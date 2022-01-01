  • Home
Mom's Kitchen - Vista

Mom's Kitchen - Vista 124 Hanes Place

No reviews yet

124 Hanes Place

Vista, CA 92084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Omelet
Biscuit & Gravy
Frenchie Combo

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Mimosa Flight

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Dirty Shirley

$6.49

Root beer float

$4.00

Mom's Favorites

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Breaded beef cutlet with our famous sausage gravy and two eggs

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.50

Fried tortillas marinated in your choice of homemade red, ranchero or spicy green salsa topped with queso fresco, onion and two eggs

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$12.50

Ham, scrambled egg and cheese on a toasted croissant

California Benedict

$14.00
Muffin Sandwich

Muffin Sandwich

$10.50

One egg, sausage patty, and american cheese on a toasted english muffin

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Ham steak, two poached eggs, and toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$13.00

Spinach, mushroom, two poached eggs, and a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Salmon Benedict

Salmon Benedict

$14.50

Smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Sliders

Breakfast Sliders

$13.50

Two biscuit sandwiches with sausage patties, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of gravy

Bagel & Salmon Plate

Bagel & Salmon Plate

$15.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese served solo

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Ham, onion, green bell pepper, cheddar cheese and three scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.50

Bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, spinach, avocado and scrambled eggs

Chorizo & Eggs

Chorizo & Eggs

$13.00

Mexican pork chorizo scrambled with two eggs and cheddar cheese

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Old-fashioned style hash topped with two eggs

Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$13.50

Ham steak, two poached eggs, and toasted english muffin covered with sausage gravy

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Two corn tortillas topped with monterey jack cheese, two eggs and our homemade ranchero salsa

Machaca Plate

Machaca Plate

$13.50

Homemade machaca beef shredded into two scrambled eggs with green bell pepper and onion

Super Machaca Burrito

Super Machaca Burrito

$14.50

Homemade shredded machaca beef, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, green bell pepper and onion. Topped with avocado, ranchero salsa and sour cream. Served solo

Famous B&G

Full B&G

Full B&G

$11.00

Two biscuits covered in homemade sausage gravy and served with hash browns or home fries

1/2 B&G

1/2 B&G

$8.50

One biscuit covered in homemade sausage gravy and served with hashbrowns or home fries

Pancakes & More

Belgian Combo

$13.00

Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Powdered sugar and butter

Cinnamon Roll Cakes

Cinnamon Roll Cakes

$11.00

Homemade cinnamon swirl topped with cream cheese frosting

Cinnamon Roll Cakes Combo

$13.00

Homemade cinnamon swirl topped with cream cheese frosting, served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

French Toast

$10.50

Powdered sugar and butter

Frenchie Combo

Frenchie Combo

$12.00

Two slices of french toast served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$12.00

Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.00

Buttermilk or Multigrain

Omelets

ABC

ABC

$13.50

Avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese

BYO Omelet

$8.95

Cheese Omel

$11.00

Choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta

Chili Cheese Omel

Chili Cheese Omel

$13.00

Homemade chili with beans and cheddar cheese

Denver

Denver

$13.50

Onion, diced ham, green bell pepper and your choice of cheese

Florentine

Florentine

$13.50

Mushroom, spinach and swiss cheese topped with hollandaise sauce

Greek Spinach

Greek Spinach

$13.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and monterey jack cheese

Ham & Cheese Omel

$13.50

Diced ham with choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta cheese

Mushroom & Cheese

$12.50

Mushrooms with choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta

Ortega Omel

$12.50

Ortega chili and monterey jack cheese

Pastrami & Swiss Omel

Pastrami & Swiss Omel

$13.50

Diced pastrami and melted swiss cheese

Philly

$14.00

Shredded beef, swiss cheese, bell pepper and onion

Spanish

Spanish

$13.50

Chorizo, tomatoes, onion, avocado, monterey jack cheese and sour cream

Veggie

$13.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper and your choice of cheese

Vista Village Omelette

$13.50

Off Griddle

Ham Steak

$13.50

Generous cut of ham steak with two eggs any style

Meatless

$9.75

Mom's Combo

$12.50

2 eggs any style with bacon or sausage

Polish Sausage

$13.50

Grilled polish sausage with two eggs any style

Steak & Eggs

$16.50

6 oz sirloin steak with two eggs any style

Scrambles

Ultimate

Ultimate

$14.50

Ham, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, ortega chili and three eggs scrambled into a hefty portion of home fries or hash browns and topped with cheddar cheese

Meaty

Meaty

$14.50

Sausage, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese with three eggs

Mexican

Mexican

$12.50

Ortega chili, mushrooms, onion and monterey jack cheese

Southern

Southern

$12.95

Ham, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar cheese

Vista Scramble

$13.00

Ham, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese

BYO Scramble

$9.95

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta cheese

Ortega Burger

$12.00

Grilled ortega chili and swiss cheese

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Grilled mushrooms and your choice of cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon and your choice of cheese

Patty Melt

$12.00

Melted american cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread

"Beyond Meat" Burger

"Beyond Meat" Burger

$12.00

Delicious plant-based patty - try one!

