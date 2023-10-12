- Home
San Marcos Deli and Catering
158 Reviews
$
125 Vallecitos de Oro
San Marcos, CA 92069
Deli Sandwiches
Turkey & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Ham & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Roast Beef & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Salami & Cheese
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
B.L.T.
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Veggie
With Cheddar & Jack cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, and “The Works”. *Note: “The Works” includes mayo, unless you request it to be left off.
Tuna Salad
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Chicken Salad
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Egg Salad
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
chicken salad
Choice of breads , "The Works", Condiments & Add On's.
Combo 1/2 Sandwich & Soup
Choose any deli sandwich and small soup.
Combo 1/2 Soup & Salad
Signature Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Salad
Premium Salads
Scoops
Bowl
Thai Yellow Curry with Chicken
Soups
Soups (Copy)
Coffee/Smoothies/Frappes
100% Maui Coffee - Small
100% Maui Coffee - Large
Refill
Aloha Smoothie
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana
Mahalo Smoothie
Strawberry & Banana
Ohana Smoothie
Strawberry, Mango, Raspberry
Nalu Smoothie
Pineapple, Mango, Banana
Teddy's Caramel Frappe
Mochi's Mocha Frappe
Snow White's Vanilla Frappe
Maui Frappe
Sugar Free Mocha Frappe
Sugar Free Vanilla Frappe
Thai Tea Frappe
Brewed from authentic "Cha Tra Mue," the original Thai tea recipe. Sweet, Creamy, Smooth with the aroma of vanilla spiced authentic Thai tea.
Espresso Bar & Hot Tea
Prepared Beverages
Chai
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino
Caffe Latte
Vanilla Latte
Teddy's Caffe Mocha
Americano
Mocha Bianco
Caffe Mexicano
Mochi's Caramel Mocha
Hot Tea
Maui
Caramel Macchiato
Mooncake's Sweet Cream
Espresso, Sweet Cream, and Milk
Espresso Shot
Matcha
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Lunch Catering
Sandwiches & Wraps
Cafe Sandwiches - Small Box
Assortment of Deli Sandwiches cut in half. (12 Halves; Serves 6) labled
Cafe Sandwiches - Large Box
Assortment of Deli Sandwiches cut in half. (24 Halves;Serves 12) each half is labled
Croissant Sandwich Tray- Small
A variety of deli sandwiches on flaky butter croissants, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. (8 halves; Serves 4)
Croissant Sandwich Tray- Medium
A variety of deli sandwiches on flaky butter croissants, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 16 halves; Serves 8
Croissant Sandwich Tray- Large
A variety of deli sandwiches on flaky butter croissants, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 20 halves; Serves 10.
Wraps - Small
A variety of fresh wraps, cut in half and individually wrapped and labeled. 8 halves; Serves 4.
Wraps - Medium
A variety of fresh wraps, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 12 halves; Serves 6.
Wraps - Large
A variety of fresh wraps, cut in half, individually wrapped, and labeled. 16 halves; Serves 8.
Wrap & Croissant Tray - Large
(8) Wrap halves and (12) Croissant sandwich halves
Wrap & Croissant Tray - Medium
(6) Wrap Halves & (10) Croissant Halves
Wrap & Croissant Tray - Small
(4) Wrap Halves and (4) Croissant Halves
Boxed Lunches
Individually Portioned
Party Subs
Fresh Green Salads
Spring Salad - Small
Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with basil vinaigrette.
Spring Salad - Medium
Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with basil vinaigrette.
Spring Salad - Large
Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Served with basil vinaigrette.
Greek Salad - Small
Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, peperoncinis, feta cheese, and red onions on crisp romaine. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Greek Salad - Medium
Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, peperoncinis, feta cheese, and red onions on crisp romaine. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Greek Salad - Large
Cucumbers, grape tomatoes, olives, peperoncinis, feta cheese, and red onions on crisp romaine. Served with Greek vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad - Small
Crisp romaine with Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad - Medium
Crisp romaine with Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing on the side
Caesar Salad - Large
Crisp romaine with Parmesan cheese and house-made garlic croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing on the side.
Cran-Almond Salad - Small
Mixed greens with feta cheese, dried cranberries,and sliced almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Cran-Almond Salad - Medium
Mixed greens with feta cheese, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Cran-Almond Salad - Large
Mixed greens with feta cheese, dried cranberries,and sliced almonds. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Harvest Apple Salad - Small
Mixed greens with granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Harvest Apple Salad - Medium
Mixed greens with granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Harvest Apple Salad - Large
Mixed greens with granny smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Southwest BBQ Salad - Small
Crisp romaine, corn and black beans, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with BBQ Ranch dressing.
Southwest BBQ Salad - Medium
Crisp romaine, corn and black beans, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with BBQ Ranch dressing.
