Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

Entrenched in the heart of La Jolla’s admired Bird Rock seaside community, Beaumont’s is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for fabulous food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rated entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Beaumont’s came to Bird Rock in 2005, when the area was burdened with struggling businesses, frequent building foreclosures and a lost sense of community. Since opening, Beaumont’s continues to breathe new life into the community, enhancing the growth and improvement of local businesses and portraying Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Owners Megan and David Heine, of Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, share a deep passion for preserving the surrounding community and anchoring the life of Bird Rock in this hidden gem.

