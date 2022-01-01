San Marcos American restaurants you'll love
The Bellows (TOAST NOW ONLY)
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107, San Marcos
|The Bellows Burger
|$18.00
Our original craveable burger. Cooked medium rare-medium. White Cheddar, Frisee, sweet/hot pepper relish and served with pommes souffles.
|Pommes Souffles
|$8.00
w/ Sriracha Aïoli
|The Bellows Wedge
|$14.00
Grape tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Yard Live
288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos
|BEER-BQ BACON BURGER
|$17.00
1/2 LB PRIME DRY-AGED BEEF + BACON + BEER-BQ + AGED CHEDDAR + ICEBERG + TOMATO + ONION STRINGS
|SMOKED TURKEY BLT WRAP
|$17.00
HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY + BLACK PEPPER SUGAR BACON + ICEBERG + MIXED GREENS+ TOMATO + AVO + GARLIC MAYO+ ROLLED IN A WRAP
|MAMMOTH TENDERS
|$13.00
HOUSE BATTERED CHICKEN TENDER + CAROLINA GOLD + BEER-BQ + DRY RUB OR BUFFALO
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • TAPAS
San Elijo Vine & Tap
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110, San Marcos
|2 - Birria Tacos + Broth
|$11.00
1st TUESDAY OF THE MONTH ONLY***
Fresh Cheesy Corn Tortilla, 8 hr. Slow Cooked Beef Marinated in Chef Dan's Family Recipe Broth, topped with Onion & Fresh Cilantro. Served with 4 oz. Broth.
|Baked Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Thick-Cut Apple-wood Smoked Bacon topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese & House-Made Balsamic Glaze
|Baked Frites
|$6.00
Delicious Baked Golden Yellow Fries using only a small amount of olive oil & seasoned with house spices. Comes with side of Ketchup or House Ranch.
GRILL
Churchill's Pub & Grille
887 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos
|Churchill’s 1/2 lb Burger
|$14.00
Hand-Made Chuck Patty, Choice of Aged Cheddar, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack. Topped W/Lettuce
Tomato, Onion & a Side of Pickles
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Alaskan Long-Line Cod Battered in House-Made Lager Batter. Served w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
House-Smoked Pork Shoulder Covered in Guinness BBQ Sauce, and House Made Cole Slaw. Served on a Brioche Bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Players Sports Grill
328 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos