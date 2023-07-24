Mastiff Kitchen (La Mesa) 4253 Palm Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Crispy Pan Pizzas. Housemade Sausages. Craft Beer. Enjoy with us or take it to go!
Location
4253 Palm Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boss Bird Kitchen La Mesa - 8323 La Mesa Blvd.
No Reviews
8323 La Mesa Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in La Mesa
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurant