Osteria Romantica 2151 Avenida De La Playa

Super Tuscan Wines

Le Volte, Tenuta dell'Ornellaia

$60.00

Vigorello di San Felice

$72.00

Ornellaia, Tenuta dell'Ornellaia

$290.00

Tignanello, Antinori

$199.00

Sassicaia, Tenuta de San Guido

$350.00

Domestic & Imported Red Wine

Angeline Pino Noir

$34.00

Highland 41 Pino Noir

$35.00

District 7 Pino Noir

$38.00

Dona Paula, Malbec

$35.00

Bogle Merlot

$30.00

Stags Leap Merlot

$60.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Hess, “Mount Veeder” Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

2018 Opus One, Mondavi/Rothschild Cabernet Sauvignon

$450.00

St. Francis Cabernet Sauvignon

$46.00

Special LA barge

$38.00

2011 opus one mondavi cabernet

$580.00

Sparkling Champagne

Prosecco, Zonin

$36.00

Moet & Chandón

$98.00

Domestic White Wine

Chardonnay, Four Vines

$24.00

Chardonnay, Maddalena

$32.00

Chardonnay, Carpe Diem Dominos

$55.00

Imported White Wine

Rosé, Belier

$33.00

Riesling, Bex

$33.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Giesen

$27.00

Sauvignon Blanc,st pauls

$32.00

Lugana, Ca Dei Frati

$38.00

Pinot Grigio, Luna Nuda

$32.00

Gavi, Batasiolo

$35.00

Vermentino, Nuraghe

$32.00

Falanghina, Feudi di San Gregorio

$36.00

Italian Red Wines

Valpolicella 'Ripasso' (Baby Amarone), Nicolis

$38.00

Amarone Classico, Bertani

$185.00Out of stock

Amarone Classico, Serafini

$88.00Out of stock

Rubesco, Lungarotti

$36.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Mezzadro

$35.00

Montefalco, Col Petrone

$40.00

Nero d'Avola, Cusumano

$36.00

Primitivo, Primaterra

$32.00

Aglianico, Rubrato, Feudi S. Gregorio

$40.00

Barbera, Giovanni Rosso

$38.00

Barolo, Giovanni Rosso

$78.00

Barolo, Michele Chiarlo

$86.00

Barbaresco, Michele Chiarlo

$68.00

Sangiovese, Cantina Tollo

$28.00

Sangiovese, Santa Cristina, Antinori

$30.00

Chianti Classico, San Felice

$36.00

Chianti Classico Riserva, San Felice

$42.00

Chianti Classico Riserva, Ruffino "Gold Label”

$72.00

Brunello di Montalcino Ridolfi

$90.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Il Poggione

$150.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Fattoria Cerro

$60.00

Amarone Le Salette

$128.00

White by the Glass

GL Prosecco, Tiziano

$10.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc, Giesen

$10.00

GL Pinot Grigio, Camelot

$9.50

GL Chardonnay, Maddalena

$11.00

GL Chardonnay, Camelot

$9.00

GL Riesling, Bex

$11.00

GL Rosé, Belier

$11.50

1/2 L Pinot Grigio, Camelot

$18.00

1/2 L Chardonnay, Camelot

$18.00

L Pinot Grigio, Camelot

$34.00

L Chardonnay, Camelot

$34.00

Red by the Glass

GL Pinot Noir, Camelot

$9.50

GL Merlot, Black Ridge

$9.50

GL Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Umani Ronchi

$10.00

GL Primitivo, Primaterra

$10.00

GL Nero Davola

$9.00

GL Malbec, Dona Paula “Estates”

$10.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Stone Cap

$9.50

GL Chianti, Ponte Vecchio

$9.50

1/2 L Chianti, Ponte Vecchio

$18.00

1/2 L Cabernet Sauvignon, Stone Cap

$18.00

1/2 L Pinot Noir, Camelot

$18.00

1\2 L Montepulciano

$18.00

L Chianti, Ponte Vecchio

$34.00

L Cabernet Sauvignon, Stone Cap

$34.00

L Pinot Noir, Camelot

$34.00

L Montepulciano

$34.00

Special red glass

$10.00

Liter Merlot

$34.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$20.00

Bottle Beer

Peroni

$6.00

MGD Light

$6.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Moretti Scura

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Buckler

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Draft Beer

IPA

$9.00

Lager

$9.00

Cocktails

Negroni

$11.00

Limoncello Martini

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Italian Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Long island

$12.00

Jack and coke

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Vodka And Soda

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Italian Sparkling Water

$6.00

Still Water

$6.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Decaf Mocha

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Well Vodka

$11.00

Gin

Bombay

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Tequila

1800 Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$11.00

PATRON

$16.00

Whiskey

Bulleit 95 Rye

$14.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Scotch

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 14

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Liqueurs

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Campari

$11.00

Croft Porto

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Grappa

$8.50

Liquore Strega

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2151 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

