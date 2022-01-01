Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Oceanside restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
2PC Tempura Shrimp$4.00
Side Tempura (2pcs shrimp & Veg)$8.00
More about Teri Cafe #2
Item pic

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2PC Tempura Shrimp$4.00
#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #1
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI

Harney Oceanside

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (4957 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura$5.75
Two tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab salad, masago, and topped with faux-nagi sauce.
Shrimp Classic Tempura$13.50
More about Harney Oceanside
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Kid's Shrimp and Veggie Tempura$8.95
Shrimps, veggies lightlty battered, rice, nuggets, and fries.
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll$5.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi

