Fan-Fan 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

No reviews yet

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

La Jolla, CA 92093

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Entrees + Side
1 Entree + Side
Braised Pig Trotters with Rice

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Buns

$2.50

Rice Bowls

Braised Pig Trotters with Rice

Braised Pig Trotters with Rice

$13.99
Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl

Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

Combos

1 Entree + Side

1 Entree + Side

$8.99

Excluded Chef's Signature (*Choose from The Woks & Grains menu*)

2 Entrees + Side

2 Entrees + Side

$11.99

Excluded Chef's Signature (*Choose from The Woks & Grains menu*)

3 Entrees + Side

3 Entrees + Side

$14.99

Excluded Chef's Signature (*Choose from The Woks & Grains menu*)

From The Wok

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$5.99+

Sweet and savory combo! Marinated in house special sesame sauce. Contains: Soy, Wheat & Eggs

Stir-Fried Beef with Broccoli

Stir-Fried Beef with Broccoli

$5.99+

Stir-fry loaded with tender beef, crispy broccoli and carrots. Contains: Soy & Gluten

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$5.99+

Classic Sichuan cuisine, Stir-fried with chicken, peanuts, vegetables, and chili peppers Contains: Tree Nuts, Soy, Gluten

Spicy Mapo Tofu

Spicy Mapo Tofu

$5.99+

Simplest ingredients are the hardest to make. Spicy tofu with different spices for incredible flavors. Contains: Soy

Seasonal Vegetables

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.99+

Contains: Soy

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops

Salt and Pepper Pork Chops

$9.99
Shrimp & Corn Stir-Fry

Shrimp & Corn Stir-Fry

$5.99+
Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$5.99+Out of stock

Grains

Vegetarian Fried Rice

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$5.99

White rice cooked to the right consistency, filled with bits of eggs and vegetable Contains: Eggs, Soy

Vegetarian Chow Mein

Vegetarian Chow Mein

$5.99

Made with egg noodles and stir-fried veggies. Contains: Soy & Eggs

White Rice (8oz)

White Rice (8oz)

$1.99

Sweet Treats

Salted Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.50

Refreshments

Bottled Water (Cold)

Bottled Water (Cold)

$1.95
Signature Milk Tea (Cold) - 16 Oz.

Signature Milk Tea (Cold) - 16 Oz.

$4.75
Sweet Mango Green Tea (Cold) - 16 Oz.

Sweet Mango Green Tea (Cold) - 16 Oz.

$4.25
Herbal Beverage (10.9 fl oz)

Herbal Beverage (10.9 fl oz)

$3.00
Honey Citron Drink 500ml

Honey Citron Drink 500ml

$3.50
Honey Jasmine Green Tea 500ml

Honey Jasmine Green Tea 500ml

$3.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.20
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.20

Party Trays

From the Wok

Please allow 24 hours notice for all party tray orders.

Grains

Please allow 24 hours notice for all party tray orders.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fan-Fan features delicious and healthy Chinese and Asian fusion food and hopes to transform the culinary experience on UCSD campus with a warm and friendly environment for everyone to call their home away from home. For your special catering needs, please email us at contactus@fanfangroup.com.

Website

Location

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla, CA 92093

Directions

