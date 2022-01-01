Escondido bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Escondido
More about Bellamy's Restaurant
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bellamy's Restaurant
417 W Grand Ave, Escondido
|Popular items
|Asparagus Endive Mushroom Salad
|$15.00
Baby Spinach | Black Truffle Vinaigrette |
Toasted Hazelnuts (V)
|Seared Flat Iron with Umami Flavors
|$32.00
Ssamjang Marinade | Gai Lon |
Whipped Black Garlic Potato Mash |
Grilled Sweet Onion | Mushrooms | White
Soy | Balsamic Glaze | Mizuna Chimichurri |
Parmesan
|Maine Diver Scallops
|$30.00
Red Beet | Tricolor Cauliflower | Crispy Pancetta | Citrus Butter
More about MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
Juicy, tender pulled pork with your choice of bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.50
Deep fried Brussels sprouts topped with crispy pork belly, Parmesan cheese, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
|Wings
|$6.50
A mix of meaty drums & flats deep fried and smothered in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese
More about DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
515 West 13th Ave, Escondido
|Popular items
|Individual Original Pizza
|$15.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Meatball, Cheese.
|Spaghetti
|$15.99
Served with house marinara sauce.
|House Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Shredded Mozzarella, House-Made Croutons.