Thai

Harborside Cuisine Lao/Thai/Sushi

162 Reviews

$$

2844 Main St. Unit B

San Diego, CA 92113

Order Again

Popular Items

Mango Express
Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles

Appetizers

Marinated chicken skewers served with cucumber and peanut sauce.

2pcs Lao Sausage "sai oua" served w/ sticky rice

$7.49

Chopped pork marinated in lemongrass, herbs & spices

Chicken Eggrolls 5pcs

Chicken Eggrolls 5pcs

$8.99

Ground chicken, glass noodles, veggies rolled in egg roll paper.

Chicken Satay 4pcs

Chicken Satay 4pcs

$8.99

Chicken tenders marinated in coconut milk and different spices grilled on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Crab Cream Cheese Puff 5pcs

$7.99

Homemade crab cheese puff with cream cheese, diced water chestnut and green onions.

Cracker Shrimp 5pcs

Cracker Shrimp 5pcs

$9.99

Fried shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper.

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried Chicken Wings 5pcs

$9.99

Chef’s batter fried chicken wings.

Fried Tofu

$7.99

Lao Style Spam Musubi 3pcs (SPICY)

$9.99

Grilled spam, Lao chutney and rice. Topped with spicy aioli.

Shrimp Tempura 5pcs

$9.99
Spinach Cheese Puffs 5pcs

Spinach Cheese Puffs 5pcs

$9.99

Deep-fried pastry filled with variety of cheese mixed with chopped spinach. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Spring Rolls 2pcs

$7.99

Fresh veggies and herbs wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

Sticky Rice

$2.99

Steam sweet rice.

Taste Of Laos

Taste Of Laos

$16.99

2pcs fried chicken, lao style papaya salad and sticky rice.

Thai Fish Cake "Tod Mun Pla" 6 pcs

$9.99

Thai Fish Cakes marinated with herbs and chili. Served with house cucumber sauce.

Veggie Eggrolls 5pcs

$7.99

Mixed veggies served with house sauce.

Curry

Red curry with coconut milk, semi ripe sliced mango, red bell pepper and Thai basil.

Green Curry

$12.99

Green curry with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk

Mango Curry

$12.99

Red curry with mango, bell pepper, and basil.

Massamun Curry

$12.99

Massamun curry with potatoes, carrots, onions in mild spicy coconut milk and roasted peanuts.

Panang Curry

$12.99

Panang curry paste in coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot garnished with coconut milk.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.99+

Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.99+

Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions and green onion in coconut milk

Desserts

Fried Banana Roll 5pcs

Fried Banana Roll 5pcs

$7.99

Deep fried bananas wrapped in egg roll paper. Served with a sweet coconut sauce.

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.99

Sweet sticky rice drenched with coconut milk with fresh mango. Topped with sesame and toasted mung bean.

Mochi Ice cream 3pcs

$8.99

Mochi ice cream topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.

Roti

Roti

$8.95

Roti is a crepe like pancake topped w/ vanilla ice cream, strawberries and bananas drizzled w/ condensed milk.

Mango Sweet Roll

$7.95

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.99

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Steam rice

$1.99

Lao/Thai Dishes

Marinated New York Steak served over sauteed cabbage, broccoli, zucchini and carrots with screaming chili-lime dressing on the side.
Crying Tiger Steak

Crying Tiger Steak

$19.99

8oz grilled New York steak served with rice powder chili sauce.

Goong Sa Nam Pha (Lao Style Ceviche)

Goong Sa Nam Pha (Lao Style Ceviche)

$15.99Out of stock

Raw shrimp marinated in lime juice, fish sauce and herbs.

Lao Style Papaya Salad

Lao Style Papaya Salad

$11.99

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar, garlic and Thai chili.

Laab

Laab

$12.95

Minced chicken breast tossed with ,mint, shallots, green onions, cilantro, chili and our speciality sauce.

Nam Khao (Crispy Fried Rice)

Nam Khao (Crispy Fried Rice)

$13.95

Nam Khao is made with deep-fried coconut rice ball, choice of Lao-style fermented pork sausage or cured ham garnished with roasted peanuts, green onion and cilantro.

Nam Tok

$19.99

New York Steak, shallots, mint, green onions, cilantro and our specialty sauce

Steam Catfish (mok pa)

$4.99

Steam catfish with herbs wrapped in banana leaves.

Steam Chicken (mok kai)

$4.99

Thai Style Papaya Salad

$11.99

Shredded green papaya, shrimp, shredded carrots, tomatoes, tossed with lime juice, fish sauce and chili topped with roasted peanuts.

Yum Salad

$15.99

Choice of protein tossed with a mixture of lime juice, fish sauce, chili, mushrooms, onions, cucumber, tomatoes and bell peppers.

Yum Seafood

Yum Seafood

$18.99

Shrimp, mussels, squid and fried fish tossed in a lime sauce. Mixed with white mushroom, cucumber, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.

Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.99+

Flat rice noodles, eggs,bell peppers, onions, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots and thai basil.

Lad Na

$13.99

Flat rice noodles with house soy sauce gravy, chinese brocolli, brocolli and carrots.

Pad Sa Ew

Pad Sa Ew

$13.99

Flat rice noodles, eggs, Chinese broccoli and carrots.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.99+

Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions garnished with crushed peanuts.

Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Stir fry glass noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, celery bell peppers, cabbage and onions.

Rice Dishes

Broccoli Stir Fry

$11.99

Stir fry broccoli with your choice of protein, garnished with fried garlic. Served with white rice.

Cashew Nut

$11.99

Choice of protein stir fried fresh chili, bell pepper, garlic, onions, dried chili and cashew nut with thai chili paste.

Ginger Veggies

$11.99

Stir fry mixed veggies with ginger. Served with white rice.

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken

$13.95

Grilled marinated boneless chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce and cashews.

Hot Basil (pad gaprow)

Hot Basil (pad gaprow)

$12.99

Stirfry ground chicken with garlic, bell peppers, onions, carrots, green beans, and Thai basil in spicy house chili sauce topped with fried egg.

Mango Express

Mango Express

$13.99

Fried boneless chicken stir fry with sweet tangy mango sauce. Garnished with mangos.

Orange Chicken

$11.99+

Boneless skinless chicken breast fried until golden and crispy. Orange sauce is made with orange juice, vinegar, garlic, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, red chili flakes, and orange zest.

Sweet and Sour

$11.99+

Fried boneless chicken with bell peppers, onions, pineapples and our house sweet and sour sauce.

Soup

Chicken Khao Poon

Chicken Khao Poon

$11.99

Vermicelli noodles, ground chicken and red curry paste garnished with cabbage, bean sprouts and cilantro

Khao Soy

Khao Soy

$11.99

Flat rice noodles, bean curd mixed with ground chicken, tomatoes and onions.

Kow Piak Sen

$11.99

Homemade noodles made from scratch served with shredded chicken garnished with cilantro and green onions

Lao Style Pho

Lao Style Pho

$11.99

Beef broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, meatballs and tripe. Garnished with green onion and cilantro.

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$11.99

Glass noodles, Napa cabbage, ong choy, bean curd paste and sliced beef. Topped with a poached egg, green onions and cilantro.

Tom Kah

$10.99

Spicy and sour with coconut milk soup, galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, onions garnished green onions and cilantro.

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$10.99

Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, green onions and cilantro.

Specialty Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried jasmine rice with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, pea, carrots, green bean, bell peppers and basil.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Stir fry jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cucumbers.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99+

Stir fried jasmine rice with garlic, eggs, chinese broccoli, tomatoes onions and garnished with cucumber.

Hawaiian Fried Rice

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapples, cashews, peas, carrots, onions, green onions and cilantro.

Poke Bowl

Build your own poke bowl. Choose from your carbs, 2 scoops of protein marination on protein, add ons and top with any sauce of choice.

Poke

$12.95

Fried Rolls

Crunchy House

Crunchy House

$14.95

in - salmon - crab mix - cream cheese top - crunchy flake sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce

Snowfall

$14.95

in - crab mix - avocado - jalapeño - cream cheese sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce - wasabi mayo

Nigiri

Nigiri 8pcs chef’s choice

$23.99

Nigiri 16pcs chef’s choice

$44.99

Nigiri Tuna 2pcs

$7.95

Nigiri Salmon 2pcs

$7.95

Nigiri Yellowtail 2pcs

$7.95

Nigiri Albacore 2pcs

$7.95

Regular Rolls

California Roll

$8.99

in - crab - avocado - cucumber

Crunch Roll

Crunch Roll

$8.99

in- crab- avocado- cucumber top- crunchy flake

Eel Roll

$8.99

in - eel - cucumber sauce - eel sauce

Philly Roll

$8.99

in - salmon - cream cheese - avocado - cucumber top - tobiko

Salmon Roll

$8.99

in - salmon - cucumber

Spicy Tuna

$8.99

in - crab mix - cucumber top- spicy tuna sauce- spicy aioli

Tuna Roll

$8.99

in - tuna - cucumber

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi 6pcs

$19.99

Barrio Sashimi 8pcs chef’s choice

$24.99

Harborside Sashimi 16pcs chef’s choice

$49.99

Salmon Sashimi 6pcs

$19.99

Tuna Sashimi 6pcs

$19.99

Yellowtail Sashimi 6pcs

$19.99

Special Rolls

Alaskan

Alaskan

$13.95

in - salmon - crab - avocado - cucumber top - green onion sauce - ponzu sauce

Bako

Bako

$14.95

in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - cream cheese top - eel - avocado - crunchy flakes sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce

BP

$14.95

in - eel - spicy tuna - cucumber top - salmon sauce - eel sauce - sriracha

Caterpillar

$14.95

in - eel - crab mix - cucumber top - avocado sauce - eel sauce

City Heights

$13.95

in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - cucumber top -smoked salmon sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce

