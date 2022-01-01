RakiRaki imageView gallery

RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market

7,274 Reviews

$$

4646 Convoy St

suite 101

San Diego, CA 92111

Order Again

Matsuoka Starters

Matsuoka Sunomono

$12.00

Matsuoka Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Crispy Shishito

$8.00

Kushikatsu

$8.00

Wild Mix Fish Bite

$18.00

Matsuoka Tempura

$15.00

Matsuoka Sushi

Deluxe Hamachi

$22.00

Pure California

$16.00

Pure Caterpillar

$22.00

Pure Crunchy

$16.00

Pure Dynamite

$22.00

Pure Negitoro

$16.00

Pure Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Pure Spider

$20.00

Pure Rainbow

$20.00

Hatsuhana Roll

$24.00

Hibiki Roll

$24.00

Sazanami Roll

$24.00

Shiokaze Roll

$24.00

Watanabe Roll

$24.00

Yamazaki Roll

$22.00

No Carb Cucumber Wrap

$22.00

Bluefin Tuna Cut Roll

$12.00

Hamachi Cut Roll

$12.00

Hirame Cut Roll

$12.00

Salmon Cut Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Cut Roll

$10.00

Octopus Cut Roll

$10.00

Hokkaido Scallop Ceviche Roll

$24.00

Matsuoka Sashimi

Omakase Sashimi

$54.00

Yuzu Kanpach Sashimi

$20.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$15.00

Hirame Sashimi

$15.00

Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$15.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Octopus Sashimi

$13.00

Matsuoka Nigiri

Temari Box 16pc

$48.00

Omakase Nigiri 16pc

$54.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri 1pc

$4.50

Hamachi Nigiri 1pc

$4.50

Hirame Nigiri 1pc

$4.50

Salmon Nigiri 1pc

$4.50

Snow Crab Nigiri 1pc

$6.00

Shrimp Nigiri 1pc

$4.00

Octopus Nigiri 1pc

$4.00

Unagi Nigiri 1pc

$6.00

Toro Nigiri 1pc

$7.50

Uni Nigiri 1pc

$7.50

Ikura Nigiri 1pc

$7.50

Matsuoka Bentos

Omakase Kaiseki

$28.00

Omakase Sushi Roll Bento

$28.00

Chirashi Sushi Bento

$25.00

Kaiseki Bento Box w/Wild Salmon

$16.95

Omakase Kaiseki w/Shrimp Tempura

$15.95

Bluefin Tuna Poke-Don

$16.95

Premium Poke-Don

$16.95

NA Drink

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Canned Green Tea

$3.25

Canned Oolong Tea

$3.25

Hot Green Tea

$3.75

Hot Oolong Tea

$3.75

Strawberry Ramune

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Peach Lemonade

$3.50

Apple Juice 16oz

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00

Beer

Sapporo 12oz

$5.95

Sapporo Beer Tower

$26.00

Harland India Pale

$8.40

Harland Sunken Isles

$8.40

Harland Hazy IPA

$8.40

Sake

Kiku-Masamune One Cup

$9.00

Strawberry Nigori

$19.00

Sayuri Nigori 300mL

$18.00

Sayuri Nigori 720mL

$37.00Out of stock

Yuki Strawberry Nigori

$22.00

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$11.95

Suigei "Drunken Whale" 300mL

$23.00

Suigei "Drunken Whale" 720mL

$55.00

Mutsu Otokoyama Chokara

$23.00

Shirakabegura Kimoto Junmai

$45.00

Coconut Nigori

$13.00

HH Specials

HH Sapporo 16oz

$2.99

HH Peach Soju

$5.99

HH Strawberry Soju

$5.99

HH Apple Soju

$5.99Out of stock

HH Yogurt Soju

$5.99Out of stock

HH Lychee Soju

$5.99

HH Hot Sake

$3.99

HH 50% Drinks

HH DRINKS

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4646 Convoy St, suite 101, San Diego, CA 92111

Directions

