium$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - Large$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - XL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Sky - XXL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck I Sky - XXXL$25.00
- Women's T - XS$25.00
- Women's T - S$25.00
- Women's T - M$25.00
- Women's T - L$25.00
- Women's T - XL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Forest - S$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Forest - M$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Forest - L$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Forest - XL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Forest - XXL$25.00
- Burgeon Crew Neck | Forest - XXXL$25.00
- Blue - S$30.00
- Blue - M$30.00
- Blue - L$30.00
- Blue - XL$30.00Out of stock
- Blue - XXL$30.00
- Blue - XXXL$30.00
- Green - S$30.00
- Green - M$30.00
- Green - L$30.00
- Green - XL$30.00Out of stock
- Green - XXL$30.00
- Green - XXXL$30.00
- Sand Dune S$30.00
- Sand Dune M$30.00
- Sand Dune L$30.00
- Sand Dune XL$30.00
- Sand Dune XXL$30.00
- Sand Dune XXXL$30.00
- Stone S$30.00
- Stone M$30.00
- Stone L$30.00
- Stone XL$30.00
- Stone XXL$30.00
- Stone XXXL$30.00
- Autumn S$30.00
- Autumn M$30.00
- Autumn L$30.00
- Autumn XL$30.00
- Autumn XXL$30.00
- Autumn XXXL$30.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
501 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92083