Himalayan Cuisine - El Cajon Blvd
7918 El Cajon Boulevard
La Mesa, CA 91942
Main Food Menu
Appetizers
- #1 V Pakora$5.95
Onion, spinach, and cabbage deep-fried with Himalayan herbs & spices. Served with mint chutney
- #2 V. Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep-fried pastries stuffed with spices potatoes & green peas. Served with tamarind chutney
- #3 Papad$2.95
3 pieces. Baked crispy thin lentil wafers. Served with mint chutney
- #4 P. Pakora$7.95
Homemade cheese deep-fried in a chickpea flour batter. Served with mint chutney
- #5 C. Chhoila$11.95
Chicken breast marinated in our Himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in a clay oven, then sautéed with Himalayan herbs & spices. (Served warm)
- #6 L. Chhoila$13.95
Lamb marinated in our Himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onions, scallions, and fresh tomatoes cooked in a clay oven, then sautéed with Himalayan herbs & spices. (Served warm)
Soup & Salad
- #7 Dal Soup$4.95
Mixed lentils cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
- #8 Mulligatawny Soup$6.95
Mixed lentils and chicken cooked with a touch of cream
- #9 Salad$7.95
Organic spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots served with a honey and vinegar-based Himalayan dressing
- #10 Chicken T Salad$11.95
Organic spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, and carrots, topped with grilled chicken breast strips and served with a honey and vinegar-based Himalayan dressing
Biryani
- #11 Vegetable Biryani$16.95
Mixed veggies, homemade fried cheese, tofu cooked in Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices mixed with basmati rice. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- #12 Chicken Biryani$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- #13 Lamb Biryani$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- #14 Shrimp Biryani$20.95
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- #15 Himalayan Biryani$22.95
Mixed vegetables, paneer, chicken, lamb, and shrimp cooked in Himalayan herbs, cashew nuts, and spices mixed with basmati rice. Served with our yogurt and cucumber sauce. (Raita)
Vegetarian Dishes
- #16 Aloo Kerau$13.95
Green peas and potatoes cooked in an onion and tomato based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- #17 Chana Masala$13.95
Garbanzo beans cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices in an onion and tomato-based sauce
- #18 Aloo Bhanta$14.95
Eggplant and potatoes cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices in an onion and tomato-based sauce
- #19 Mixed Vegetable Curry$14.95
Seasonal mixed vegetables, tofu, and paneer cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- #20 Aloo Gobi$14.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in an onion and tomato-based sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- #21 Saag Tofu$15.95
Fresh spinach stir-fried with tofu cubes, cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- #22 Dal Tarka$14.95
Yellow lentils cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices sautéed with butter and fresh garlic
- #23 Bhindi Masala$15.95
Okra and strips of onions sautéed with special Himalayan herbs & spices