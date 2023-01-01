Aromi 7200 Parkway Drive

Main picView gallery

Sparkling & Rose

Prosecco Pitars

$11.00+

Rose Pitars

$12.00+

Ferrari Brut Spumante

$58.00

Ca Del Bosco Cuvee Prestige

$98.00

White

Aromi White

$11.00+

Moscato D'asti villa Giada

$12.00+

Gavi Di Gavi

$14.00+

Vermentino Locci

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie

$13.00+

Pinot Grigio Josh Cellars

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc the champ

$12.00+

Chardonnay Pitars

$12.00+

Chardonnay Jam Cellars

$13.00+

Riesling Saint Michelle

$14.00

Rose

Rose Giselle Corte Alla Flora

$13.00+

Aromi Red Wine

Aromi Red Wine

$11.00+

Chianti Superiore

$12.00+

Montepulciano D'abruzzo

$13.00+

Red Blend Isola Dei Nuraghi

$11.00+

Sangiovese Poletti Emilia Romagna

$13.00+

Nero D'avola Sagrestana

$12.00+

Layer Cake Malbec

$14.00+

Cab Sauv Silvia Cellars

$14.00+

Merlot Wente Sandstone

$13.00+

Primitivo Coppi Siniscalco

$48.00

Valpolicella Classico

$55.00

Super Tuscan Scacciapensieri

$58.00

Grenache Cannonau Locci

$47.00

Nebbiolo Piemonte

$65.00

Amarone Begali

$116.00

Barolo Negretti Piemonte

$96.00

Brunello Di Montalcino

$104.00

Barbaresco Mustela

$128.00

Pinot Noir Belle Glos

$75.00

Pinot Noir Belle Gloss Magnum

$138.00

Cab Sauv Justin

$60.00

Cab Sauv D'aou

$70.00

Cab Sauv Austin Hope

$85.00

Cab Sauv Groth Oakville

$144.00

Drinks

Classic Cocktails

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Peroni

$8.00

Modello

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Rotating Cider

$8.00

Heineken NON-ALCOHOLIC

$6.00

Draft Beer

Alesmith / pale ale

$9.00

Mike Hess/ grapefruit

$9.00

Pizza Port/ shark bite red ale

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Brew / Hazy

$9.00

Soft Drinks

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Acqua Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Brunch

Buongiorno

Americano

$14.95

Uova in Purgatorio

$13.95

Prosciutto Benedict

$16.95

Salmon Benedict

$18.95

Tomato Frittata

$15.95

Omelette Della Nonna

$17.00

Salad

Caprese

$11.00

Burrata e Prosciutto

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Panini

Prosciutto Panini

$14.95

Salsiccia Panini

$16.95

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$13.00

Meatball Panini

$16.00

Brunch Pasta

Rigatoni Carbonara

$19.00

Paccheri norma

$18.00

Pappardelle Ragu

$22.00

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$22.00

Dinner

Antipasti

Carpaccio Carne

$17.95

Fritto Misto

$21.00

Tagliere Aromi

$24.95

Salsiccia e Polenta

$17.00

Crispy Burrata

$17.95

Mille Foglie

$15.00

Caponata

$13.00

Zuppa Di Cozze

$18.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Sides

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$7.00

Sweet Carrot

$8.00

Honey Parsley

$8.00

Insalate

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Green Salad

$9.00

Prosciutto Salad

$16.00

Caprese

$13.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Bruschette

Aromi Bruschetta

$13.00

Pomodoro Bruschetta

$11.00

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.95

Pasta

Fettuccine Tartufo

$32.00

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Paccheri Norma

$21.00

Pappardelle Ragu

$24.00

Spaghetti Pistacchiosi

$26.00

Rigatoni Carbonara

$22.00

Ravioli Mediterraneo

$28.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$24.00

La Busiata

$26.00

Pasta Special

$27.00

Cheese Wheel Pasta

$35.00

Dessert

Tisamisu

$11.00

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Cannoli

$11.00

Chococake

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Entrees

Salmone

$30.00

Ribeye

$40.00

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Cioppino

$31.00

Parmigiana Melanze

$23.00

Lamb Rack

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
