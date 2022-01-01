Tuna salad in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve tuna salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Big-Eye Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Raw Big Eye Tuna, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Wasabi Dressing
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Big-Eye Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Raw Big Eye Tuna, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Wasabi Dressing