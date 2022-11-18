Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

705 Reviews

$$

5662 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Char Burger
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Crispy Salmon

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

tomato, kalamata, pepperoncini, feta, garbanzo, artichokes, hearts of palm, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette

Southern Wedge Salad

Southern Wedge Salad

$18.00

baby iceberg, fried chicken, bacon, baby bells, red onion, gorgonzola, tabasco ranch

Falling into Winter Salad

$16.00

baby kale, arugula, butternut squash, pecan brittle, pickled pears, dried cranberry, pomegranate seeds, queso, maple whiskey vinaigrette VG/GF

Share Plates

Bluefin Tuna Crudo

$19.00Out of stock

Locally caught bluefin tuna with mango-chia seed aguachili, salsa macha, green papaya, cilantro and mint served with mini tostadas

Negra Baja Bass Ceviche

Negra Baja Bass Ceviche

$19.00

black citrus broth, squid ink, pickled persian cucumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, sky flake crackers

Carnitas Lettuce Wraps

Carnitas Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

queso fresco, guacamole, tomatillo-roasted corn salsa

Coast Toast

Coast Toast

$15.50

our world famous french toast, similar to a souffle, extra rich with a hint of orange

Housemade Chips & Onion Dip

Housemade Chips & Onion Dip

$7.00

served with charred scallion dip

Real Deal Chili Relleno

Real Deal Chili Relleno

$15.00

carnitas, spanish rice, crema, roasted tomato salsa, pico, queso fresco

Sweet Heat Brussels

Sweet Heat Brussels

$13.00

house sweet heat agave syrup, mixed nut crumble, scallions

Filet Tartar

Filet Tartar

$22.00

sunchoke puree, fermented scallion crumble, sourdough

Tom Kha Mussels

$20.00

cononut broth, bilbao chorizo, thai basil, cilantro, sourdough

Acorn Squash

$16.00

vegan XO sauce, pomegranate vinaigrette, parsley daikon salad, pepitas

Patagonia Shrimp

$18.00

cajun glaze, cherry tomatoes, garlic, chives, house made flatbread

Hold It

Seoul-full Veggie Burger

Seoul-full Veggie Burger

$17.00

garbanzo, quinoa, & mushroom patty, house kimchi, fresno chili aioli, kale, tomato, red onion w/ fries

Char Burger

Char Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb 100% angus beef, house aioli, butter lettuce, tomato, red onion

Viking Burger

Viking Burger

$19.00

100% angus beef, house bbq sauce, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, smoked cheddar, tomato, leaf lettuce, w/ fries

Bomba Baja Tacos

Bomba Baja Tacos

$18.00

2 grilled halibut or shrimp tacos, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans

Dinner Plates

Angus Filet

$49.00

harissa queso sauce, radicchio, black radish and onion relish, yukon fritter

Assenti's Orecchiette Pasta

$26.00

baja braised beef cheek, cilantro, parmesan crumble, taco shop pickled carrot, herbs

Bomba Baja Tacos

Bomba Baja Tacos

$18.00

2 grilled halibut or shrimp tacos, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans

Crispy Salmon

Crispy Salmon

$29.00

w/Korean BBQ sauce, rainbow carrots, fingerlings, grilled corn, scallions

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$36.00

umami sauce, bok choy, sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Keep It Clean Cauliflower Rice

Keep It Clean Cauliflower Rice

$27.00

Rice choice of salmon, shrimp, or chicken, peas, carrots, water chestnuts, soy glaze, egg, cilantro, scallion

Keep It Vegan Cauliflower Rice

Keep It Vegan Cauliflower Rice

$21.00

choice of veggie patty, or tofu with peas, carrots, water chestnuts, soy glaze, cilantro, scallion

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$32.00

squid ink pasta, tarragon cream, salmon, shrimp, halibut, mussels, clams, basil oil, parmesan, sourdough

Soul Kitchen Chicken

$29.00

half pan roasted chicken, natural jus, black eyed peas and collards, bacon, sour cream biscuit croutons

Sides

Mac 'N Cheese

Mac 'N Cheese

$6.50
Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.00

ketchup

Bleu Cheese Garlic "Guy's Fries"

Bleu Cheese Garlic "Guy's Fries"

$7.00

bleu cheese, garlic, parsley, side aioli

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

truffle herb fries w/ parmesan, truffle aioli and parsley

Organic Field Greens

$6.50

Cauliflower Fried Rice

$8.00

peas, carrots, water chestnuts, tamari, cilantro

Side Flatbread

$2.50

Sweets To Eat

Apple Doughnut Bites

Apple Doughnut Bites

$10.00

housemade caramel sauce, cinnamon sugar dust

Deep Dark Chocolate Creme Brulee

$11.00

chocolate miso crème brulé, nectarines, elderflower, sesame cashew crumble

Yuzu Lemon Curd-esy

$11.00Out of stock

yuzu lemon curd, raspberry gelee, shortbread

PB Chocolate Coast Toast

$12.00

peanut butter caramel, salted chocolate ganache, strawberries, candied peanuts

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$11.00

served with a side of fries

Kid's Mini House Salad

$5.50
Kid's Oodles of Noodles

Kid's Oodles of Noodles

$7.50

To Go Cocktails (21 and over)

