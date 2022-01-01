Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in La Mesa

La Mesa restaurants
La Mesa restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa

Avg 4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Adobada Taco$4.89
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Item pic

TACOS

City Tacos

8325 la mesa blvd, la mesa

Avg 4.1 (806 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHANK YOU TACO$4.50
slow cooked beef shank with mushrooms and garlic topped with fresh
onion & cilantro finished with our house green salsa over a crispy corn
tortilla with asadero cheese
Taco Of The Month$4.50
AHUEVO TACO$3.50
Break Fast Taco any time of the day. Sunny side up egg over bed of refried chorizo beans finished with avocado and pico de gallo.
More about City Tacos
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

5465 lake murray, la mesa

Avg 4 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Trio$10.00
Three tacos with your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, or Pulled Chicken topped with cabbage mix, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, and chipotle crema all wrapped in corn tortillas
Taco Trio (Brisket)$13.00
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Taco Trio (Pulled Pork)$12.00
Pulled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
West Coast Smoke & Tap House image

 

West Coast Smoke & Tap House

6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942, La Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Corned Beef Tacos$9.00
2 Pulled Pork Tacos$9.00
More about West Coast Smoke & Tap House

Map

Map