Southwest BBQ Salad - Large
Crisp romaine, corn and black beans, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with BBQ Ranch dressing.
Side Salads
Pasta Salad - Small
Pasta tossed with cucumbers, red onions,grape tomatoes, pickled veggies, artichokes, and feta cheese in a delicious vinaigrette.
Pasta Salad - Medium
Pasta tossed with cucumbers, red onions,grape tomatoes, pickled veggies, artichokes, and feta cheese in a delicious vinaigrette.
Pasta Salad - Large
Pasta tossed with cucumbers, red onions,grape tomatoes, pickled veggies, artichokes, and feta cheese in a delicious vinaigrette.
Potato Salad - Small
Classic potato salad with celery, sweet pickles, and onion.
Potato Salad - Medium
Classic potato salad with celery, sweet pickles, and onion.
Potato Salad - Large
Classic potato salad with celery, sweet pickles, and onion.
Fresh Fruit Salad - Small
A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.
Fresh Fruit Salad - Medium
A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.
Fresh Fruit Salad - Large
A seasonal assortment of fresh fruit.
Beverages
Canned Soda
Choose from: Coke Diet Coke Sprite
Bottled Water
Chilled Bottle Water
Orange Juice Carafe
Half Gallon (Serves 7)
Coffee Tote - Regular
Fresh brewed coffee (Serves 10-12) Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!
Coffee Tote- Decaf
Fresh brewed coffee (Serves 10-12) Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!
Hot Tea Tote
Hot Water in a portable container with a selection of tea bags, sweeteners, cups, and stirs (Serves 10-12)
Iced Tea Tote (Unsweetened)
Fresh brewed iced tea (Serves 10-12)
Lemonade Tote
Sides & Desserts
Brownies-Small
YUMMY fresh baked brownies (12 pieces)
Brownies-Medium
Fresh baked brownies (24 pieces)
Brownies-Large
Fresh baked brownies (48 pieces)
Cookie Platter - Small
2 dozen. Fresh baked cookies are the perfect way to finish a delicious meal.
Cookie Platter - Medium
4 dozen. Fresh baked cookies are the perfect way to finish a delicious meal. Ask in store about our current variety.
Cookie Platter - Large
5 dozen. Fresh baked cookies are the perfect way to finish a delicious meal.
Cookie & Brownie Platter - Small
Serves 12. One dozen cookies and 6 brownies.
Cookie & Brownie Platter - Medium
1 Dozen Brownies and 2 dozen cookies
Cookie & Brownie Platter - Large
2 dozen cookies & 2 dozen brownies (48pcs)
Assorted Chips
We carry a variety of Hawaiian Chips, Lays®, Sunchips®, and “Dirty” chips.
Fruit & Veggie Trays
Breakfast Catering
Hot Breakfast Packages
Classic American Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, roasted potatoes, and muffins. Add on . . . Fresh brewed coffee Includes creamers & Sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!
Breakfast Burrito Package (Complete)
Assortment of breakfast burritos (half-sized), fresh fruit, coffee, and orange juice. Served with our amazing Maui Coffee. choice of meats or veggies. Add (Sausage, Bacon, Ham or veggies for $1.00) Served with a side of salsa. (Minimum 10)
Breakfast Sandwich Package (Complete)
Includes assortment of breakfast sandwiches, coffee, orange juice, and fresh fruit salad. choice of meats or veggies. Add (Sausage, Bacon, Ham or veggies for $1.00) . (Minimum 10)
Baked Goods
Assorted Muffins & Pastries Platter-Medium
Assorted Muffin & Pastry Platter (Large)
Assorted Bagel Platter-Medium
An Assortment of flavored bagels, sliced and arranged on a tray. Served with cream cheese, butter, and jelly.
Assorted Bagel Platter- Large
Two dozen bagels, sliced and arranged on a tray. Served with cream cheese, butter, and jelly.
Continental Breakfast Package
Fresh fruit, assorted pastries, coffee, and orange juice. (Per Person) 10 person minimum. Fresh brewed coffee Includes creamers & sweeteners Our coffee 100% Maui beans, grown and roasted on Maui. Amazing coffee . . . never bitter. . . Aloha in your cup!!
Fresh Fruit
Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
These are amazing breakfast burritos. Perfect when adding additional items to your breakfast selection. Each burrito has scrambled egg, potato, cheese. Add (Sausage, Bacon, Ham or veggies for $1.00) (half-sized) Served with a side of salsa. (Minimum 10)
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
With scrambled egg and cheddar cheese on a butter croissant.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! Please note our system requires 24 hour notice for catering orders. If you can not order due to our systems time requirement please feel free to call us at 760.752.9844 and we will try our best to fit you in.
125 Vallecitos de Oro, San Marcos, CA 92069