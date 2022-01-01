Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in La Mesa

La Mesa restaurants
La Mesa restaurants that serve quesadillas

FRENCH FRIES

Sombrero Mexican Food

5550 Lake Murray Boulevard, La Mesa

Avg 4 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$3.60
flour tortilla, cheese
Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla$5.85
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
TACOS

City Tacos

8325 la mesa blvd, la mesa

Avg 4.1 (806 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLAS (2)$3.50
two home made corn tortilla quesadillas.
YELP FREE QUESADILLA
Must show Yelp Check-in for free quesadilla (1).
More about City Tacos
BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

5465 lake murray, la mesa

Avg 4 (470 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla (Brisket)$14.00
Brisket, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca and chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa and chips.
Quesadilla (Pulled Chicken)$12.00
Pulled Chickem, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
Quesadilla (Pulled Pork)$12.00
Pullled Pork, topped with onions, cilantro, salsa fresca & chipotle crema, served with salsa, avocado green salsa & chips.
More about Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ

