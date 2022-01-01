Fan-Fan 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fan-Fan features delicious and healthy Chinese and Asian fusion food and hopes to transform the culinary experience on UCSD campus with a warm and friendly environment for everyone to call their home away from home. For your special catering needs, please email us at contactus@fanfangroup.com.
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla, CA 92093
