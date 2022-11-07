- Home
Harborside Cuisine Lao/Thai/Sushi
162 Reviews
$$
2844 Main St. Unit B
San Diego, CA 92113
Popular Items
Appetizers
2pcs Lao Sausage "sai oua" served w/ sticky rice
Chopped pork marinated in lemongrass, herbs & spices
Chicken Eggrolls 5pcs
Ground chicken, glass noodles, veggies rolled in egg roll paper.
Chicken Satay 4pcs
Chicken tenders marinated in coconut milk and different spices grilled on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Crab Cream Cheese Puff 5pcs
Homemade crab cheese puff with cream cheese, diced water chestnut and green onions.
Cracker Shrimp 5pcs
Fried shrimp wrapped in egg roll paper.
Fried Calamari
Fried Chicken Wings 5pcs
Chef’s batter fried chicken wings.
Fried Tofu
Lao Style Spam Musubi 3pcs (SPICY)
Grilled spam, Lao chutney and rice. Topped with spicy aioli.
Shrimp Tempura 5pcs
Spinach Cheese Puffs 5pcs
Deep-fried pastry filled with variety of cheese mixed with chopped spinach. Served with a sweet chili sauce.
Spring Rolls 2pcs
Fresh veggies and herbs wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
Sticky Rice
Steam sweet rice.
Taste Of Laos
2pcs fried chicken, lao style papaya salad and sticky rice.
Thai Fish Cake "Tod Mun Pla" 6 pcs
Thai Fish Cakes marinated with herbs and chili. Served with house cucumber sauce.
Veggie Eggrolls 5pcs
Mixed veggies served with house sauce.
Curry
Green Curry
Green curry with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and red bell pepper in coconut milk
Mango Curry
Red curry with mango, bell pepper, and basil.
Massamun Curry
Massamun curry with potatoes, carrots, onions in mild spicy coconut milk and roasted peanuts.
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste in coconut milk with steamed broccoli and carrot garnished with coconut milk.
Red Curry
Red curry paste with bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, basil, lime leaves and green bell pepper in coconut milk.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions and green onion in coconut milk
Desserts
Fried Banana Roll 5pcs
Deep fried bananas wrapped in egg roll paper. Served with a sweet coconut sauce.
Mango Sticky Rice
Sweet sticky rice drenched with coconut milk with fresh mango. Topped with sesame and toasted mung bean.
Mochi Ice cream 3pcs
Mochi ice cream topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherries.
Roti
Roti is a crepe like pancake topped w/ vanilla ice cream, strawberries and bananas drizzled w/ condensed milk.
Mango Sweet Roll
Lao/Thai Dishes
Crying Tiger Steak
8oz grilled New York steak served with rice powder chili sauce.
Goong Sa Nam Pha (Lao Style Ceviche)
Raw shrimp marinated in lime juice, fish sauce and herbs.
Lao Style Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, tossed with lime juice, fish sauce, palm sugar, garlic and Thai chili.
Laab
Minced chicken breast tossed with ,mint, shallots, green onions, cilantro, chili and our speciality sauce.
Nam Khao (Crispy Fried Rice)
Nam Khao is made with deep-fried coconut rice ball, choice of Lao-style fermented pork sausage or cured ham garnished with roasted peanuts, green onion and cilantro.
Nam Tok
New York Steak, shallots, mint, green onions, cilantro and our specialty sauce
Steam Catfish (mok pa)
Steam catfish with herbs wrapped in banana leaves.
Steam Chicken (mok kai)
Thai Style Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, shrimp, shredded carrots, tomatoes, tossed with lime juice, fish sauce and chili topped with roasted peanuts.
Yum Salad
Choice of protein tossed with a mixture of lime juice, fish sauce, chili, mushrooms, onions, cucumber, tomatoes and bell peppers.
Yum Seafood
Shrimp, mussels, squid and fried fish tossed in a lime sauce. Mixed with white mushroom, cucumber, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions.
Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, eggs,bell peppers, onions, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots and thai basil.
Lad Na
Flat rice noodles with house soy sauce gravy, chinese brocolli, brocolli and carrots.
Pad Sa Ew
Flat rice noodles, eggs, Chinese broccoli and carrots.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions garnished with crushed peanuts.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir fry glass noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots, celery bell peppers, cabbage and onions.
Rice Dishes
Broccoli Stir Fry
Stir fry broccoli with your choice of protein, garnished with fried garlic. Served with white rice.
Cashew Nut
Choice of protein stir fried fresh chili, bell pepper, garlic, onions, dried chili and cashew nut with thai chili paste.
Ginger Veggies
Stir fry mixed veggies with ginger. Served with white rice.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled marinated boneless chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce and cashews.
Hot Basil (pad gaprow)
Stirfry ground chicken with garlic, bell peppers, onions, carrots, green beans, and Thai basil in spicy house chili sauce topped with fried egg.
Mango Express
Fried boneless chicken stir fry with sweet tangy mango sauce. Garnished with mangos.
