Light Bulb Coffee Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
A coffee shop with unlimited options of coffee, smoothies, teas, and a variety of different sandwhiches.
Location
8138 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
China Super Buffet - 7984 La Mesa Boulevard
No Reviews
7984 La Mesa Boulevard La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Mesa
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant