Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ambrogio15 - Pacific Beach

review star

No reviews yet

926 Turquoise St

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Pizza Salamino Piccante
Pizza Burrata e Prociutto Crudo

Beverages

Diet Coke

$4.00

San Benedetto Still Water

$7.50

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

$7.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Aranciata

$5.00

Limonata

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Italian Sodas

COLA

$7.50

CEDRATA

$7.50

TONICA AL FIENO

$7.50

GINGER

$7.50

SPUMA NERA

$7.50

MELA ZE

$7.50

AGRUMATA

$7.50

Bubbles

Prosecco Valdobbiadene PuroFol DOCG

$69.00

Extra Dry, Zucchetto, Veneto 2020

Sparkeling Rosé Ciu Ciu

$54.00

Rymarosé, Cìu Cìu, Marche

Prosecco "Cuvée Z"

$49.00

Brut, Zuccheto, Veneto

L' Atavique

$169.00

Extra Brut, Mouzon-Leroux, Reims, France

Pierre Gimonnet

$155.00

Côte des Blancs, France

Dom Perignon Champagne

$499.00

Reims, France, 2005

Krug Grad Cuveé 1668th Edidtion Champagne

$499.00

Reims, France

Henri Goutorbe Grand Cru Champagne

$259.00

Rosé

Rosato di Montalcino

$69.00

Il Bosco di Grazia, Toscana

Etna Rosato

$87.00

Tentua Obios, Sardegna

Cave Rose

$54.00

Tentuta Potenti, Puglia

Cannonau Rosato

$66.00

Orange

Pinot Grigio Ramato

$64.00

Specogna, Fruil-Venezia, Gulia

Bianco Macerato "Unfiltered"

$99.00

Cantina San Biagio Vecchio, Emilia-Romagna

Vermentino "In Vino Veritas"

$72.00

Tentute Olbios, Sardegna

Whites

Pino Grigio " Collio"

$49.00

Pecol, Friuli. Venezia Guilia

Fiano di Manduria

$49.00

Dedicettari, Vigna dei Lupi, Campania

Nuragus di Cagliari

$54.00

Audarya, Sardegna

Sauvignon Collio

$69.00

Villa Parens, Fruili Venezia Giulia

Vernaccia di San Gimignano

$64.00

Tofanari, Toscana

RieslingRiserva "Felice"

$79.00

Molino di Rovecala, Lombardia

Chardonnay

$64.00

Perantonie, Fasoli Gino, Veneto

Vermentino di Gallura Superiore

$59.00

Lupus in Fabula, Tentuta Olbios, Sardegna

Malvasia Aromatica di Candia Bio

$69.00

La Tossa, Emilia-Romagna

Etna Bianco "Cuore di Marchesa"

$89.00

REDS

Sangiovese-Pinot Nero "Zeno"

$49.00

Volumna, Toscana

Pinot Nero Ruttars

$99.00

Piemont Red Blend "9"

$54.00

Merlot Zirlo

$74.00

Valpolicella Classico

$59.00

Valtellina Superiore Riserva " L Enrico"

$99.00

Folini, Lombardia

Chianti Riserva

$44.00

Ravazzi, Toscana

Primitivo di Manduria

$54.00

Tentuta Potenti, Puglia

Montepulciano d'Abbruzzo

$49.00

Cìu Cìu, Abrozzo

Vanitoso Super Tuscan

$59.00

Sangiovese-Canaiolo, Ravazzi, Toscana

Garnacha Tintoria-Bobal "Vigna La Ceja"

$64.00

Cien Y Pico, Mancheula, Spain

Sangiovese Toscana IGT "Sassolloro"

$89.00

Jacopo Biondi Santi

Bonarda Riserva Povromme

$79.00

Vigna del Povromme, Molino di Rovescala, Lombardia

Iroso Super Tuscan

$74.00

Sangiovese- Cabernet- Merlo, Ravazzi, Toscana

Garnacha Tintorera Doble Pasta

$66.00

Brunello di Montacino

$109.00

Il Bosco di Grazia, Toscana

Barolo

$99.00

Mainerdo, Piemonte

Amarone Classico della Valpollicella

$149.00

Degani, Veneto

Nuracada Isola del Nuraghi

$99.00

Audarya, Sardegna

Etna Rosso

$108.00

Cuore di Machesa, Sicilia

Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore

$84.00

Cabernet Sauvignon "Luna Selvatica"