Orange Chicken
Boneless skinless chicken breast fried until golden and crispy. Orange sauce is made with orange juice, vinegar, garlic, sugar, soy sauce, ginger, red chili flakes, and orange zest.
Sweet and Sour
Fried boneless chicken with bell peppers, onions, pineapples and our house sweet and sour sauce.
Soup
Chicken Khao Poon
Vermicelli noodles, ground chicken and red curry paste garnished with cabbage, bean sprouts and cilantro
Khao Soy
Flat rice noodles, bean curd mixed with ground chicken, tomatoes and onions.
Kow Piak Sen
Homemade noodles made from scratch served with shredded chicken garnished with cilantro and green onions
Lao Style Pho
Beef broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, meatballs and tripe. Garnished with green onion and cilantro.
Sukiyaki
Glass noodles, Napa cabbage, ong choy, bean curd paste and sliced beef. Topped with a poached egg, green onions and cilantro.
Tom Kah
Spicy and sour with coconut milk soup, galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, onions garnished green onions and cilantro.
Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, mushroom, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, green onions and cilantro.
Specialty Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with onions, garlic, egg, fresh chili, pea, carrots, green bean, bell peppers and basil.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir fry jasmine rice, crab meat, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes and onions. Garnished with cucumbers.
Fried Rice
Stir fried jasmine rice with garlic, eggs, chinese broccoli, tomatoes onions and garnished with cucumber.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapples, cashews, peas, carrots, onions, green onions and cilantro.
Poke Bowl
Fried Rolls
Nigiri
Regular Rolls
California Roll
in - crab - avocado - cucumber
Crunch Roll
in- crab- avocado- cucumber top- crunchy flake
Eel Roll
in - eel - cucumber sauce - eel sauce
Philly Roll
in - salmon - cream cheese - avocado - cucumber top - tobiko
Salmon Roll
in - salmon - cucumber
Spicy Tuna
in - crab mix - cucumber top- spicy tuna sauce- spicy aioli
Tuna Roll
in - tuna - cucumber
Sashimi
Special Rolls
Alaskan
in - salmon - crab - avocado - cucumber top - green onion sauce - ponzu sauce
Bako
in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - cream cheese top - eel - avocado - crunchy flakes sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce
BP
in - eel - spicy tuna - cucumber top - salmon sauce - eel sauce - sriracha
Caterpillar
in - eel - crab mix - cucumber top - avocado sauce - eel sauce
City Heights
in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - cucumber top -smoked salmon sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce
Coronado
in - spicy tuna - crab mix top - tuna - avocado - jalapeños - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli- sriracha
Dragon
in - crab mix - cucumber top - eel - avocado sauce - eel sauce
Encanto
in - crab mix - cucumber top - salmon - green onion sauce - ponzu sauce
Harborside
in - shrimp tempura - spicy tuna top - albacore- avocado - green onion - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli
Hawaiian
in - crab mix - avocado top - spicy tuna - green onion sauce - Ponzu sauce
JS
in- shrimp tempura- spicy tuna - cucumber top - salmon - avocado - green onion sauce - spicy aioli
Killer Smoke
in - shrimp - crab mix - cucumber top - smoked salmon - green onion sauce - ponzu sauce
Lava
in - spicy tuna - cucumber top - yellowtail - avocado- jalapeños sauce - ponzu sauce - sriracha
Maru
in - soft shell crab - spicy tuna top- salmon - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli
Nari
in - soft shell crab - crab mix - cucumber top- tuna - avocado
Official
in- soft shell crab - avocado - cucumber top - crab mix - crunchy flakes sauce - spicy aioli- eel sauce
Padres
in - yellowtail - crab mix - cucumber top - smoked salmon- tobiko sauce - ponzu sauce
Princess
in - crab mix - cucumber top - avocado - crunchy flake sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce - wasabi mayo
Rainbow
in - crab mix - avocado top - salmon - albacore - shrimp - tuna - avocado
Rose
in - salmon - crab - cream cheese top - spicy tuna sauce - spicy aioli
Sailor
in - spicy tuna - crab top - yellowtail - avocado - green onion sauce - spicy aioli- wasabi mayo - sriracha
San Diego
in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - cucumber top - tuna - avocado sauce - eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura
in - shrimp tempura - crab mix - avocado - cucumber top - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce
Spider
in - soft shell crab - crab mix - avocado - cucumber sauce - eel sauce
The Oaks
in - spicy tuna - cucumber - cream cheese top - salmon - crunchy flakes sauce - spicy aioli- wasabi mayo
Tiger
in - eel - crab - cucumber top - shrimp - avocado sauce - eel sauce
XXX
in - shrimp tempura - spicy tuna - cream cheese top- albacore- avocado - tobiko sauce - spicy aioli - eel sauce - sriracha
Drinks
Tea
Smoothies
Ballast Point
Beer
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2844 Main St. Unit B, San Diego, CA 92113