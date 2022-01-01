Calamari in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve calamari
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
262 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Calamari Taco
|$4.75
|Calamari
|$15.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Blade 1936
401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside
|Calamari Fritti
|$18.50
Deep fried calamari / served with seaweed aioli.
Mangia e Bevi
3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside
|Calamari
|$18.00
fra diavolo sauce, garlic aioli, artichoke, lemon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rockin' Baja Lobster
258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Crispy Calamari
|$19.00
Sweet and spicy chili sauce, green onion, and cilantro.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Fried Calamari
|$15.95
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|OKC Vegan Calamari Parm
|$18.00
House marinara, spinach, vegan Daiya mozzarella, vegan brazil nut parmesan
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Golden Fried Calamari
|$10.95
Lightly battered then deep fried Squid Rings. Served with Ponza sauce.