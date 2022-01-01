Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach

Restaurant info

An authentic but unique Milano gourmet pizza is the beginning of the Ambrogio15 story. A special dough recipe, an innovative pizza-making process, high-quality Italian ingredients, a holistic approach to the food and beverage world, a focus on sustainable agriculture and farming, along with a deep love for Milano, where Andrea and Giacomo grew up, and for San Diego, where they studied, worked and became who they are now.

