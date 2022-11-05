Happi spatula - Lunch, Dinner, Dim-Sum and Catering
No reviews yet
3225 Business Park Dr.
Vista, CA 92081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Dim Sum - New
Ha-Kau Steamed Shrimp Dumplings 6 pcs
Pork Soup Dumplings 6 pcs
Chicken Soup Dumplings 6 pcs
Shumai, Shrimps, 6 pcs
Shumai, Pork, 6 pcs
Shumai, Shrimps and Pork, 6 pcs
Bite Size Egg Rolls, Pork 12 pcs
Vegetable Egg Rolls, 6 rolls
Bao-Zi, Pork Buns, Large 2 pcs
Bao-Zi, Chicken Buns, Large 2 pcs
Boiled Dumplings Pork, 10 pcs
Boiled Dumplings Chicken, 10 pcs
Ma-Lai Cake (light sweet), 2 pcs
Bunny Buns, Custard, (sweet) 6 pcs
Piggy Buns, Custard (sweet) 6 pcs
Bear Buns, Red Beans (sweet) 6 pcs
NEW Portuguese Custard Tarts (sweet) 4 pcs
NEW Hong Kong Style Custard Tarts (Sweet) 6 pcs
Happi Shareable Combos (Best Value)
Shareable Option A (2 entrees, 2 appetizers)
Shareable Meals A is served 4-6 people. You pick 2 of our most lovable entrees with 2 popular appetizers at discounted price. The best value!!
Shareable Option B (3 entrees, 3 appetizers)
Shareable Meals B is served about 6-8 people with 3 choices of our most lovable entree items. The best of best value choice.
Shareable Option C - Vegetarian
Shareable Meals C is the heaven for Vegan or vegetarian lovers. Served for 4-6 people with 2 appetizers and 2 choices of our most lovable entree items. Need more, no problem Add an extra plant-based chicken at discounted price. The best of best value choice.
Party Foods
(P) Piggy Custard Bao | Sweet | (20 pieces)
(P) Bear Red-Bean Bao | Sweet | (20 pieces)
(P) Bunny Custard Bao | Sweet | (30 pieces)
(P) Bite Size SPAM Musubi Tray (36 pieces)
(P) Bite Size Plant Based SPAM Musubi Tray (30 pieces)
(P) Vegetable Egg Rolls Tray, ( 30 pcs )
(P) Bite Size Pork Lumpia Party Tray (60 pieces)
(P) Beef Lumpia Tray, ( 30 pcs )
Serves 6 - 8 People
(P) Japanese Salad with Seasoned Seaweed Tray
Serves 6 - 8 People
(P) Chicken Gyoza Tray, ( 24 pcs )
Serves 6 - 8 People
(P) Bite Size Pork Lumpia ( 12 pcs )
A perfect finger food as a appetizer or a light meal. Juicy and flavorful.
Low Carbs Option Available as Salad or Lettuce Wrap
Happi's Specialty - All Day
Korean Premium Galbi Beef Short Rib (All Day)
Center Cut of Premium Short Ribs with our home-made Korean Galbi sauce. Nicely grilled, Juicy and flavorful.
Korean Bulgogi with Mixed Vegetables (All Day)
Choice of High Quality Korean Cut of lean beef, pork, chicken or mushroom grilled with our bulgogi sauce, served with Kimchi and rice.
Signature Crispy Orange Chicken (All Day)
No-Antibiotics Chicken
Crispy Tum Yum Chicken (All Day)
Delicious crispy chicken with our light spicy Tom Yum sauce.
Mango Habanero Crispy Chicken HOT (All Day)
Happi's Thai Fried Rice (All Day)
Stir-fry Thai rice with mixed veggies and your choice of protein. Finished by our chef's made Thai fried rice sauce.
Spicy Thai Basil Fried Rice (All Day)
Spicy lover's favorite, add fresh Thai Chilis for natural hot & spicy taste.
Korean Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice (All Day)
Chinese Kung Pao Chicken (All Day)
Infused Happi Noodles - All Day
Infused Pad Thai - top with Microgreens
Stir fried flat rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, and green onions. Topped with ground peanuts.
(Popular) Infused Drunken Noodle - top with Microgreens
Stir fried flat rice noodle or spaghetti noodles with Thai chili, bell peppers, onion, and basil.
Infused Chow Mein - top with Microgreens
Happi's Stir Fry - All Day
Soup - All Day
Happi's Bao Buns (2 pcs per order)
SPAM Musubi (2 pcs per order)
Lettuce Wrap - Meaty Items
Korean Beef Bulgogi with Mixed Vegetables (Wrap)
Signature Crispy Orange Chicken (Wrap)
Korean Galbi Center-Cut Beef Short Rib (Wrap)
Crispy Tom Yum Chicken (Wrap)
Exclusive item in Happi Spatula. Tum Yum paste combined with sweet chili sauce create unique tasting experience with crispy chicken.
Lettuce Wrap - Meatless Items
Korean Kimchi Stir-Fry with Veggie & Green Onion (Wrap)
Hot & Spicy lover's choice.
Eggplant, Thai Basil, Veggie Stir-Fry (Wrap)
Mushroom Ginger Stir-Fry (Wrap)
Plant-Based Orange Chicken (Wrap)
Made of 100% Vegan plant-based chicken bite with our signature orange sauce. Available for limited time!!