$130.00

La Tossa, Emilia-Romagna

Barolo "La Serra" Single Vineyard

$159.00

Villa Parens, Fruili Venezia Giulia

Prezioso Super Tuscan

$139.00

Sangiovese-Merlo, Cantine Ravazzi, Toscana

Pinot Nero "Case Via"

$210.00

Brunello Riserva

$220.00

Il Bosco di Grazia, Toscana

Barollo Riserva

$239.00

Villa Parens, Fruili Venezia Giulia

Syrah

$210.00

Amarone della Valpolicella "Alteo"

$225.00

Private Collection, Fasoli Gino, Veneto

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 3L Jeroboam

$640.00

Abbadia, Ardegna, Toscana

1998 Chianti Classico Riserva "Vigna dela Sorbo"

$499.00

Sangiovese- Cabernet- Merlo, Jacopo Biondi Santi

2010 Chianti Classico Riserva Vigna del Sorbo

$440.00

Sangiovese Flaccianello Della Pieve

$520.00

Cannonau di Sardegna "Granadu"

$54.00

Audarya, Sardegna

Dessert Wine BTB

Moscato d'Asti

$49.00

Ricossa, Piemonte

Isola del Nuraghi "Bissai"

$89.00

Wine from Overripe grapes, Audarya, Sardegna

BOTTLE BEER

Poretti Italian Lager

$8.00

Poretti

Poretti Italian Red Ale

$8.00

Poretti

Chronic Amber Ale

$8.00

Pizza Port

Buenaveza Mexican Lager

$8.00

Stone

Cali Creamin Vanilla Cream Ale

$8.00

Mother Earth

Non Alcoholic

$8.00

Ask Your Server

Nazionale - BLONDE

$12.50

Isaac - WIT

$12.50

L'ippa - IPA

$12.50

Super Belgian Strong - AMBER

$12.50

Sidro - APPLE CIDER

$12.50

Appetizers

Carpaccio Di Zucchine e Burrata

$20.50

This dish is served with a whole ball of imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and zucchini ribbons marinated in a homemade citronette dressing. Order also includes 2 pieces of seasonal artisanal focaccia (Vegetarian)

Bresaola e Parmigiano Appetizer

$19.50

This dish is served with thinly sliced Bresaola (salted beef that has been air died for 3 months), arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and shaved 24 month aged parmigiano reggiano. This item also comes with 2 pieces of artisanal focaccia (bread).

Tartare di Tonno Mediterranea

$20.50

This dish contains raw ahi tuna, a mixture of diced Italian olives, Sicilian capers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and diced red onions which is marinated in a homemade citronette dressing.  Served with wonton crackers.

Tartare di Tonno All’italiana

$20.50

This dish contains raw ahi tuna, a mixture of diced Italian olives, Sicilian capers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and diced red onions marinated in a homemade citronette dressing.  Served with wonton crackers

Burratina e Prosciutto Appetizer

$22.50

This dish is served with a whole ball of imported burrata cheese from Puglia, Prosciutto Crudo di Parma aged 20 months (cured pork), Italian olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and 2 pieces of artisanal focaccia bread.

Carpaccio di Filetto

$19.50

This dish contains thinly sliced and lightly seasoned raw beef tenderloin. This item is also lightly dressed with a homemade citronette dressing. The dish is then topped with fresh arugula, Sicilian capers and shaved parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months

Foccacia

$7.50

Additional bread

Salads

Insalata Caprese

$17.50

This dish contains thinny sliced mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte),  large heirloom tomatoes, arugula which is lightly seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic glaze. This dish also comes with 2 pieces of artisanal focaccia bread. (Vegitarian)

Insalata Siciliana

$15.50

This dish contains thinly sliced fennel, and red onions.  It is served with sliced oranges, black olives and is  marinated in a homemade citronette dressing. (Vegitarian)

Insalata Della Casa

$15.50

This dish contains organic mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, multigrain croutons, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24 months, and a homemade balsamic dressing. (Vegetarian)

Insalata Ceasar

$15.50

This dish containes chopped Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, multigrain croutons, homemade traditional  Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano aged 24 months. *dressing contains anchovies (Not a creamy Caesar dressing)

Insalata Panzanella

$14.50

This dish contains homemade croutons, diced tomatoes, cucmber, red onions olives, and is served with our homemde citronette dredding. (Vegetarian)

Pizza

Pizza Marinara

$13.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, Sicilian capers, oregano, and topped with a light drizzle of our homemade infused garlic oil . This pizza is served with out cheese. (Vegan)

Pizza Margherita

$18.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce,  mozzarella (Mozzarella fiordilatte), and fresh basil. (Vegetarian)

Pizza Burrata e Prociutto Crudo

$25.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), imported burrata cheese from Puglia, and 20 month aged prosciutto crudo di Parma (salted and air dried pork).

