Chicken salad in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graziano's Pizza
125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide
|Small Chicken Salad
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie
1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Whole Chicken & Salad
|$30.95
Whole rotisserie chicken served with a large salad.
The Lab Collaborative
201 North Cleveland street, Oceanside
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$23.00
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$22.00
curry spiced chicken skewers, cucumber, grilled veggies, tomato, and yogurt mint dressing
|Chicken & Honey Mustard Salad
|$23.00
Teri Cafe #2
3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
3oz Chicken Breast Meat, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Avocado With House Dressing
|Chicken Teri & Salad
|$9.50
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
4oz Chicken Breast Meat, Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Dried Cranberries, Avocado With House Dressing
Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro
223 North Coast Highway, Oceanside
|Chicken salad
|$10.00
Diced chicken, celery, onion, sherry wine-soaked cranberries, mayo, Dijon mustard and cayenne. lettuce, tomato.
Maan's Mediterranean Grill
4259 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|chicken Kabob Salad
|$17.89
Tekah chicken Kabob served over fresh rich Greek salad , the unique taste between gyros , salad , feta cheese and our house dressing makes it unbelievably Delicious .
|Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Layered strips of marinated chicken delicately spiced and slow grilled added to all fresh Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, sliced olives, house dressing and topped with onions, served with pita bread.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Pick Up Stix Fresh Asian Flavors
125 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside
|SIGNATURE CHINESE SALAD WITH CHICKEN OR TOFU
|$11.20
Sliced grilled white chicken or Tofu on romaine and iceberg with carrots, mandarin oranges, fresh cilantro, green onions, sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips with honey ginger dressing. (2) 340 cal
|HOUSE SPECIAL SALAD WITH CHICKEN OR TOFU
|$11.20
Spicy - Romaine, iceberg, cabbage, peanuts, carrots, green onions, sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips and our famous House Special Chicken or Tofu in a spicy chili soy vinaigrette.