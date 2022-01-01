Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

2,104 Reviews

$

4111 Ocean Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Benji Breakfast Burrito
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
The Flying Pig

Plates & Scrambles

KISS

$11.00

2 eggs any style with your choice of sausage or bacon and 2 sides

The Flying Pig

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with sausage, grilled onions, and pepper jack cheese.

Cali Scramble

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with carne asada, onions, and red peppers. Topped with feta cheese

Power Scramble

$12.95

Egg white scrambled with turkey, spinach, red peppers.

Popeye Scramble

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with spinach, mushrooms, red peppers and topped with feta cheese

The Usual

$11.95

Scrambled eggs with bacon, red peppers, and onions.

Cakes & Griddle

Pancakes

$10.95

Banana Pancakes

$11.95

Cinnamon French Toast

$10.95

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$11.95

Sandos & Wraps

The Gidget

$11.00

Hangover Sando

$11.95

The Morning Woody

$11.95

Burritos

Scrambled eggs, rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and your choice of sausage or bacon all wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!

Benji Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and your choice of sausage or bacon wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado or do both bacon AND sausage for only $1.50 more!

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rosemary potatoes, black beans, and juicy carne asada wrapped in a giant flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde. Add avocado for only $1.50 more!

Bowls & Smoothies

Yogurt Bowl

$9.00

KT Bowl

$9.95

Island Bowl

$10.50

Breakfast Sides

White Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Single Pancake

$4.50

Sausage Patty

$3.50

Sugar-Spiced Bacon

$3.50

Rosemary Potatos

$3.95

Black Beans

$3.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Carne Asada

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$3.50

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side avo

$1.00

Side yogurt

$3.00

Side Fit style

$3.50

Side Banana

$1.50

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Avo Toast

$11.95

Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.95

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Muffin of the Day

$4.00

Donut Holes

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Coffee & More

12oz Refill

$0.50

20oz Refill

$1.00

12 Oz. Coffee

$2.75

12 Oz. Chai Latte

$3.75

12 Oz. Matcha Latte

$3.75

12 Oz. Thai Coffee

$4.75

12 Oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.75

12 Oz. S'Mores Hot Chocolate

$4.75

12 Oz. Hot Tea

$3.50

16 Oz. Coffee

$3.00

16 Oz. Chai Latte

$4.00

16 Oz. Matcha Latte

$4.00

16 Oz. Thai Coffee

$5.00

20 Oz. Coffee

$3.75

20 Oz. Chai Latte

$4.75

20 Oz. Matcha Latte

$4.75

20 Oz. Thai Coffee

$5.75

20 Oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.75

20 Oz. S'Mores Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Espresso

12 Oz. Double Espresso

$2.75

12 Oz. Macchiato

$3.25

12 Oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

12 Oz. Americano

$3.75

12 Oz. Red Eye

$3.75

12 Oz. Cappuccino

$3.75

12 Oz. Latte

$3.75

12 Oz. Flavored Latte

$4.75

12 Oz. Mocha

$4.75

16 Oz. Americano

$4.00

16 Oz. Red Eye

$4.00

16 Oz. Latte

$4.00

16 Oz. Flavored Latte

$5.00

16 Oz. Mocha

$5.00

20 Oz. Cafe Au Lait

$4.75

20 Oz. Americano

$4.75

20 Oz. Red Eye

$4.75

20 Oz. Cappuccino

$4.75

20 Oz. Latte

$4.75

20 Oz. Flavored Latte

$5.75

20 Oz. Mocha

$5.75

Specialty Drinks

12 Oz. Something Good

$4.75

12 Oz. Coconut Dream

$4.75

12 Oz. San Diego Sunrise

$4.75

12 Oz. Green Flash

$4.75

12 Oz. Milky Way

$4.75

12 Oz. Adorable

$4.75

16 Oz. Something Good

$5.00

16 Oz. Coconut Dream

$5.00

16 Oz. San Diego Sunrise

$5.00

16 Oz. Green Flash

$5.00

16 Oz. Milky Way

$5.00

16 Oz. Adorable

$5.00

20 Oz. Something Good

$5.75

20 Oz. Coconut Dream

$5.75

20 Oz. San Diego Sunrise

$5.75

20 Oz. Green Flash

$5.75

20 Oz. Milky Way

$5.75

20 Oz. Adorable

$5.75

Cold Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Flavored Italian Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Monday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Start your day off with a latte that will knock your flip-flops off, or sink your teeth into a breakfast scramble or one of our tasty burgers.

Website

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