Classic Margarita Kit for 2

Classic Margarita Kit for 2

$16.00

16oz serves 2- kit includes: premade mix of Califino tequila with fresh squeezed lime & agave nectar mix | lime wedges | sea salt

Spicy Margarita Kit for 2

Spicy Margarita Kit for 2

$16.00

16oz serves 2 - kit Includes: premixed Califino tequila with fresh squeezed lime & agave nectar | jalapenos | lime wedges | sea salt | tajin

Bloody Mary Kit for 2

Bloody Mary Kit for 2

$16.00

16oz serves 2 kit includes: premixed vodka & housemade bloody mary mix | lemons | limes | Tabasco | tajin | sea salt

"Oaxacan The Line" Kit for 2

"Oaxacan The Line" Kit for 2

$20.00

Mezcal, Tequila, Lemon, Agave, Basil, Cilantro and Jalapeno. Pour over ice and garnish with cucumber. 8oz

"Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned" Kit for 2

"Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned" Kit for 2

$20.00

kit serves 2 : premixed Bulliet Rye | sugar cubes | angostura bitters | orange slice

"Espresso Martini" Kit for 2

"Espresso Martini" Kit for 2

$22.00

Vanilla Vodka, Baileys, Mr. Black, Espresso. Shake and pour into martini glasses. Garnish with espresso beans.

"La Memoria" Kit for 2

$18.00

Coffee, Soda, & Juice

Cafe Moto Espresso & Coffee

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

16 oz

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

beaumont's cafe moto blend

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

beaumont's cafe moto decaf blend

Espresso

$3.25

cafe moto turkish blend

Cappuccino

$4.50

cafe moto espresso | steamed milk | foam

Cafe Latte

$4.75

cafe moto espresso | steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

$5.25

chocolate decadence | cafe moto espresso | steamed milk

Hammerhead

cafe moto espresso | beaumonts coffee

San Pellegrino 750ml

$6.50

Soda

$3.00

Half Price Wine Bottles (21 and Over)

BTL Excelsior, Cabernet

$12.50

BTL Barrel Blend

$28.00

BTL Brunello

$47.50

BTL Coeur Pinot Noir

$32.50

BTL Daou Cab

$32.50

BTL Flora Springs Cabernet

$32.50

BTL Juggernaut Hillside, Cabernet

$25.00

BTL Montepulciano

$24.00

BTL Morgan 12 Clones, Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Rhone

$17.00

BTL Samsara PN

$35.00

BTL Skinner Mourvedre

$48.00

BTL Vine Cliff Cabernet

$42.50

BTL Zin

$22.00

BTL Malbec

$24.00

BTL Alsace Brut Rose

$26.00

BTL Calcada Rose

$19.00

BTL Excelsior Chardonnay

$12.50

BTL Giesen, Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

BTL Grenache Blanc

$32.50

BTL Husch Chardonnay

$21.00

BTL J Lohr Riesling

$21.00

BTL Jaffurs Viognier

$24.00

BTL Jayson, Chardonnay

$37.50

BTL Laird Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Moscato

$17.00

BTL Obvious Chardonnay

$21.00Out of stock

2018 - Santa Maria Valley, California // Sustainable & Vegan

BTL Ott Rose

$26.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$17.00

BTL Moet

$37.50

BTL Medivol Sparkling Rosé

$21.00

BTL Alsace Brut Rose

$26.00

BTL Cava

$19.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht

$19.00

BTL Prosecco 375 ML

$11.00

BTL Piper Sonoma

$22.50

BTL Vueve

$47.50Out of stock

Retail

17th Anny Color T-shirt

17th Anny Color T-shirt

$25.00
17th Anny B/W T-shirt

17th Anny B/W T-shirt

$20.00
17 Anny Hat

17 Anny Hat

$15.00
17th Anny Glass

17th Anny Glass

$5.00

Beaumont's Sweatshirt

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Entrenched in the heart of La Jolla’s admired Bird Rock seaside community, Beaumont’s is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for fabulous food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rated entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Beaumont’s came to Bird Rock in 2005, when the area was burdened with struggling businesses, frequent building foreclosures and a lost sense of community. Since opening, Beaumont’s continues to breathe new life into the community, enhancing the growth and improvement of local businesses and portraying Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Owners Megan and David Heine, of Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, share a deep passion for preserving the surrounding community and anchoring the life of Bird Rock in this hidden gem.

Website

Location

5662 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery image

More near La Jolla
La Jolla Shores
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