Chili Size

$13.50

Kid’s Menu

Kid's Pancakes Meal

$7.50

Two small pancakes, one egg, bacon or sausage

Kid's French Toast

$7.50

One slice of french toast, one egg, bacon or sausage

Kid's Eggs & Bacon

$7.50

One egg, hash browns, bacon or sausage

Kid's Oatmeal w/ Fruit

$6.00

With small side of fruit

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With french fries or fruit

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.50

With french fries or fruit

Kid's Chicken Nuggies

$7.50

With french fries or fruit

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$11.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

French Dip

French Dip

$13.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled onion and melted swiss cheese on a french roll

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melted american cheese on your choice of grilled bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.50

Melted american cheese, thinly sliced ham and tomato on your choice of grilled bread

Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad

Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$10.00

Choice of BLT, turkey, ham, roast beef, grilled cheese, egg salad or tuna salad on your choice of bread with soup or salad

Hot Pastrami

$13.50

Pastrami and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Mom's Club

Mom's Club

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey breast, ham and american cheese layered between three slices of bread

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.50

Hot turkey, ham and melted swiss cheese on egg battered and grilled bread

Nina's Delight

Nina's Delight

$11.50

Cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, onion and sliced almonds on whole wheat bread

Ortega Chicken

Ortega Chicken

$13.50

Herb-marinated chicken breast, ortega chili, melted swiss cheese, grilled onion, lettue and tomato served on a roll

Rueben

$13.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, tomato and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Siz-ounce top sirloin topped with grilled onion and swiss cheese on a french roll

Super BLT

Super BLT

$13.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese served on a croissant

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Tuna salad with melted american cheese and grilled rye bread

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00
Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$12.50

Herb-marinated chicken breast, spinach and melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken Fried Steak Sand

Chicken Fried Steak Sand

$13.50

Breaded beef cutlet topped with moneterey jack cheese and served on a broiche bun

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheddar and monterey jack cheese with grilled ortega chili and herb-marinated chicken

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Homemade egg salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Albacore and skipjack tuna mixed with mayonnaise, celery and onion, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

Sides

Bacon (4)

$5.50

1/2 Bacon (2)

$3.25

Sausage (2)

$5.50

1/2 Sausage (1)

$3.25

1 Egg

$2.25

2 Eggs

$4.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.50

Avocado

$2.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.50

Beans

$2.50

Burger Patty

$5.75

Chicken Breast

$5.50

Chicken Fried Steak w/ Gravy

$6.25

Chilaquiles (solo)

$6.25

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Fruit

$3.00

Cup Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$9.00

Cup Oatmeal

$4.50

Includes brown sugar and milk

Bowl Oatmeal

$6.00

Includes brown sugar and milk

Egg Salad (1 scoop)

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Gravy

$3.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Ham Steak

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Machaca

$5.00

Polish Sausage

$4.95

Salad

$5.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Toast

$2.75

Tortilla

$2.75

Tuna Salad (1 scoop)

$4.75

Whip Cream

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Pastry/Muffin

$3.50

Specials

CFS Sliders

$13.95

Double Berry Pancakes Combo

$12.25

Two buttermilk pancakes piled with strawberries and blueberries, served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

Double Berry Pancakes Solo

$10.25

Two buttermilk pancakes piled with strawberries and blueberries, served solo

Double Berry Waffle Combo

$13.25

Our belgian waffle piled with strawberries and blueberries, served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage

Double Berry Waffle Solo

$11.25

Our belgian waffle piled with strawberries and blueberries, served solo

Machaca Quesadilla

$13.95

Homemade machaca beef shredded into two scrambled eggs with green bell pepper and onion and a flour tortilla

Nutella Short Stack

$9.95

Nutella Cakes Combo

$13.95

Spicy French Dip

$14.95

Quesobirria Taco Plate

$11.95

Wraps

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Club Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayonnaise

Greek Wrap

$10.95

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato and onion

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.95

Albacore and skipjack tuna salad with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato

Salads

Marinated Chicken Salad

$13.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast, tomato, cucumbers, egg and shredded cheddar cheese

Chef Salad

$13.50

Sliced turkey, ham, egg, tomato, cucumber and shredded cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$10.50

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato and onion

Greek w/ Chicken

$13.50

Soup/Chili

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Cup Chili

$5.50

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Pie

Slice of Pie

$4.00

Whole Pie (pre-order only)

$14.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:45 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 Hanes Place, Vista, CA 92084

Mom’s Kitchen - Vista image

