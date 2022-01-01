Quesadillas in La Mesa
La Mesa restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sombrero Mexican Food
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
|Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.85
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
City Tacos
8325 la mesa blvd, la mesa
|QUESADILLAS (2)
|$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
|YELP FREE QUESADILLA
Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
5465 lake murray, la mesa
|Quesadilla (Brisket)
|$14.00
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca and chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa and chips.
|Quesadilla (Pulled Chicken)
|$12.00
Pulled Chickem, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
|Quesadilla (Pulled Pork)
|$12.00
Pullled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.