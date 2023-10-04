Food

Chopped Wasabi

$3.00

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$2.99

Edamame

Gyoza

Tempura

Kama

Calamari

$12.99

Chicken Karaage

$7.99

French Fries

$3.99

Shishito Peppers

$7.99

Bowl Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Bowl of Rice

$3.00

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$3.00

Bowl Krab Mix

$2.50

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Yakumi Salmon Salad

$20.99

Krab Meat Salad

$12.99

Rainbow Sashimi Salad

$17.99

Chicken Katsu Salad

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Tony's Cucumber Salad

$7.99

Nigiri

Half Shell Oyster 2PC

Toro Nigiri

Sea Urchin Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

Halibut Nigiri

Ikura Nigiri (Salmon Roe)

Japanese Scallop Nigiri

Mackerel Nigiri

Spanish Mackerel Nigiri

Masago Nigiri (Smelt Roe)

Octopus Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

Squid Nigiri

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

Tamago Nigiri

Tobiko Nigiri (Flying Fish Roe)

Tuna Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

Sashimi

Yakumi 1

$30.99

Yakumi 2

$24.99

3PC Sashimi

5PC Sashimi

Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$14.99

Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi

$15.99

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$15.99

Yellowtail Citrus Sashimi

$17.99

Sushi / Hand Rolls

Albacore Hand Roll

$5.50

Eel Hand Roll

$7.99

California Hand Roll

$4.50

Philly Hand Roll

$6.99

Salmon Hand Roll

$5.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$7.99

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

Spider Hand Roll

$8.99

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.50

Veggie Hand Roll

$5.99

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.99

Maki Roll

California Roll

$6.99

Caterpillar Roll

$11.99

Crunch Roll

$11.99

Cucumber and Avocado Roll

$5.99

Double Albacore Roll

$12.99

Eel Roll

$9.99

Philadelphia Roll

$8.99

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

Salmon Roll

$8.99

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.99

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.99

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.99

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.99

Tokyo Roll

$15.99

Tuna Roll

$8.99

Veggie Roll

$5.99

Albacore Maki

$6.99

Avocado Maki

$5.99

Cucumber Maki

$5.99

Salmon Maki

$6.99

Tuna Maki

$6.99

Yellowtail Maki

$7.99

Alaska King Roll

$14.99

Bola Denieve Roll

$13.99

Cowboy Roll

$14.99

G.T. Roll

$16.99

Golden Eyes Roll

$21.99

Hawaii Roll

$14.99

Jack In The Sushi Roll

$13.99

Mr. Mango Roll

$14.99

Poway Fantastic Roll

$18.99

Poway Roll

$16.99

Protein Roll

$17.99

Red Dragon Roll

$15.99

Rock N Roll

$14.99

San Diego Roll

$16.99

Spider Roll

$13.99

Super Dragon Roll

$16.99

Tiger Roll

$14.99

Volcano Roll

$13.99

Yakumi Lions Roll

$14.99

Yami King Roll

$19.99

Sushi Combos

Sushi Combo 1

$18.99

Sushi Combo 2

$23.99

Sushi Deluxe

$32.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Karaage

$10.99

Kids Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$10.99

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$12.99

Bentos

Chicken Katsu Bento

$17.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$16.99

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$24.99

Vegetarian Bento

$21.99

Noodles / Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.99

Ribeye Steak Bowl

$18.99

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$18.99

Yakisoba

Poke Bowl

$14.99

Ramen / Udon

Golden Chicken Ramen

$16.99

Japanese Ramen

Seafood Ramen

$23.99

Vegetable Ramen

$14.99

Udon

$16.99

Desserts

Vanilla Tempura Ice Cream

$10.50

Mochi

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Green Tea

$3.00

Hawaiian Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Peach

$3.00

Lemonade Strawberry

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00