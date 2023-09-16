Swagyu Burger Poway 14149 Twin Peaks Rd STE 12B
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local niche burger shop serving up some of the best 100% Wagyu Beef Burgers that are comprised of American, Australian, and Japanese A5 Wagyu.
Location
14149 Twin Peaks Rd STE 12B, Poway, CA 92064
Gallery