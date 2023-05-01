Restaurant header imageView gallery

Antica Trattoria

5654 lake Murray Blvd

La Mesa, CA 91942

Appetizers

Cavoletti

$15.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts + pancetta + shaved Parmesan cheese + balsamic glaze

Crispy Brie

$17.00

Lightly breaded Brie + flash fried + served with jams

Burrata

$18.00

Heirloom tomato + aged balsamic + artichoke + roasted bell pepper pure

Mussels

$20.00

Garlic + onion+ Italian sausage + fresh fennel + tomato butter herbs broth

Polpettine

$17.00

Braised Nonna's meatballs + San Marzano tomato sauce + Mediterranean olives + whipped ricotta

Frittura Mista

$23.00

Crispy shrimp + calamari + artichoke + zucchine + creamy garlic sauce

Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled homemade bread + yellow & red grape tomato + garlic + basil + goat cheese + roasted eggplant + evoo

Timballo Di Melenzane

$15.00

Sicilian style eggplant + San marzano tomato + mozzarella + parmigiano reggiano + basil

Carciofi

$15.00

Artichoke + garlic + olives + capers + white wine + mint

Salads

Insalata Cesare

$11.00

Classic Cesare salad with Parmesan cheese + homemade Cesare dressing + croutons

Insalata Chiara Isabella

$13.00

Wild arugula + Gorgonzola dolce + Baby heirloom tomato + red onions

Insalata Antica

$13.00

Organic spinach + local avocado + hearts of palm + shaved Parmigiano + balsamic vinegar

Insalata Venere

$13.00

Organic spring mix + poached pears + goat cheese + caramelized walnuts + house vinaigrette

Main Courses

Risotto

$25.00

Creamy carnaroli risotto + fresh summer truffle + parmigiano reggiano + asparagus

Linguine

$28.00

Mussels + clams + calamari + shrimp + fresh herbs + garlic + tomato sauce

Fettuccine

$32.00

House made fettuccine + blue crab + garlic + baby heirloom tomato + roasted yellow corn + lobster sauce

Lasagna

$23.00

Baked pasta sheets + meat sauce + bechamel + parmigiano + mozzarella cheese

Burrata Ravioli

$27.00

Smoked salmon + shrimp + garlic + fresh tomato + brandy creamy sauce

Cavatelli

$24.00

House made ricotta cavatelli + roasted eggplant + burrata + garlic + tomato sauce

Penne

$24.00

Italian sausage + wild mushroom + creamy truffle sauce

Gnocchi

$30.00

Nonna's Sunday sugo + diced short ribs + green peas + tomato sauce + crumble goat cheese

Capellini

$26.00

Shrimp + garlic + wild mushroom + baby heirloom tomatoes + lobster broth

Pappardelle

$23.00

House made pappardelle + porcini mushroom + wild mushroom + garlic + white wine + Gorgonzola dolce cream

Pollo Milanese

$26.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast + arugula + baby heirloom tomatoes + shaved parmigiano reggiano

Brasato

$33.00

Braised all-natural Angus boneless short ribs + cabernet sauvignon + fresh herbs + mashed potatoes + vegetables

Saltimbocca

$33.00

Veal scaloppini + prosciutto + sage + brown butter + white wine + mashed potatoes + vegetables

Salmone

$32.00

Pistacchio crusted wild salmone + Prosecco orange sauce + spinach risotto

Calamari e Gamberi

$29.00

Tender calamari steak + shrimp + garlic + capers + brown butter lemon sauce

Cioppino Livernese

$32.00

Clams + mussels + calamari + shrimp + chef choice fish + garlic + olives + capers + tomato + herbs broth

Vitello

$33.00

Veal prepared : Marsala + picata or parmigiana

Pollo

$25.00

Chicken breast + choose your style: mushroom Marsala + lemon butter caper sauce + parmigiana style

Duroc Pork Chop

$30.00

Oven roasted + garlic + fresh herbs + au jus

Parmigiana Di Melenzane

$24.00

Sicilian style eggplant + San marzano tomato + mozzarella + parmigiano reggiano + basil

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

5654 lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

