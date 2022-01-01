Tacos in La Mesa
La Mesa restaurants that serve tacos
Sombrero Mexican Food
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Adobada Taco
|$4.89
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
TACOS
City Tacos
8325 la mesa blvd, la mesa
|SHANK YOU TACO
|$4.50
slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh
onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn
tortilla with asadero cheese
|Taco Of The Month
|$4.50
|AHUEVO TACO
|$3.50
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
BBQ
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
5465 lake murray, la mesa
|Taco Trio
|$10.00
Three tacos with your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, or Pulled Chicken topped with cabbage mix, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema all wrapped in corn tortillas
|Taco Trio (Brisket)
|$13.00
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
|Taco Trio (Pulled Pork)
|$12.00
Pulled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.