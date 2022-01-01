Mom’s Kitchen - Vista 124 Hanes Place
No reviews yet
124 Hanes Place
Vista, CA 92084
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverages
Mom's Favorites
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded beef cutlet with our famous sausage gravy and two eggs
Chilaquiles
Fried tortillas marinated in your choice of homemade red, ranchero or spicy green salsa topped with queso fresco, onion and two eggs
Breakfast Croissant
Ham, scrambled egg and cheese on a toasted croissant
California Benedict
Muffin Sandwich
One egg, sausage patty, and american cheese on a toasted english muffin
Eggs Benedict
Ham steak, two poached eggs, and toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Spinach, mushroom, two poached eggs, and a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Salmon Benedict
Smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and a toasted english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce
Breakfast Sliders
Two biscuit sandwiches with sausage patties, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of gravy
Bagel & Salmon Plate
Smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese served solo
Breakfast Burrito
Ham, onion, green bell pepper, cheddar cheese and three scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Quesadilla
Bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, spinach, avocado and scrambled eggs
Chorizo & Eggs
Mexican pork chorizo scrambled with two eggs and cheddar cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Old-fashioned style hash topped with two eggs
Country Benedict
Ham steak, two poached eggs, and toasted english muffin covered with sausage gravy
Huevos Rancheros
Two corn tortillas topped with monterey jack cheese, two eggs and our homemade ranchero salsa
Machaca Plate
Homemade machaca beef shredded into two scrambled eggs with green bell pepper and onion
Super Machaca Burrito
Homemade shredded machaca beef, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, green bell pepper and onion. Topped with avocado, ranchero salsa and sour cream. Served solo
Famous B&G
Pancakes & More
Belgian Combo
Belgian waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Belgian Waffle
Powdered sugar and butter
Cinnamon Roll Cakes
Homemade cinnamon swirl topped with cream cheese frosting
Cinnamon Roll Cakes Combo
Homemade cinnamon swirl topped with cream cheese frosting, served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
French Toast
Powdered sugar and butter
Frenchie Combo
Two slices of french toast served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Pancake Combo
Two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Pancakes
Buttermilk or Multigrain
Omelets
ABC
Avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese
BYO Omelet
Cheese Omel
Choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta
Chili Cheese Omel
Homemade chili with beans and cheddar cheese
Denver
Onion, diced ham, green bell pepper and your choice of cheese
Florentine
Mushroom, spinach and swiss cheese topped with hollandaise sauce
Greek Spinach
Sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and monterey jack cheese
Ham & Cheese Omel
Diced ham with choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta cheese
Mushroom & Cheese
Mushrooms with choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta
Ortega Omel
Ortega chili and monterey jack cheese
Pastrami & Swiss Omel
Diced pastrami and melted swiss cheese
Philly
Shredded beef, swiss cheese, bell pepper and onion
Spanish
Chorizo, tomatoes, onion, avocado, monterey jack cheese and sour cream
Veggie
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper and your choice of cheese
Vista Village Omelette
Off Griddle
Scrambles
Ultimate
Ham, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, ortega chili and three eggs scrambled into a hefty portion of home fries or hash browns and topped with cheddar cheese
Meaty
Sausage, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese with three eggs
Mexican
Ortega chili, mushrooms, onion and monterey jack cheese
Southern
Ham, bacon, mushrooms and cheddar cheese
Vista Scramble
Ham, tomato, onion and cheddar cheese
BYO Scramble
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Choice of american, swiss, monterey jack, pepper jack, cheddar or feta cheese
Ortega Burger
Grilled ortega chili and swiss cheese
Mushroom Burger
Grilled mushrooms and your choice of cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon and your choice of cheese
Patty Melt
Melted american cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread
"Beyond Meat" Burger
Delicious plant-based patty - try one!
Chili Size
Kid’s Menu
Kid's Pancakes Meal
Two small pancakes, one egg, bacon or sausage
Kid's French Toast
One slice of french toast, one egg, bacon or sausage
Kid's Eggs & Bacon
One egg, hash browns, bacon or sausage
Kid's Oatmeal w/ Fruit
With small side of fruit
Kid's Grilled Cheese
With french fries or fruit
Kid's Cheese Burger
With french fries or fruit
Kid's Chicken Nuggies
With french fries or fruit
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled onion and melted swiss cheese on a french roll
Grilled Cheese
Melted american cheese on your choice of grilled bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Melted american cheese, thinly sliced ham and tomato on your choice of grilled bread
Half Sandwich & Soup or Salad
Choice of BLT, turkey, ham, roast beef, grilled cheese, egg salad or tuna salad on your choice of bread with soup or salad
Hot Pastrami
Pastrami and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Mom's Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey breast, ham and american cheese layered between three slices of bread
Monte Cristo
Hot turkey, ham and melted swiss cheese on egg battered and grilled bread
Nina's Delight
Cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, onion and sliced almonds on whole wheat bread
Ortega Chicken
Herb-marinated chicken breast, ortega chili, melted swiss cheese, grilled onion, lettue and tomato served on a roll
Rueben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, tomato and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Steak Sandwich
Siz-ounce top sirloin topped with grilled onion and swiss cheese on a french roll
Super BLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese served on a croissant
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad with melted american cheese and grilled rye bread
Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Florentine
Herb-marinated chicken breast, spinach and melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Chicken Fried Steak Sand
Breaded beef cutlet topped with moneterey jack cheese and served on a broiche bun
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar and monterey jack cheese with grilled ortega chili and herb-marinated chicken
Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade egg salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad
Albacore and skipjack tuna mixed with mayonnaise, celery and onion, lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
Sides
Bacon (4)
1/2 Bacon (2)
Sausage (2)
1/2 Sausage (1)
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Biscuit & Gravy
Avocado
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Beans
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Chicken Fried Steak w/ Gravy
Chilaquiles (solo)
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Cream Cheese
Side Fruit
Cup Fresh Fruit
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Cup Oatmeal
Includes brown sugar and milk
Bowl Oatmeal
Includes brown sugar and milk
Egg Salad (1 scoop)
French Fries
Gravy
Grilled Jalapeno
Ham Steak
Hashbrowns
Homefries
Hollandaise
Machaca
Polish Sausage
Salad
Sour Cream
Toast
Tortilla
Tuna Salad (1 scoop)
Whip Cream
Tomato
Salsa
Pastry/Muffin
Specials
CFS Sliders
Double Berry Pancakes Combo
Two buttermilk pancakes piled with strawberries and blueberries, served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Double Berry Pancakes Solo
Two buttermilk pancakes piled with strawberries and blueberries, served solo
Double Berry Waffle Combo
Our belgian waffle piled with strawberries and blueberries, served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon or sausage
Double Berry Waffle Solo
Our belgian waffle piled with strawberries and blueberries, served solo
Machaca Quesadilla
Homemade machaca beef shredded into two scrambled eggs with green bell pepper and onion and a flour tortilla
Nutella Short Stack
Nutella Cakes Combo
Spicy French Dip
Quesobirria Taco Plate
Wraps
Chicken Club Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayonnaise
Greek Wrap
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, lettuce, tomato and onion
Tuna Salad Wrap
Albacore and skipjack tuna salad with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato
Salads
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:45 am
Come in and enjoy!
124 Hanes Place, Vista, CA 92084