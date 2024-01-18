Barbeque
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
12 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Discover fresh and wholesome dining at Valley Farm Market Kitchen. From vibrant poke bowls to hearty grain-based dishes, we celebrate healthful choices and farm-fresh ingredients. Whether you're craving our signature VFM Smash Burger or a refreshing California Burrito, there's a delightful fusion of flavors waiting for you. Open from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, join us for a simple yet memorable culinary experience that nourishes both body and soul.
6902 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037
