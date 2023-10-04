Yakumi Sushi TBD
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Modern sushi restaurant serving up original as well as reimagined Japanese sushi and kitchen dishes.
Location
13132 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hamburger Factory Family Restaurant - Hamburger Factory Family Restaurant
No Reviews
14122 Midland Rd Poway, CA 92064
View restaurant