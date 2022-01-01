Burgers
Hodad's Ocean Beach
12,896 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hodad's is the legendary Family-Owned San Diego Beach Burger shack known for epic appearances on Food Network & Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Our Menu is more than our World Famous Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. We also offer great BLTs, wicked Tuna, tasty Chicken Patties, Burgers & Tenders, along with Milkshakes, Onion Rings and big wedge-style Fries. We do Lettuce Wraps, Veggie & Vegan Burgers too. PLEASE NOTE *Prep times here are for basic orders. If you need 10 or more items, prep times will be longer and we'd prefer you call us in advance.
Location
5010 Newport Ave., San Diego, CA 92107
Gallery