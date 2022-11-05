  • Home
  • Vista
  • Thai
  • Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering
Thai

Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering

No reviews yet

3225 Business Park Dr.

Vista, CA 92081

(Popular) Infused Drunken Noodle - top with Microgreens
Infused Pad Thai - top with Microgreens
Tom Kha Soup (32 oz)

Dim Sum - New

Ha-Kau Steamed Shrimp Dumplings 6 pcs

$7.99

Pork Soup Dumplings 6 pcs

$6.99

Chicken Soup Dumplings 6 pcs

$6.99

Shumai, Shrimps, 6 pcs

$6.99

Shumai, Pork, 6 pcs

$5.99

Shumai, Shrimps and Pork, 6 pcs

$6.99

Bite Size Egg Rolls, Pork 12 pcs

$6.99

Vegetable Egg Rolls, 6 rolls

$6.99

Bao-Zi, Pork Buns, Large 2 pcs

$6.99Out of stock

Bao-Zi, Chicken Buns, Large 2 pcs

$6.99

Boiled Dumplings Pork, 10 pcs

$8.99

Boiled Dumplings Chicken, 10 pcs

$8.99

Ma-Lai Cake (light sweet), 2 pcs

$4.99

Bunny Buns, Custard, (sweet) 6 pcs

$6.99

Piggy Buns, Custard (sweet) 6 pcs

$6.99

Bear Buns, Red Beans (sweet) 6 pcs

$6.99

NEW Portuguese Custard Tarts (sweet) 4 pcs

$9.49
NEW Hong Kong Style Custard Tarts (Sweet) 6 pcs

$8.99

Happi Shareable Combos (Best Value)

Shareable Option A (2 entrees, 2 appetizers)

$39.99

Shareable Meals A is served 4-6 people. You pick 2 of our most lovable entrees with 2 popular appetizers at discounted price. The best value!!

Shareable Option B (3 entrees, 3 appetizers)

$54.99

Shareable Meals B is served about 6-8 people with 3 choices of our most lovable entree items. The best of best value choice.

Shareable Option C - Vegetarian

$39.99

Shareable Meals C is the heaven for Vegan or vegetarian lovers. Served for 4-6 people with 2 appetizers and 2 choices of our most lovable entree items. Need more, no problem Add an extra plant-based chicken at discounted price. The best of best value choice.

Party Foods

(P) Piggy Custard Bao | Sweet | (20 pieces)

$45.00
(P) Bear Red-Bean Bao | Sweet | (20 pieces)

$45.00
(P) Bunny Custard Bao | Sweet | (30 pieces)

$40.00
(P) Bite Size SPAM Musubi Tray (36 pieces)

$40.00
(P) Bite Size Plant Based SPAM Musubi Tray (30 pieces)

$40.00
(P) Vegetable Egg Rolls Tray, ( 30 pcs )

$40.00

(P) Bite Size Pork Lumpia Party Tray (60 pieces)

$30.00
(P) Beef Lumpia Tray, ( 30 pcs )

$30.00

Serves 6 - 8 People

(P) Japanese Salad with Seasoned Seaweed Tray

$30.00

Serves 6 - 8 People

(P) Chicken Gyoza Tray, ( 24 pcs )

$25.00

Serves 6 - 8 People

(P) Bite Size Pork Lumpia ( 12 pcs )

$6.99

A perfect finger food as a appetizer or a light meal. Juicy and flavorful.

Low Carbs Option Available as Salad or Lettuce Wrap

Low Carb Options Can Be Made For Any Entree

Low Carbs Can be made for any entree as a salad with dress or lettuce wrap. Try It Now!

Most of Items can be made Vegetarian or Vegan

Happi's Specialty - All Day

Korean Premium Galbi Beef Short Rib (All Day)

$23.99

Center Cut of Premium Short Ribs with our home-made Korean Galbi sauce. Nicely grilled, Juicy and flavorful.

Korean Bulgogi with Mixed Vegetables (All Day)

$16.99

Choice of High Quality Korean Cut of lean beef, pork, chicken or mushroom grilled with our bulgogi sauce, served with Kimchi and rice.

Signature Crispy Orange Chicken (All Day)

$14.99

No-Antibiotics Chicken

Crispy Tum Yum Chicken (All Day)

$14.99

Delicious crispy chicken with our light spicy Tom Yum sauce.

Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken HOT (All Day)

$14.99
Happi's Thai Fried Rice (All Day)

$13.49

Stir-fry Thai rice with mixed veggies and your choice of protein. Finished by our chef's made Thai fried rice sauce.

Spicy Thai Basil Fried Rice (All Day)

$13.49

Spicy lover's favorite, add fresh Thai Chilis for natural hot & spicy taste.

Korean Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice (All Day)

$15.99

Chinese Kung Pao Chicken (All Day)

$14.99

Infused Happi Noodles - All Day

Infused Pad Thai - top with Microgreens

$13.49

Stir fried flat rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and green onions. Topped with ground peanuts.

(Popular) Infused Drunken Noodle - top with Microgreens

$13.49

Stir fried flat rice noodle or spaghetti noodles with Thai chili, bell peppers, onion, and basil.

Infused Chow Mein - top with Microgreens

$13.49

Happi's Stir Fry - All Day

Broccoli, Basil & Veggie Stir-Fry

$13.49
Eggplant, Thai Basil & Veggie Stir-Fry

$13.49

Stir fried eggplant with fresh Thai basil, garlic, onions & bell peppers.

Mushroom, Ginger & Veggie Stir-fry

$13.49

Mixed mushrooms infused stir-fry with gingerwith your choice of protein.

Soup - All Day

Tom Yum Soup (32 oz)

$9.99

Amazing flavorful Tom Yum taste with the base vegetable.

Tom Kha Soup (32 oz)

$9.99

Happi's Bao Buns (2 pcs per order)

2 Vegan, GF, Plant-based BBQ Pork Bao Buns

$8.49

Our creative chef created the plant-based patties with Omni-Pork, fresh ginger and garlic, seared with Vegan BBQ sauce, topped with pickled watermelon radish.

2 Pork Belly (Chashu) Bao Buns

$8.49

2 Bulgogi Bao Buns

$8.49

SPAM Musubi (2 pcs per order)

2 SPAM Musubi

$6.99

Traditional Hawaiian SPAM Musubi.

2 Plant-Based SPAM Musubi

$8.99

The Hawaiian SPAM Musubi has a new healthy look!! Try the plant-based SPAM, you will be surprised!

2 Bulgogi Musubi

$7.99

Vegetarian | Gluten-Free

Vegetarian | Gluten Free Thai Fried Rice

$13.99

Vegetarian | Gluten Free Spicy Basil Thai Fried Rice

$13.99
Vegetarian | Gluten Free Eggplant Basil Stir-Fry

$13.99

Vegetarian | Gluten Free Ginger Mushroom Stir-Fry

$13.99

Vegetarian | Gluten Free Broccoli Stir-Fry

$13.99

Lettuce Wrap - Meaty Items

Korean Beef Bulgogi with Mixed Vegetables (Wrap)

$16.99
Signature Crispy Orange Chicken (Wrap)

$14.99
Korean Galbi Center-Cut Beef Short Rib (Wrap)

$23.99
Crispy Tom Yum Chicken (Wrap)

$14.99

Exclusive item in Happi Spatula. Tum Yum paste combined with sweet chili sauce create unique tasting experience with crispy chicken.

Lettuce Wrap - Meatless Items

Korean Kimchi Stir-Fry with Veggie & Green Onion (Wrap)

$13.49

Hot & Spicy lover's choice.

Eggplant, Thai Basil, Veggie Stir-Fry (Wrap)

$13.49
Mushroom Ginger Stir-Fry (Wrap)

$13.49
Plant-Based Orange Chicken (Wrap)

$15.99

Made of 100% Vegan plant-based chicken bite with our signature orange sauce. Available for limited time!!

Plant-Based Tum Yum Chicken (Wrap)

$15.99

Happitizers

(V)Lumpia, Veggie 6 pieces, Vegetarian

$6.99
(V)Seasoned Green Seaweed, Vegetarian

$4.99