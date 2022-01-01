Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Hodad's Ocean Beach

12,896 Reviews

$

5010 Newport Ave.

San Diego, CA 92107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER
BACON CHEESEBURGER
FRY BASKET (individual)

BURGERS

MINI HAMBURGER

MINI HAMBURGER

$6.75
MINI CHEESEBURGER

MINI CHEESEBURGER

$7.75
MINI BACON HAMBURGER

MINI BACON HAMBURGER

$10.75
MINI BACON CHEESE BURGER

MINI BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.75
HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$8.00
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00
BACON HAMBURGER

BACON HAMBURGER

$14.25
BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$15.25
DOUBLE HAMBURGER

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$13.00
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$15.00
DOUBLE BACON HAMBURGER

DOUBLE BACON HAMBURGER

$20.00
DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$22.00
GUIDO

GUIDO

$13.50

Inspired by Triple D’s Guy Fieri - Our Burger served with Pastrami, Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions and Spicy Brown Mustard

BLUE JAY

BLUE JAY

$16.00

Local's Favorite - Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Thick Blue Cheese Sauce & Grilled Onions

CHICKEN BURGER FRIED

CHICKEN BURGER FRIED

$8.50
CHICKEN BURGER GRILLED

CHICKEN BURGER GRILLED

$8.50

100% Dark Meat Chicken

VEGGIE BURGER

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.50

Brown Rice Patty with Mozzarella Cheese, Rolled Oats, Bulgur Wheat, Button, Crimini & Portobello mushrooms. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page

VEGAN BURGER

VEGAN BURGER

$9.50

Organic Brown Rice Patty with organic corn, organic carrots, organic onion, organic green pepper and organic oats. Non-Dairy. Detailed ingredient list on our website’s menu page

UnBURGER

UnBURGER

$7.00
BLT

BLT

$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toasted Wheat Bread

TUNA SANDWICH

TUNA SANDWICH

$15.00

We make our Tuna in-house! Served on Toasted Wheat Bread

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

American Cheese on Grilled Wheat Bread

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.00

Tater Chip Strip™ - Tender Chicken Breaded in Crunchy Potato Chips

EXTRAS

FRY BASKET (individual)

$3.50

ONION RING BASKET (individual)

$4.75

SMALL FRY (2-3 people)

$8.75
LARGE FRY (3-5 people)

LARGE FRY (3-5 people)

$14.00

Crispy Potato Wedges

HALF ONION RING (2-3 people)

$9.50
FULL ONION RING (3-5 people)

FULL ONION RING (3-5 people)

$15.00

Golden Onion Rings

HALF FRING (2-3 people)

$12.50
FULL FRING (3-5 people)

FULL FRING (3-5 people)

$20.00

Hodad's Frings are Golden Onion Rings and Crispy Potato Wedges

BLUE CHEESE

$4.00

RANCH

$0.50

DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

MUG ROOT BEER

$3.50

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

MILK

$2.75

COFFEE

$3.00

KIDS SODA

$1.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

SOLAR RAIN 16

$3.00

SOLAR RAIN 32

$5.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

SHAKES

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.75
CHOCOLATE MALT

CHOCOLATE MALT

$7.75
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.75
STRAWBERRY MALT

STRAWBERRY MALT

$7.75
VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.75
VANILLA MALT

VANILLA MALT

$7.75
NEO SHAKE

NEO SHAKE

$6.75
NEO MALT

NEO MALT

$7.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hodad's is the legendary Family-Owned San Diego Beach Burger shack known for epic appearances on Food Network & Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. Our Menu is more than our World Famous Bacon Double Cheeseburgers. We also offer great BLTs, wicked Tuna, tasty Chicken Patties, Burgers & Tenders, along with Milkshakes, Onion Rings and big wedge-style Fries. We do Lettuce Wraps, Veggie & Vegan Burgers too. PLEASE NOTE *Prep times here are for basic orders. If you need 10 or more items, prep times will be longer and we'd prefer you call us in advance.

Website

Location

5010 Newport Ave., San Diego, CA 92107

Directions

Gallery
Hodad's Ocean Beach image
Hodad's Ocean Beach image
Hodad's Ocean Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slater's 50/50
orange starNo Reviews
2750 Dewey Rd San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
RAD Burger
orange starNo Reviews
2820 Historic Decatur Rd. san diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
San Diego Sliders Company
orange starNo Reviews
909 grand ave suite 1 san diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
orange star4.2 • 2,104
4111 Ocean Blvd San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Hungry's Kitchen & Tap
orange star4.3 • 849
2547 San Diego Ave San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
The Butcher’s Grill House - San Diego, CA
orange star5.0 • 46
978 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Cesarina
orange star4.9 • 3,842
4161 Voltaire St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Raglan Public House
orange star4.6 • 2,408
1851 Bacon St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Little Lion
orange star4.6 • 824
1424 Sunset Cliffs Blvd San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
The Harp - San Diego
orange star4.1 • 620
4935 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Lucy’s Tavern - 4906 Voltaire St
orange star4.1 • 418
4906 Voltaire St San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
East Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
University Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston