Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach
926 Turquoise St
San Diego, CA 92109
Beverages
Italian Sodas
Bubbles
Prosecco Valdobbiadene PuroFol DOCG
Extra Dry, Zucchetto, Veneto 2020
Sparkeling Rosé Ciu Ciu
Rymarosé, Cìu Cìu, Marche
Prosecco "Cuvée Z"
Brut, Zuccheto, Veneto
L' Atavique
Extra Brut, Mouzon-Leroux, Reims, France
Pierre Gimonnet
Côte des Blancs, France
Dom Perignon Champagne
Reims, France, 2005
Krug Grad Cuveé 1668th Edidtion Champagne
Reims, France
Henri Goutorbe Grand Cru Champagne
Rosé
Orange
Whites
Pino Grigio " Collio"
Pecol, Friuli. Venezia Guilia
Fiano di Manduria
Dedicettari, Vigna dei Lupi, Campania
Nuragus di Cagliari
Audarya, Sardegna
Sauvignon Collio
Villa Parens, Fruili Venezia Giulia
Vernaccia di San Gimignano
Tofanari, Toscana
RieslingRiserva "Felice"
Molino di Rovecala, Lombardia
Chardonnay
Perantonie, Fasoli Gino, Veneto
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore
Lupus in Fabula, Tentuta Olbios, Sardegna
Malvasia Aromatica di Candia Bio
La Tossa, Emilia-Romagna
Etna Bianco "Cuore di Marchesa"
REDS
Sangiovese-Pinot Nero "Zeno"
Volumna, Toscana
Pinot Nero Ruttars
Piemont Red Blend "9"
Merlot Zirlo
Valpolicella Classico
Valtellina Superiore Riserva " L Enrico"
Folini, Lombardia
Chianti Riserva
Ravazzi, Toscana
Primitivo di Manduria
Tentuta Potenti, Puglia
Montepulciano d'Abbruzzo
Cìu Cìu, Abrozzo
Vanitoso Super Tuscan
Sangiovese-Canaiolo, Ravazzi, Toscana
Garnacha Tintoria-Bobal "Vigna La Ceja"
Cien Y Pico, Mancheula, Spain
Sangiovese Toscana IGT "Sassolloro"
Jacopo Biondi Santi
Bonarda Riserva Povromme
Vigna del Povromme, Molino di Rovescala, Lombardia
Iroso Super Tuscan
Sangiovese- Cabernet- Merlo, Ravazzi, Toscana
Garnacha Tintorera Doble Pasta
Brunello di Montacino
Il Bosco di Grazia, Toscana
Barolo
Mainerdo, Piemonte
Amarone Classico della Valpollicella
Degani, Veneto
Nuracada Isola del Nuraghi
Audarya, Sardegna
Etna Rosso
Cuore di Machesa, Sicilia
Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore
Cabernet Sauvignon "Luna Selvatica"
La Tossa, Emilia-Romagna
Barolo "La Serra" Single Vineyard
Villa Parens, Fruili Venezia Giulia
Prezioso Super Tuscan
Sangiovese-Merlo, Cantine Ravazzi, Toscana
Pinot Nero "Case Via"
Brunello Riserva
Il Bosco di Grazia, Toscana
Barollo Riserva
Villa Parens, Fruili Venezia Giulia
Syrah
Amarone della Valpolicella "Alteo"
Private Collection, Fasoli Gino, Veneto
Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 3L Jeroboam
Abbadia, Ardegna, Toscana
1998 Chianti Classico Riserva "Vigna dela Sorbo"
Sangiovese- Cabernet- Merlo, Jacopo Biondi Santi
2010 Chianti Classico Riserva Vigna del Sorbo
Sangiovese Flaccianello Della Pieve
Cannonau di Sardegna "Granadu"
Audarya, Sardegna
Dessert Wine BTB
BOTTLE BEER
Poretti Italian Lager
Poretti
Poretti Italian Red Ale
Poretti
Chronic Amber Ale
Pizza Port
Buenaveza Mexican Lager
Stone
Cali Creamin Vanilla Cream Ale
Mother Earth
Non Alcoholic
Nazionale - BLONDE
Isaac - WIT
L'ippa - IPA
Super Belgian Strong - AMBER
Sidro - APPLE CIDER
Appetizers
Carpaccio Di Zucchine e Burrata
This dish is served with a whole ball of imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and zucchini ribbons marinated in a homemade citronette dressing. Order also includes 2 pieces of seasonal artisanal focaccia (Vegetarian)
Bresaola e Parmigiano Appetizer
This dish is served with thinly sliced Bresaola (salted beef that has been air died for 3 months), arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and shaved 24 month aged parmigiano reggiano. This item also comes with 2 pieces of artisanal focaccia (bread).
Tartare di Tonno Mediterranea
This dish contains raw ahi tuna, a mixture of diced Italian olives, Sicilian capers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and diced red onions which is marinated in a homemade citronette dressing. Served with wonton crackers.
Tartare di Tonno All’italiana
This dish contains raw ahi tuna, a mixture of diced Italian olives, Sicilian capers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and diced red onions marinated in a homemade citronette dressing. Served with wonton crackers
Burratina e Prosciutto Appetizer
This dish is served with a whole ball of imported burrata cheese from Puglia, Prosciutto Crudo di Parma aged 20 months (cured pork), Italian olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and 2 pieces of artisanal focaccia bread.
Carpaccio di Filetto
This dish contains thinly sliced and lightly seasoned raw beef tenderloin. This item is also lightly dressed with a homemade citronette dressing. The dish is then topped with fresh arugula, Sicilian capers and shaved parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months
Foccacia
Additional bread
Salads
Insalata Caprese
This dish contains thinny sliced mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), large heirloom tomatoes, arugula which is lightly seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic glaze. This dish also comes with 2 pieces of artisanal focaccia bread. (Vegitarian)
Insalata Siciliana
This dish contains thinly sliced fennel, and red onions. It is served with sliced oranges, black olives and is marinated in a homemade citronette dressing. (Vegitarian)
Insalata Della Casa
This dish contains organic mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, multigrain croutons, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24 months, and a homemade balsamic dressing. (Vegetarian)
Insalata Ceasar
This dish containes chopped Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, multigrain croutons, homemade traditional Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano aged 24 months. *dressing contains anchovies (Not a creamy Caesar dressing)
Insalata Panzanella
This dish contains homemade croutons, diced tomatoes, cucmber, red onions olives, and is served with our homemde citronette dredding. (Vegetarian)
Pizza
Pizza Marinara
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, Sicilian capers, oregano, and topped with a light drizzle of our homemade infused garlic oil . This pizza is served with out cheese. (Vegan)
Pizza Margherita
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella fiordilatte), and fresh basil. (Vegetarian)
Pizza Burrata e Prociutto Crudo
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and 20 month aged prosciutto crudo di Parma (salted and air dried pork).
Pizza Salsiccia, Asiago e Porcini
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), asiago cheese, non-spicy Italian sausage (pork), and imported Italian porcini mushrooms.
Pizza Verdure di Stagione Grigliate
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), and grilled traditional Italian veggies (a medlely of grilled, seasoned pieces of eggplant, zucchini, and roasted red bell pepper). (Vegetarian)
Pizza Salamino Piccante
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), spicy Salami from Calabra (Spinata Calabra), fresh rosemary, garlic evoo, and 24 month aged grated parmigiano-reggiano.
Pizza Vegana
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, grilled traditional Italian veggies (a medley of grilled, seasoned pieces of eggplant, zucchini, and roasted red bell pepper), mixed greens, cherry tomatoes. This pizza does not contain cheese. (Vegan)
Pizza Cotto e Funghi
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), locally cultivated mushrooms, and cooked ham (prosciutto cotto) from Parma, Italy.
Pizza Hannibal Lecter
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Served with 24 month aged grated parmigiano-reggiano, spicy salami from Calabra (Spinata Calabra), non-spicy Italian sausage, and roasted red bell peppers.
Pizza Bresaola, Rucola e Parmigiano
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), bresaola (a 3 month aged air-dried and salted Italian beef), shaved 24 month aged parmigiano-reggiano aged, and arugula.
Pizza Capricciosa
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), locally cultivated mushrooms, artichokes hearts, imported prosciutto cotto (cooked ham from Parma, Italy) , and spicy salami (Spianata Calabra).
Pizza Parmigiana
Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), grilled and seasoned pieces of eggplant, Provola di Agerola (smoked provolone cheese), 24 month aged parmigiano-reggiano, and fresh basil. Vegetarian)
Pizza Salsiccia, Gorgonzola e Cipolla
Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Italian sausage, gorgonzola dolce, and red onions. This pizza does not contain red sauce.
Pizza Cinque Formaggi Pizza
Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), asiago, gorgonzola dolce, smoked provola di agerola (smoked provolone cheese), and grated parmigiano-reggiano aged 24 months. This pizza does not contain red sauce. (Vegetarian)
Pizza Patate e Speck
Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), roasted potatoes, grated parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, extra virgin truffle oil, and speck (smoked prosciutto). this pizza does not contain red sauce.
Pizza Carciofi, Pancetta e Asiago
Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), asiago, artichoke hearts, and pancetta (Italian bacon). This pizza does not contain red sauce.
Pizza Pesto e Mortadella
Your choice of pizza crust served with a homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios, and finished with heirloom cherry tomatoes.
Pizza Nduja, Mozzarella di Bufala, Porchetta e Cipolle
Your choice of pizza crust served with an nduja sauce (a spicy spreadable salami mixed with our signature red sauce), Mozzarella di Bufala served raw (uncooked), importeted Italian porchetta (a savory thinly sliced Italian roast), sliced red onions and topped with arugula.
Pizza Crema di Peperoni, Burrata e Salamino Piccante
Your choice of pizza crust served with our homemade spicy bell pepper cream sauce. Pizza contains mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Spinata Calabria (Spicy Salami), and red onions. It is topped with mixed Italian olives, and Burrata imported from Puglia.
Pizza Mediterranea
Your choice of pizza crust served with a yellow tomato sauce that is cultivated near Mt Vesuvius. Pizza is topped with Italian olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, and is finished with raw (uncooked) Mozzarella di Bufula. (Vegetarian)
Scrocchiarella
Scrocchiarella Prosciutto Crudo e Burrata
A circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour. Inside contains: Prosciutto Crudo di Parma aged 20 months (cured pork), imported burrata from Puglia, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano.
Scrocchiarella Vegetariana
A circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour. Inside contains: imported burrata from Puglia, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and traditional Italian grilled veggies (eggplant, zucchini, red bell pepper). (Vegetarian)
Scrocchiarella Porchetta e Burrata
A circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour. Inside contains: imported burrata from Puglia, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, and shaved parmigiano reggiano and imported porchetta (thinly sliced Italian style pork roast).
Nuvola
Nuvola Margherita
A thick and fluffy bread topped with a a yellow tomato sauce cultivated near Mt Vesuvius, mozzarella (Mozzarella fiordilatte), a basil pesto (does not contain nuts) , oregano and EVOO (extra virgin olive oil).
Nuvola Prosciutto Crudo e Burrata
A thick and fluffy bread topped with Prociutto Crudo aged 24 months, and imported burrata cheese from Puglia (A creamy form of Mozzarella)
Nuvola Spicy Meat
A thick and fluffy bread topped with an N'duja sauce (a spicy spreadable salami mixed with our signature red sauce), imported burrata cheese from Puglia (a creamy form of Mozzarella) , imported porchetta (thinly sliced Italian-style pork roast), red onions, arugula, and is lightly glazed with our homemade red chili oil.
Cold Cut Meats and Cheese To-Go
Cheeses and Meats: Plater of three
Your choice of any combination of 3 of our available cold cut meats and/or cheeses. Served with three pieces of our artisanal focaccia
Cheese and Meats: Plater of five
Your choice of any combination of 5 of our available cold cut meats and/or cheeses. Served with five pieces of our artisanal focaccia
Cheeses and Meats: Plater of seven
Your choice of any combination of 7 of our cold cut meats or of our cheeses. Served with seven pieces of our artisanal focaccia
Desserts
Tiramisu Tradizionale
Lady fingers dipped in espresso layered with imported sweat mascarpone cheese and homemade whipped cream. Topped with shaved dark chocolate and cocoa powder. (Contains Nuts)
Salame al Cioccolato
This dish resembles salami but does not contain meat. It contains a mixture of dark chocolate, butter, eggs and biscotti (Italian cookies) and is topped with cocoa powder and homemade whipped cream. (Contains Nuts)
Scrocchiarella Alla Nutella
Circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour. Inside contains Nutella (Contains Nuts)
Tartufo Gelato
This traditional Italian dessert contains a hazelnut gelato shell and a dark chocolate semi-molten center (Contains Nuts).
Vegan Tartufo Gelato
This Soy based gelato is composed of a hazelnut shell and a dark chocolate semi-molten interior ( contains nuts). (Vegan)
Crostata Frutti di Bosco
This dessert is a mixed berry, cream filled, pastry serverd with a scoop of mix berry sorbet
Belgian Chocolate
Three Scoops
Vanilla
Three Scoops
Mixed Berry Sorbet
Three Scoops (Vegan)
White Coffee
Three Scoops
Brazilain Guava
Guava marmalade and Graham Crumbles
Classico
Vanilla Gelato with espresso shot
Arabica
White Coffee Gelato, with espresso shot, and arabica powder
Nutellone
White Coffee Gelato, Nutella Cream, Whipped Cream
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
An authentic but unique Milano gourmet pizza is the beginning of the Ambrogio15 story. A special dough recipe, an innovative pizza-making process, high-quality Italian ingredients, a holistic approach to the food and beverage world, a focus on sustainable agriculture and farming, along with a deep love for Milano, where Andrea and Giacomo grew up, and for San Diego, where they studied, worked and became who they are now.
