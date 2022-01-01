Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Oceanside

Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve chicken salad

BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
Graziano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graziano's Pizza

125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Graziano's Pizza
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie image

FRENCH FRIES

Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie

1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (2937 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Chicken & Salad$30.95
Whole rotisserie chicken served with a large salad.
More about Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie
Consumer pic

 

The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$23.00
Curry Chicken Salad$22.00
curry spiced chicken skewers, cucumber, grilled veggies, tomato, and yogurt mint dressing
Chicken & Honey Mustard Salad$23.00
More about The Lab Collaborative
Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$10.00
3oz Chicken Breast Meat, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Avocado With House Dressing
Chicken Teri & Salad$9.50
More about Teri Cafe #2
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$10.00
4oz Chicken Breast Meat, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Avocado With House Dressing
More about Teri Cafe #1
Chicken salad image

 

Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro

223 North Coast Highway, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Chicken salad$10.00
Diced chicken, celery, onion, sherry wine-soaked cranberries, mayo, Dijon mustard and cayenne. lettuce, tomato.
More about Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
banner pic

 

Maan's Mediterranean Grill

4259 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (3698 reviews)
chicken Kabob Salad$17.89
Tekah chicken Kabob served over fresh rich Greek salad , the unique taste between gyros , salad , feta cheese and our house dressing makes it unbelievably Delicious .
Chicken Salad$16.99
Layered strips of marinated chicken delicately spiced and slow grilled added to all fresh Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, sliced olives, house dressing and topped with onions, served with pita bread.
More about Maan's Mediterranean Grill
banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors

125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Avg 3.7 (269 reviews)
SIGNATURE CHINESE SALAD WITH CHICKEN OR TOFU$11.20
Sliced grilled white chicken or Tofu on romaine and iceberg with carrots, mandarin oranges, fresh cilantro, green onions, sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips with honey ginger dressing. (2) 340 cal
HOUSE SPECIAL SALAD WITH CHICKEN OR TOFU$11.20
Spicy - Romaine, iceberg, cabbage, peanuts, carrots, green onions, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips and our famous House Special Chicken or Tofu in a spicy chili soy vinaigrette.
More about Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Lava Chicken Salad$15.95
Grilled sliced chicken, lettuce, onion, cilantro, lemongrass, tomato, mints leaves,with spicy lime dressing.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

