La Mesa restaurants you'll love
La Mesa's top cuisines
Must-try La Mesa restaurants
More about Surf Rider Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Surf Rider Pizza
8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa
|Popular items
|The "Surf Rider" Rider : Our Signature Pizza
|$22.95
Roasted garlic, white sauce, gorgonzola, roma tomatoes, fresh basil
|Cheese Bread
|$4.50
White sauce, mozzarella & gorgonzola
|LM Deluxe
|$23.95
Pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, sausage
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
More about City Tacos
TACOS
City Tacos
8325 la mesa blvd, la mesa
|Popular items
|PORTOBELLO & VEGGIES
|$4.25
Grilled baby portobello mushroom, corn, black beans, pasilla chilies, arugula, onion and tomato over melted asadero cheeses with cilantro serrano chili aioli.
|QUESADILLAS (2)
|$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
|PESCADO
|$4.29
Golden fried mahi-mahi with cabbage, pickled red onions, habanero and strawberries drizzled with cilantro, chipotle aioli and fresh cilantro.
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
BBQ
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
5465 lake murray, la mesa
|Popular items
|BBQ Beans
|$6.00
Pulled Pork, Beans, And BBQ Sauce
|Prime Brisket
|$18.00
(Half Pound) Natural Black Angus Prime Beef
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
Topped With Coleslaw, On A Brioche Bun, Served With Fries And A Pickle On The Side
More about 58-Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
58-Beach Hut Deli
3703 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Beach Bikini
|$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
More about Antica Trattoria
SMOKED SALMON
Antica Trattoria
5654 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
|Popular items
|Lasagna One Serving
|$22.00
Baked pasta sheets + meat sauce + bechamel + parmigiano + mozzarella cheese.
|Bruschetta One Serving
|$13.00
Grilled homemade bread + yellow & red grape tomate + garlic + basil + goat cheese + roasted eggplant + evoo.
|Cavatelli One Serving
|$23.00
Homemade ricotta cavatelli + italian sausage + wild mushroom + creamy truffle sauce.
More about Surf Rider Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Surf Rider Pizza
8381 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, basil and roasted garlic. Comes with Caesar Dressing
|Half & Half Pie
Half & Half on our specialty pies!
|Pepperoni Pie
|$20.95
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
|Pork Plate
|$18.00
|Wings
More about Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant
Tamarind Thai Thai Restaurant
7970 University Avenue, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Fresh Roll [Shrimp]
|$8.95
|Yellow Curry
|Tom Ka [Pot]
More about Mom's Pie House
Mom's Pie House
8748 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa
|Popular items
|Apple Crumb - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
|Apple Caramel Crumb - Whole (To-Go)
|$20.95
|Apple Flakey - Whole (To-Go)
|$19.95
More about Riviera Supper Club
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Riviera Supper Club
7777 university ave, La Mesa
More about Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - La Mesa
Dark Horse Coffee Roasters - La Mesa
4350 Palm Ave, La Mesa
More about Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa
Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa
8323 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa
More about Duke's Old Fashioned Onion Burgers
Duke's Old Fashioned Onion Burgers
5020 Baltimore Dr suit D, La Mesa