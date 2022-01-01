Vegetable tempura in Oceanside
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|#9 Vegetable Tempura
|$12.00
Vegetable Tempura (Green Beans, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli) served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|#9 Vegetable Tempura
|$12.00
Vegetable Tempura (Green Beans, Sweet Potato, Zucchini, Onions, Carrots, Broccoli) served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad