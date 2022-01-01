Shrimp tempura in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|2PC Tempura Shrimp
|$4.00
|Side Tempura (2pcs shrimp & Veg)
|$8.00
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|2PC Tempura Shrimp
|$4.00
|#10 Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$16.00
4 pcs Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura served with Steamed Rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.00
2pcs Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Miso Dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI
Harney Oceanside
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Shrimp Tempura
|$5.75
Two tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, crab salad, masago, and topped with faux-nagi sauce.
|Shrimp Classic Tempura
|$13.50
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Kid's Shrimp and Veggie Tempura
|$8.95
Shrimps, veggies lightlty battered, rice, nuggets, and fries.
|Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
|$5.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, kaiware, gobo, avocado, and cucumber.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, yamagobo, sprout, asparagus, cucumber, and mayonnaise. Six to eight pieces.