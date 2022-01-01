La Mesa restaurants you'll love

La Mesa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • La Mesa

La Mesa's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Steakhouses
Must-try La Mesa restaurants

Surf Rider Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Surf Rider Pizza

8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The "Surf Rider" Rider : Our Signature Pizza$22.95
Roasted garlic, white sauce, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil
Cheese Bread$4.50
White sauce, mozzarella & gorgonzola
LM Deluxe$23.95
Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage
More about Surf Rider Pizza
Sombrero Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa

Avg 4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
City Tacos image

TACOS

City Tacos

8325 la mesa blvd, la mesa

Avg 4.1 (806 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES$4.25
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
QUESADILLAS (2)$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
PESCADO$4.29
Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.
More about City Tacos
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

5465 lake murray, la mesa

Avg 4 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Beans$6.00
Pulled Pork, Beans, And BBQ Sauce
Prime Brisket$18.00
(Half Pound) Natural Black Angus Prime Beef
Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
58-Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

58-Beach Hut Deli

3703 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Beach Bikini$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
More about 58-Beach Hut Deli
Antica Trattoria image

SMOKED SALMON

Antica Trattoria

5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa

Avg 4.6 (4309 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna One Serving$22.00
Baked pasta sheets + meat sauce + bechamel + parmigiano + mozzarella cheese.
Bruschetta One Serving$13.00
Grilled homemade bread + yellow & red grape tomate + garlic + basil + goat cheese + roasted eggplant + evoo.
Cavatelli One Serving$23.00
Homemade ricotta cavatelli + italian sausage + wild mushroom + creamy truffle sauce.
More about Antica Trattoria
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image

 

West Coast Smoke & Tap House

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.00
Pork Plate$18.00
Wings
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House
Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant image

 

Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant

7970 University Avenue, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Roll [Shrimp]$8.95
Yellow Curry
Tom Ka [Pot]
More about Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant
Mom's Pie House image

 

Mom's Pie House

8748 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Crumb - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
Apple Caramel Crumb - Whole (To-Go)$20.95
Apple Flakey - Whole (To-Go)$19.95
More about Mom's Pie House
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Riviera Supper Club

7777 university ave, La Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1848 reviews)
Takeout
More about Riviera Supper Club
Restaurant banner

 

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - La Mesa

4350 Palm Ave, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - La Mesa
Restaurant banner

 

Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa

8323 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa
Restaurant banner

 

Duke's Old Fashioned Onion Burgers

5020 Baltimore Dr suit D, La Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Duke's Old Fashioned Onion Burgers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in La Mesa

Nachos

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Brisket

Pies