Pizza Salsiccia, Asiago e Porcini

$22.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce,  mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), asiago cheese, non-spicy Italian sausage (pork),  and imported Italian porcini mushrooms.  

Pizza Verdure di Stagione Grigliate

$19.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), and grilled traditional Italian veggies (a medlely of grilled, seasoned pieces of eggplant, zucchini, and roasted red bell pepper). (Vegetarian)

Pizza Salamino Piccante

$20.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), spicy  Salami from Calabra (Spinata Calabra), fresh rosemary, garlic evoo, and 24 month aged grated parmigiano-reggiano.  

Pizza Vegana

$19.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, grilled traditional Italian veggies (a medley of grilled, seasoned pieces of eggplant, zucchini, and roasted red bell pepper), mixed greens, cherry tomatoes. This pizza does not contain cheese. (Vegan)

Pizza Cotto e Funghi

$20.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), locally cultivated mushrooms, and cooked ham (prosciutto cotto) from Parma, Italy.

Pizza Hannibal Lecter

$22.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Served with 24 month aged grated parmigiano-reggiano, spicy salami from Calabra (Spinata Calabra), non-spicy Italian sausage, and roasted red bell peppers.

Pizza Bresaola, Rucola e Parmigiano

$21.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), bresaola (a 3 month aged air-dried and salted Italian beef), shaved 24 month aged parmigiano-reggiano aged, and arugula.  

Pizza Capricciosa

$23.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), locally cultivated mushrooms, artichokes hearts, imported prosciutto cotto (cooked ham from Parma, Italy) , and spicy salami (Spianata Calabra).

Pizza Parmigiana

$20.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our signature red sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), grilled and seasoned pieces of eggplant, Provola di Agerola (smoked provolone cheese), 24 month aged parmigiano-reggiano, and fresh basil. Vegetarian)

Pizza Salsiccia, Gorgonzola e Cipolla

$20.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Italian sausage, gorgonzola dolce, and red onions. This pizza does not contain red sauce.

Pizza Cinque Formaggi Pizza

$22.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), asiago, gorgonzola dolce, smoked provola di agerola (smoked provolone cheese), and grated parmigiano-reggiano aged 24 months. This pizza does not contain red sauce. (Vegetarian)

Pizza Patate e Speck

$22.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), roasted potatoes, grated parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, extra virgin truffle oil, and speck (smoked prosciutto). this pizza does not contain red sauce.

Pizza Carciofi, Pancetta e Asiago

$21.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), asiago, artichoke hearts, and pancetta (Italian bacon). This pizza does not contain red sauce.

Pizza Pesto e Mortadella

$20.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with a homemade pesto sauce, mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), mortadella (an Italian smoked and seasoned bologna infused with Mediterranean pistachios, and finished with heirloom cherry tomatoes.  

Pizza Nduja, Mozzarella di Bufala, Porchetta e Cipolle

$27.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with an nduja sauce (a spicy spreadable salami mixed with our signature red sauce), Mozzarella di Bufala served raw (uncooked), importeted Italian porchetta (a savory thinly sliced Italian roast), sliced red onions and topped with arugula.

Pizza Crema di Peperoni, Burrata e Salamino Piccante

$26.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with our homemade spicy bell pepper cream sauce. Pizza contains mozzarella (Mozzarella Fiordilatte), Spinata Calabria (Spicy Salami), and red onions. It is topped with mixed Italian olives, and Burrata imported from Puglia.

Pizza Mediterranea

$24.50

Your choice of pizza crust served with a yellow tomato sauce that is cultivated near Mt Vesuvius. Pizza is topped with Italian olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, and is finished with raw (uncooked) Mozzarella di Bufula. (Vegetarian)

Scrocchiarella

Scrocchiarella Prosciutto Crudo e Burrata

$25.00

A circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour.  Inside contains: Prosciutto Crudo di Parma aged 20 months (cured pork), imported burrata from Puglia, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano. 

