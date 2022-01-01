Escondido bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Escondido

Bellamy's Restaurant image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bellamy's Restaurant

417 W Grand Ave, Escondido

Avg 4.5 (2118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asparagus Endive Mushroom Salad$15.00
Baby Spinach | Black Truffle Vinaigrette |
Toasted Hazelnuts (V)
Seared Flat Iron with Umami Flavors$32.00
Ssamjang Marinade | Gai Lon |
Whipped Black Garlic Potato Mash |
Grilled Sweet Onion | Mushrooms | White
Soy | Balsamic Glaze | Mizuna Chimichurri |
Parmesan
Maine Diver Scallops$30.00
Red Beet | Tricolor Cauliflower | Crispy Pancetta | Citrus Butter
More about Bellamy's Restaurant
MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill image

 

MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill

1356 West Valley Pkwy, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Juicy, tender pulled pork with your choice of bread, BBQ sauce, and one small side
Brussels Sprouts$9.50
Deep fried Brussels sprouts topped with crispy pork belly, Parmesan cheese, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Wings$6.50
A mix of meaty drums & flats deep fried and smothered in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery, and ranch or blue cheese
More about MIKE'S BBQ Mesquite Wood Grill
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

515 West 13th Ave, Escondido

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Individual Original Pizza$15.99
Pepperoni, Salami, Meatball, Cheese.
Spaghetti$15.99
Served with house marinara sauce.
House Salad$10.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Salami, Pepperoncini, Shredded Mozzarella, House-Made Croutons.
More about DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Hunsaker's image

 

Hunsaker's

113 West Grand Ave, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sheperds Pie$16.00
More about Hunsaker's
Barrel Republic Escondido image

 

Barrel Republic Escondido

136 W Grand, Escondido

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Barrel Republic Escondido

