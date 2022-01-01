Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Oceanside

Go
Oceanside restaurants
Toast

Oceanside restaurants that serve calamari

Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill

262 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.1 (1992 reviews)
Calamari Taco$4.75
Calamari$15.95
More about Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
Blade 1936 image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Blade 1936

401 Seagaze Dr, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$18.50
Deep fried calamari / served with seaweed aioli.
More about Blade 1936
d040528a-19ce-4019-af97-847b3ccf0f4d image

 

Mangia e Bevi

3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #100, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$18.00
fra diavolo sauce, garlic aioli, artichoke, lemon
More about Mangia e Bevi
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rockin' Baja Lobster

258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.1 (4080 reviews)
Crispy Calamari$19.00
Sweet and spicy chili sauce, green onion, and cilantro.
More about Rockin' Baja Lobster
banner pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Fried Calamari$15.95
Deep fried‏ calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza

1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6636 reviews)
OKC Vegan Calamari Parm$18.00
House marinara, spinach, vegan Daiya mozzarella, vegan brazil nut parmesan
More about The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Golden Fried Calamari$10.95
Lightly battered then deep fried Squid Rings. Served with Ponza sauce.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Calamari$14.00
slightly bettered deep fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Oceanside

Lobsters

Fried Ice Cream

Mussels

Yellow Curry

Banana Ice Cream

Carne Asada

Cake

Gyoza

Map

More near Oceanside to explore

Carlsbad

Avg 4.3 (226 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Vista

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Escondido

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston