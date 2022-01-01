Tuna salad in Oceanside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big-Eye Tuna Salad$15.00
Raw Big Eye Tuna, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Wasabi Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big-Eye Tuna Salad$15.00
Raw Big Eye Tuna, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Red Onion With Wasabi Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #1
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Salad$14.50
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

