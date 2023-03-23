Restaurant header imageView gallery

Light Bulb Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

8138 La Mesa Blvd

La Mesa, CA 91942

BEVERAGE

SPECIALTY LATTES

Almond Joy

contains almond butter

Baja Mexican Spice

cinnamon and chocolate flavor

Cali Pistachio

Charcoal Mocha

dark chocolate

Chocolate Warrior

white chocolate and dark chocolate

Cinnamon Bun

churro flavor

Coconut Mocha

contains coconut bits

Cookies & Cream

Dark Chocolate Chip

Double Fudge Mocha

Java Chip

Kona Mocha

Lavender Mocha

Latte

Lavender Latte

Light Bulb Coconut

contains coconut flakes

Peanut Butter

contains peanut butter

Spanish Latte

condensed milk and cinnamon

Turkish Hazelnut

special beans with cardamom flavor

Valley Toffee

Vanilla Caramel

White Mocha

Raspberry White Chocolate

Vanilla

Caramel

Hot Chocolate

Mocha

Hot Coffee

Light Bulb Coffee

$5.50+

espresso shots & drip coffee

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

made traditionally

Cafe Aulait

$4.00

drip coffee & steamed milk

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Iced Coffee

German

vanilla ice cream & cold brew

Vietnamese

Iced Americano

Nitro Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Iced Espresso

Not Coffee

Vanilla Chia

Spiced Chai

Indian Chai

Thai Tea

Matcha Green Tea

London Fog

Earl grey tea, vanilla, & milk

Tea

Tea

$5.00+

Smoothies

Strawberry Vanilla

$7.00+

Strawberry Banana

$7.00+

Strawberry White Chocolate

$7.00+

Blueberry Vanilla

$7.00+

Blueberry Banana

$7.00+

Blueberry Dragon Fruit

$7.00+

Acai Greens

$7.00+

Acai Berry Berry

$7.00+

Mango Tart

$7.00+

Mango Dragon Fruit

$7.00+

Green Apple Pistachio

$7.00+

Green Apple Banana

$7.00+

Chocolate Covered Cherries

$7.00+

Chocolate Covered Banana

$7.00+

Pina Colada

$7.00+

Pineapple Berry

$7.00+

Pineapple Mango

$7.00+

Lemon Detox

$7.00+

Milkshake

Avocado Light Bulb MilkShake

Oreo Cookie & Cream MilkShake

Chocolate MilkShake

Vanilla MilkShake

Strawberry MilkShake

Mint Chip MilkShake

Coconut MilkShake

Pistachio MilkShake

FOOD

WRAPS

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.50

wrap, havarti cheese, roasted red pepper, hummus, arugula, tomato, onion, avocado turkey

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wrap

$12.50

wrap, tzatziki yogurt, arugula, tomato, pickles, onions, feta cheese, chicken breast

BAGEL

Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Hummus Veggie Bagel

$9.50

plain bagel, hummus, tomato, onions, pickles, avocado

Turkey Bagel

$12.00

plain bagel, havarti cheese, turkey bacon, egg white, onion, tomato, arugula

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$9.00

plain bagel, havarti cheese, egg white, tomato, onion, arugula

Avocado Veggie Bagel

$10.50

plain bagel, havarti cheese, tomato, onion, avocado arugula

Lox Bagel

$12.00

plain bagel, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, honey mustard, arugula

SANDWICH

Chicken Muenster Sandwich

$12.50

oven roasted chicken breast, onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle, mayo, munester cheese, on french baguette

Classic Ruben

$12.50

cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkrauts, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, served on rye bread

Golden Chicken Pear & Cranberry

$12.50

sprouted grain bread, arugula, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese, pear, oven roasted chicken breast, cranberry sauce, mustard

Beef Sandwich

$12.50

oven roasted beef, arugula, pickles, caramelized onion jack cheese, on French baguette

Pitcraft Turkey

$12.50

smoked turke, gouda cheese, pickles, onions, tomato, chipotle, mayo, on french Baguette

Hummus & Avocado Toast

$12.50

sprouted grain bread, hummus, avocado, onions, tomato, feta cheese, pickles

PANINI

Turkey Pesto Panini

$12.50

turkey breat, provolone cheese, pesto, mayo, roasted red peppers, on focaccia bread

Chicken Arugula Panini

$12.50

roasted chicken breast, gouda cheese, mayo, mustard, onion, tomato, and arugula, on focaccia bread

Roasted Red Pepper Panini

$12.50

roasted red pepper, hummus, avocado, gouda cheese, onion, tomato, arugula, capers, on focaccia bread

Raspberry Turkey Panini

$12.50

turkey breast, raspberry jam, havarti cheese, pear, onion, tomato, arugula, on focaccia bread

Chicken Muenster Mushroom Panini

$12.50

oven roasted chicken breast, muenster cheese, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, focaccia bread

ACAI

Regular Acai

$12.00

granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, topped with coconut and honey

Acai Peanut Butter

$13.00

peanut butter, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, topped with honey and coconut

Dragon Fruit Acai

$12.00

granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, pineapple, topped with coconut

A coffee shop with unlimited options of coffee, smoothies, teas, and a variety of different sandwhiches.