Coronado

Coronado

$13.95

in - spicy tuna - crab mix top - tuna - avocado - jalapeños - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli- sriracha

Dragon

Dragon

$13.95

in - crab mix - cucumber top - eel - avocado sauce - eel sauce

Encanto

Encanto

$14.95

in - crab mix - cucumber top - salmon - green onion sauce - ponzu sauce

Harborside

$14.95

in - shrimp tempura - spicy tuna top - albacore- avocado - green onion - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli

Hawaiian

$14.95

in - crab mix - avocado top - spicy tuna - green onion sauce - Ponzu sauce

JS

$13.95

in- shrimp tempura- spicy tuna - cucumber top - salmon - avocado - green onion sauce - spicy aioli

Killer Smoke

Killer Smoke

$13.95

in - shrimp - crab mix - cucumber top - smoked salmon - green onion sauce - ponzu sauce

Lava

$14.95

in - spicy tuna - cucumber top - yellowtail - avocado- jalapeños sauce - ponzu sauce - sriracha

Maru

Maru

$14.95

in - soft shell crab - spicy tuna top- salmon - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli

Nari

$13.95

in - soft shell crab - crab mix - cucumber top- tuna - avocado

Official

$14.95

in- soft shell crab - avocado - cucumber top - crab mix - crunchy flakes sauce - spicy aioli- eel sauce

Padres

$14.95

in - yellowtail - crab mix - cucumber top - smoked salmon- tobiko sauce - ponzu sauce

Princess

Princess

$13.95

in - crab mix - cucumber top - avocado - crunchy flake sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce - wasabi mayo

Rainbow

$14.95

in - crab mix - avocado top - salmon - albacore - shrimp - tuna - avocado

Rose

Rose

$13.95

in - salmon - crab - cream cheese top - spicy tuna sauce - spicy aioli

Sailor

$14.95

in - spicy tuna - crab top - yellowtail - avocado - green onion sauce - spicy aioli- wasabi mayo - sriracha

San Diego

$13.95

in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - cucumber top - tuna - avocado sauce - eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$13.95

in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - avocado - cucumber top - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce

Spider

Spider

$13.95

in - soft shell crab - crab mix - avocado - cucumber sauce - eel sauce

The Oaks

$13.95

in - spicy tuna - cucumber - cream cheese top - salmon - crunchy flakes sauce - spicy aioli- wasabi mayo

Tiger

$14.95

in - eel - crab - cucumber top - shrimp - avocado sauce - eel sauce

XXX

$14.95

in - shrimp tempura - spicy tuna - cream cheese top- albacore- avocado - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce - sriracha

Drinks

Can Coke

$1.75

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Can Sprite

$1.75

Coconut water 1L

$4.99

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fiji Bottled water

$2.99

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Orange Fanta

$2.95

Pellegrino

$2.99

Sprite

$2.95
Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze

$6.99

Fresh mangos & strawberries with seasonal tropical fruit topped with coconut juice.

Gatorade

Fruit Punch

$2.49

Lemon Lime

$2.49

Orange

$2.49

Tea

Black Tea

$3.99

Ginger Latte

$3.99

Green Tea

$3.99

Green Thai Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Coffee

$3.99

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.99

Milk Tea

$3.99

Thai Tea

$3.99

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$3.99

Mango Fruit Tea

$3.99

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

$3.99

Smoothies

Blueberry/Greenapple

$3.99

Cantaloupe

$3.99

Coconut Smoothie

$3.99

Ginger Smoothie

$3.99

Mango Smoothie

$3.99

Matcha Grn Tea Smoothie

$3.99

Passionfruit Smoothie

$3.99

Peach/Mango/Strawberry

$3.99

Pineapple/Lychee/Hibiscus

$3.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99

Taro Smoothie

$3.99

Thai Tea Smoothie

$3.99

Ballast Point

Grapefruit

$4.99

Aloha Sculpin Hazy

$4.99Out of stock

Beer

Bucket & Wings

$28.99

Choice of 6 beers (excluding 640ml) and a order of 5pc chicken wings. Please note the 6 beers.

Bud Light

$2.99

Budweiser

$2.99

Corona

$3.99

Heineken

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$2.99

Mickey 24oz can

$6.50

Modelo

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Sapporo

$4.99

Zeus IPA

$4.99

Chu Hi

Grape

$6.99

Grapefruit

$6.99

Lemon

$6.99

Pineapple

$6.99

White Peach

$6.99

Yuzu Lemon

$6.99

Sake/Soju

Apple

$13.99

Apple Mango

$13.99

Peach

$13.99Out of stock

Strawberry

$13.99

Yogurt

$13.99

Truly

Passionfruit

$2.99Out of stock

Pineapple

$2.99

Watermelon & Kiwi

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Berry Punch

$2.99

Tropical Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Citrus Punch

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Black Cherry Lemonade

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego, CA 92113

Directions

