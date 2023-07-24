FOOD

Crispy Pan Pizza

8" x 10" pan pizza w/ a crispy cheese crust and sauce on top. Serves 1-2.

The Cheese (v)

$17.00

house cheese blend, red sauce on top, pecorino romano.

Pepperoni

$20.00

2x Ezzo cupped pepperoni, red sauce, pecorino romano.

That’s My Boy

$20.00

Ezzo cupped pepperoni, ricotta cheese, jalapeño, honey, red sauce.

Power Broker (v)

$19.00

broccolini, mushrooms, roasted garlic, red sauce, pecornio romano.

Mush Love

$19.00

mushrooms, garlic confit, house pesto

Fredo’s Kiss

$20.00

chicken, bacon, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley

Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

fennel sausage, onions, bell peppers, red sauce on top.

Sausage & Mushrooms

$21.00

fennel sausage, mushrooms, onions, red sauce

Meet Meat

$22.00

Ezzo pepperoni, fennel sausage, roast pork, red sauce

Apps & Shareables

Crispy Chicken Wings

$13.00+

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

caramelized Brussels, garlic maple sauce, Parmesan cheese (gf / v)

Pork Nugs

$8.00+

crispy pork belly, gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, toasted peanuts (gf)

Sausage A La Carte

$7.00

choice of sausage, house whole grain mustard, house sauerkraut.

Sausage Platter

$22.00

any (3) sausages, house whole grain mustard, house sauerkraut, fresh bread.

Fries

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

(gf / v)

Mastiff Fries

$10.00

crispy potato dippers, harissa aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro (gf / v)

Pig Fries

$14.00

Mastiff fries w/ house al pastor sausage, crispy pork belly, slow roasted pork (gf)

Truffle Fries

$11.00

black truffle aioli w/ truffle bits, Parmesan cheese, chives (gf / v)

Vegetarian Pig-Out Fries

$13.00

Mastiff fries topped with spiced vegan sausage, roasted onions & peppers (gf / v)

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, focaccia croutons, Caesar dressing, cracked pepper

K.A.C. Salad

$13.00

kale, avocado, chickpeas, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, cotija cheese, tahini vinaigrette (gf / v)

Rustic Tomato Salad

$7.00+

heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, fresh herbs, balsamic vinaigrette

Everyday Salad

$8.00

spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, focaccia croutons

Smash Burgers & Sandwiches

Double Smash Burger

$12.00

(2) smashed patties, american cheese, butter braised onions, lettuce, tomato, house sauce, potato bun

Smash Sliders

$15.00

(3) sliders w/ smashed patties, american cheese, butter braised onions, house sauce, potato bun

Veggie Smash Burger

$12.00

smashed Beyond Meat patty, American cheese, butter-braised onions, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, butter braised onions, ranch, potato bun

Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

choice of sausage, served with house whole grain mustard & house sauerkraut

Vegetarian 'Bratwurst' Sandwich

$12.00

served with house whole grain mustard & house sauerkraut

Kids Menu

12 & under please, all meals come with plain fries.

Plain Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.50

plain cheeseburger served with plain fries

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.50

classic cheddar grilled cheese, served with plain fries

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream & Toffee

$5.00

BEVERAGE

DRAFT

The Lightest One - Enegren

$4.25+

Dieguito Pilsner - Pizza Port

$4.25+

Rove - Pure Project

$4.00+

Lagertha Pilsner - Enegren

$4.25+

Chronic Amber Ale - Pizza Port

$5.00+

Clasico Mexican Lager - AleSmith

$4.00+

Buenaveza - Stone

$4.00+

Dankers Hill - NPBC

$5.50+

Joys of Summer - Pizza Port

$5.25+

Mayberry IPA - El Sugundo

$5.25+

Tropical IPA - Wings & Arrows

$4.50+

Soul Caravan - Burgeon

$5.25+

Juice Press - Burgeon

$5.25+

EZY Ryeder - Burning Beard

$5.00+

Hef Leppard - Beachwood

$5.25+

Run Wild IPA (N/A) - Athletic

$5.50+

Blood Orange Mint - JuneShine

$5.00+

Blackberry Lemonade - Ashland

$5.00+

Cali Creamin' - Mother Earth

$5.50+

Cabernet Sauv - Oak Farm

$11.00+

N/A

Soda Fountain

$2.50

Retail

Canned Coke

$2.00

Canned Sprite

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Liter Coke

$5.00

Liter Diet Coke

$5.00

Liter Sprite

$5.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Liquid Death (sparkling)

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Wine

Cabernet Sav

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.00