Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters

2259 Avenida De La Playa

La Jolla, CA 92037

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Our menu features a variety of fun, shareable items from a custom-designed wood fired grill and oyster bar, along with desserts from Georges at the Cove pastry chef Aly Lyng. We’ve thoughtfully crafted our wine and full bar offering to focus on the classics.

2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla, CA 92037

