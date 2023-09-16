Food

Swagyu Burgers

1/2lb Smashburger

1/2lb Smashburger

$23.00
1/2lb Classic

1/2lb Classic

$25.00
1/2lb Western

1/2lb Western

$25.00
El Swagador

El Swagador

$28.00

Amer. Wagyu Burgers

Amer. SINGLE

$8.00

Amer. DOUBLE

$12.00

Amer. TRIPLE

$16.00

Amer. Western

$12.00

Beyond Meat Single

$12.00

Beyond Meat Double

$16.00

Beyond Meat Triple

$20.00

Beyond Meat WESTERN

$16.00

Sandos

Katsu Sando

$11.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

FRIES

FRIES

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

Extras

Secret Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Toasted Brioche

$2.00

Side Katsu Cheese (not sando)

$6.00

Drink

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Dessert & Shakes

OREO Shake

OREO Shake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$8.00

