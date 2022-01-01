Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#9 Vegetable Tempura$12.00
Vegetable Tempura (Green Beans, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli) served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
#9 Vegetable Tempura$12.00
Vegetable Tempura (Green Beans, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli) served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
More about Teri Cafe #1
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI

Harney Oceanside

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (4957 reviews)
Vegetable Classic Tempura$11.50
More about Harney Oceanside

