Koon Thai Kitchen

Jaew Hot

$49.00

is a shabu in Thai local style. All the ingredients locally sourced for unique flavors, paired with spicy herb and spicy dipping sauces based on northeastern Thai styles. nutrition has useful ingredients such as galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves that help with appetite, expel the air, nourish the body. Served with beef, pork, chicken, meat balls, fish cake, shrimp, fish, mussel, liver, tripe, sausage, napa, green leaf, carrot, baby corn, mushroom, celery, cabbage, white fargus, black fargus, egg, clear noodle, big cut noodle