Scrocchiarella Vegetariana 

$23.50

A circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour. Inside contains: imported burrata from Puglia, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and traditional Italian grilled veggies (eggplant, zucchini, red bell pepper). (Vegetarian)

Scrocchiarella Porchetta e Burrata

$24.50

A circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour. Inside contains: imported burrata from Puglia, heirloom cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, and shaved parmigiano reggiano and imported porchetta (thinly sliced Italian style pork roast).

Nuvola

Nuvola Margherita

$22.00

A thick and fluffy bread topped with a a yellow tomato sauce cultivated near Mt Vesuvius,  mozzarella (Mozzarella fiordilatte), a basil pesto (does not contain nuts) , oregano and EVOO (extra virgin olive oil). 

Nuvola Prosciutto Crudo e Burrata

$26.00

A thick and fluffy bread topped with Prociutto Crudo aged 24 months, and imported burrata cheese from Puglia (A creamy form of Mozzarella)

Nuvola Spicy Meat

$29.00

A thick and fluffy bread  topped with an N'duja sauce (a spicy spreadable salami mixed with our signature red sauce),  imported burrata cheese from Puglia (a creamy form of Mozzarella) , imported porchetta (thinly sliced Italian-style pork roast), red onions, arugula,  and is lightly glazed with our homemade red chili oil. 

Cold Cut Meats and Cheese To-Go

Cheeses and Meats: Plater of three

$20.50

Your choice of any combination of 3 of our available cold cut meats and/or cheeses.  Served with three pieces of our artisanal focaccia

Cheese and Meats: Plater of five

$25.50

Your choice of any combination of 5 of our available cold cut meats and/or cheeses.  Served with five pieces of our artisanal focaccia

Cheeses and Meats: Plater of seven

$29.50

Your choice of any combination of 7 of our cold cut meats or of our cheeses. Served with seven pieces of our artisanal focaccia

Desserts

Tiramisu Tradizionale

$9.00

Lady fingers dipped in espresso layered with imported sweat mascarpone cheese and homemade whipped cream.  Topped with shaved dark chocolate and cocoa powder. (Contains Nuts)

Salame al Cioccolato

$8.00

This dish resembles salami but does not contain meat.  It contains a mixture of dark chocolate, butter, eggs and biscotti (Italian cookies)  and is topped with cocoa powder and homemade whipped cream. (Contains Nuts)

Scrocchiarella Alla Nutella

$14.00

Circular crunchy sandwich made with whole wheat, non-GMO, stone-ground Italian flour.  Inside contains Nutella (Contains Nuts)

Tartufo Gelato

$10.00

This traditional Italian dessert contains a hazelnut gelato shell and a dark chocolate semi-molten  center (Contains Nuts).

Vegan Tartufo Gelato 

$11.00

This Soy based gelato is composed of a hazelnut shell and a dark chocolate semi-molten interior ( contains nuts). (Vegan)

Crostata Frutti di Bosco

$9.00

This dessert is a mixed berry, cream filled, pastry serverd with a scoop of mix berry sorbet

Belgian Chocolate

$9.00

Three Scoops

Vanilla

$9.00

Three Scoops

Mixed Berry Sorbet

$9.00

Three Scoops (Vegan)

White Coffee

$9.00

Three Scoops

Brazilain Guava

$9.00

Guava marmalade and Graham Crumbles

Classico

$12.00

Vanilla Gelato with espresso shot

Arabica

$12.00

White Coffee Gelato, with espresso shot, and arabica powder

Nutellone

$12.00

White Coffee Gelato, Nutella Cream, Whipped Cream

Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

San Benedetto Still Water

$5.00

San Benedetto Sparkeling Water

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Spite

$3.00

Aranciata

$3.50

Limonata

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An authentic but unique Milano gourmet pizza is the beginning of the Ambrogio15 story. A special dough recipe, an innovative pizza-making process, high-quality Italian ingredients, a holistic approach to the food and beverage world, a focus on sustainable agriculture and farming, along with a deep love for Milano, where Andrea and Giacomo grew up, and for San Diego, where they studied, worked and became who they are now.

Website

Location

926 Turquoise St, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
orange starNo Reviews
703 Turqouise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Homestyle Hawaiian Pacific Beach
orange starNo Reviews
747 Turquoise St ste 200 San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Pastiamo
orange star4.9 • 76
841 Turquoise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
The French Gourmet
orange star4.4 • 4,021
960 Turquoise St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Second Nature
orange star4.5 • 1,097
5026 Cass St. San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Hot or Not Thai
orange star4.6 • 994
4965 Cass St San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston